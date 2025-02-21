Flood defences could be axed and council tax to soar by 10% across Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flood defences could be axed and council tax to soar by 10% across Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council plans to make major budget cuts to save £14 million in the next financial year, with nurseries and school meals also taking a hit.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Flooding in Ballater during Storm Frank
Aberdeenshire Council could stop providing sandbags in a bid to save cash. Picture shows the flood damage in Ballater. Image: Derek Ironside.

Council tax in Aberdeenshire could rise by 10%, flood defences could be axed and street lights could end up switched off during the night in a drastic bid to save millions.

School meal prices could also go up, while some are poised to be scrapped altogether, as Aberdeenshire Council aims to fill a £26 million funding gap.

The local authority has released proposals for a string of cost-cutting measures, which could save them £14m in the next financial year.

Bosses say the budget is being set amid a “backdrop of economic uncertainty and significant financial challenges” for both the local authority and its residents.

However, they argue cuts and savings are needed to achieve a balanced budget.

Council tax rise on the cards

One of the biggest price increases could be in council tax, with Aberdeenshire residents facing a 10% rise from April.

Aberdeenshire residents are facing a 10% council tax hike. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Last year, council tax rates were frozen by the Scottish Government.

However, that freeze was lifted in December without any cap on how high household bills could jump.

Many across Aberdeenshire feared a “super hike” would be on the horizon – although council leader Gillian Owen reassured this would not be the case earlier this year.

However, the local authority is now proposing to increase the current charges by 10%.

New pound coins on a council tax bill; 1fec5e4d-cd47-49da-8d11-9aac85beb61c

This is going to be the biggest jump in council tax rates in Scotland in 20 years, with other local authorities also taking advantage of the national freeze being lifted.

North Lanarkshire and Scottish Borders councils voted for 10% increases, while Fife went for 8.2% and councillors in Edinburgh backed an 8% hike.

How much more would you have to pay for Aberdeenshire council tax?

The 10% council tax hike would mean that those who pay the lowest rates in Aberdeenshire will have to add an extra £92.90 to their annual bill.

Meanwhile, the annual charge for a Band D property will rise from £1,393.42 to £1532.76.

Broken down, this would mean the monthly payment would jump from £116.12 to £127.73 – if you are not eligible for any discounts such as the 25% off if you live alone.

This table shows how much each bill will change if the 10% hike is approved:

Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.

The move will earn council bosses an extra £16.9m in the next 12 months.

They are also looking to increase council tax by a further 8% next year and the year after.

How would schools and nurseries be affected by the proposed cuts?

Education and children’s services will also take a hit in a bid to save Aberdeenshire Council a further £7m.

Under the proposed budget, some nurseries across the region could be closed or have their hours reduced over certain times such as holiday periods.

Katy's Kids enjoyed activities inside and outside.
Nurseries could be closed over holiday periods under the proposed budget plan. Image: DC Thomson.

Should this go-ahead, it could save the council £487,600.

There could also be a limit put on youngsters attending council nurseries, as bringing the number down to the bare legal minimum would save £588,000.

School staff could also be affected to claw back £504,000.

What about school meals?

Meals and snacks for younger pupils will be chopped down too to recoup an extra £50,000.

Meanwhile, the price of school meals for P6 and P7 pupils could be increased by 15%, taking the daily charge to £3.05.

If this measure is approved, the council would gain an extra £77,000 over the next year.

Primary 6 and 7 pupils could pay more for their school dinners. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

The local authority is also considering ending its contract with Homestart Garioch, which offers support to vulnerable families with young children.

Bosses will pull their funding gradually over the next three years, eventually earning £232,000.

So starting from April 1, Homestart would miss out on £77,333.

Homestart Garioch could see its council support withdrawn. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Price hike in sport and leisure venues, while libraries could be axed

While talks are still ongoing, the council is looking to offload library buildings across the region to save just over £18,000.

Halls across Aberdeenshire could be closed unless an independent group is willing to take them on, or council chiefs finds an alternative venue they can move them in.

They reckon this could save £128,444.

Macduff Library
More time is needed to decide the future of Macduff Library. Image: Google Street View

Staff across Live Life Aberdeenshire could be let go in a bid to save £120,661, while the price of sport and leisure services could be raised by 10% to bring in an extra £690,130.

Tourism funding could also get a chop, with VisitAberdeenshire potentially losing out on £25,000 next year.

This could also mean axing the £6,000 annual payment to the Dee Catchment Partnership.

Flood defences and emergency sandbags under threat

Despite strong opposition from residents, Aberdeenshire Council is also looking to stop giving out sandbags and additional flood defences to communities at risk.

Community sandbag stores will be phased out over the next three years – saving £1,000 per year.

A flood gate and sandbags helped to protect this property in Kintore back in 2016. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Emergency sandbags will also no longer be provided to the public.

However, this will be phased out over the next three years to allow residents to find their own flooding defences.

This is expected to save the council £50,000 per year.

Aberdeenshire Council will look to end its contract to support the Kemnay flood defence barrier, saving £12,000 from 2026.

The barrier would be retained, however all responsibility for it would be passed to Kembhill Park residents instead.

Proposals to kill the lights in Aberdeenshire towns after 1am

These streetlights on Ellon’s Bruce Crescent could soon be turned off in the early hours. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Street lights across the region could also end up being switched off between 1am and 5am in a bid to save £750,000.

What do you think of the suggested cuts and savings? Share your views in our comments section below

This is in addition to a review of the winter maintenance the council is currently providing, with some grit bins being left empty if the proposed budget is approved.

Its strict “don’t fill grit bins” rule is expected to save £380,000.

Night patrols at Macduff Harbour could be cut and ice plant closed

Macduff harbour could be hit with two cuts.

The ice plant which opened in 2020 will be closed to save £20,000.

Officers argue most large fishing vessels have their own ice making facilities, while smaller boats could use the plant at Banff instead.

Macduff Harbour could be hit with two major changes. Image: DC Thomson

The second measure would see night watch posts at the harbour axed to recover £150,000.

Council chiefs say the roles are no longer needed as “there is no record of abnormal levels of theft or damage” at the port.

What else has been proposed?

Aberdeenshire Council will pay its share of funding to the IJB – currently estimated to be around £11.4m.

While a further £2m will be released from its transformation reserve to pay voluntary severance costs for staff leaving the council.

Councillors will meet at Woodhill House in Aberdeen next Thursday to consider the proposals and set the budget.

