Flood defences could be axed and council tax to soar by 10% across Aberdeenshire

Council tax in Aberdeenshire could rise by 10%, flood defences could be axed and street lights could end up switched off during the night in a drastic bid to save millions.

School meal prices could also go up, while some are poised to be scrapped altogether, as Aberdeenshire Council aims to fill a £26 million funding gap.

The local authority has released proposals for a string of cost-cutting measures, which could save them £14m in the next financial year.

Bosses say the budget is being set amid a “backdrop of economic uncertainty and significant financial challenges” for both the local authority and its residents.

However, they argue cuts and savings are needed to achieve a balanced budget.

Council tax rise on the cards

One of the biggest price increases could be in council tax, with Aberdeenshire residents facing a 10% rise from April.

Last year, council tax rates were frozen by the Scottish Government.

However, that freeze was lifted in December without any cap on how high household bills could jump.

Many across Aberdeenshire feared a “super hike” would be on the horizon – although council leader Gillian Owen reassured this would not be the case earlier this year.

However, the local authority is now proposing to increase the current charges by 10%.

This is going to be the biggest jump in council tax rates in Scotland in 20 years, with other local authorities also taking advantage of the national freeze being lifted.

North Lanarkshire and Scottish Borders councils voted for 10% increases, while Fife went for 8.2% and councillors in Edinburgh backed an 8% hike.

How much more would you have to pay for Aberdeenshire council tax?

The 10% council tax hike would mean that those who pay the lowest rates in Aberdeenshire will have to add an extra £92.90 to their annual bill.

Meanwhile, the annual charge for a Band D property will rise from £1,393.42 to £1532.76.

Broken down, this would mean the monthly payment would jump from £116.12 to £127.73 – if you are not eligible for any discounts such as the 25% off if you live alone.

This table shows how much each bill will change if the 10% hike is approved:

The move will earn council bosses an extra £16.9m in the next 12 months.

They are also looking to increase council tax by a further 8% next year and the year after.

How would schools and nurseries be affected by the proposed cuts?

Education and children’s services will also take a hit in a bid to save Aberdeenshire Council a further £7m.

Under the proposed budget, some nurseries across the region could be closed or have their hours reduced over certain times such as holiday periods.

Should this go-ahead, it could save the council £487,600.

There could also be a limit put on youngsters attending council nurseries, as bringing the number down to the bare legal minimum would save £588,000.

School staff could also be affected to claw back £504,000.

What about school meals?

Meals and snacks for younger pupils will be chopped down too to recoup an extra £50,000.

Meanwhile, the price of school meals for P6 and P7 pupils could be increased by 15%, taking the daily charge to £3.05.

If this measure is approved, the council would gain an extra £77,000 over the next year.

The local authority is also considering ending its contract with Homestart Garioch, which offers support to vulnerable families with young children.

Bosses will pull their funding gradually over the next three years, eventually earning £232,000.

So starting from April 1, Homestart would miss out on £77,333.

Price hike in sport and leisure venues, while libraries could be axed

While talks are still ongoing, the council is looking to offload library buildings across the region to save just over £18,000.

Halls across Aberdeenshire could be closed unless an independent group is willing to take them on, or council chiefs finds an alternative venue they can move them in.

They reckon this could save £128,444.

Staff across Live Life Aberdeenshire could be let go in a bid to save £120,661, while the price of sport and leisure services could be raised by 10% to bring in an extra £690,130.

Tourism funding could also get a chop, with VisitAberdeenshire potentially losing out on £25,000 next year.

This could also mean axing the £6,000 annual payment to the Dee Catchment Partnership.

Flood defences and emergency sandbags under threat

Despite strong opposition from residents, Aberdeenshire Council is also looking to stop giving out sandbags and additional flood defences to communities at risk.

Community sandbag stores will be phased out over the next three years – saving £1,000 per year.

Emergency sandbags will also no longer be provided to the public.

However, this will be phased out over the next three years to allow residents to find their own flooding defences.

This is expected to save the council £50,000 per year.

Aberdeenshire Council will look to end its contract to support the Kemnay flood defence barrier, saving £12,000 from 2026.

The barrier would be retained, however all responsibility for it would be passed to Kembhill Park residents instead.

Proposals to kill the lights in Aberdeenshire towns after 1am

Street lights across the region could also end up being switched off between 1am and 5am in a bid to save £750,000.

What do you think of the suggested cuts and savings? Share your views in our comments section below

This is in addition to a review of the winter maintenance the council is currently providing, with some grit bins being left empty if the proposed budget is approved.

Its strict “don’t fill grit bins” rule is expected to save £380,000.

Night patrols at Macduff Harbour could be cut and ice plant closed

Macduff harbour could be hit with two cuts.

The ice plant which opened in 2020 will be closed to save £20,000.

Officers argue most large fishing vessels have their own ice making facilities, while smaller boats could use the plant at Banff instead.

The second measure would see night watch posts at the harbour axed to recover £150,000.

Council chiefs say the roles are no longer needed as “there is no record of abnormal levels of theft or damage” at the port.

What else has been proposed?

Aberdeenshire Council will pay its share of funding to the IJB – currently estimated to be around £11.4m.

While a further £2m will be released from its transformation reserve to pay voluntary severance costs for staff leaving the council.

Councillors will meet at Woodhill House in Aberdeen next Thursday to consider the proposals and set the budget.

