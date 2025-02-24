Spider on a Bicycle outdoor seating plans could ‘boost summer trade’ in Aboyne town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spider on a Bicycle outdoor seating plans could ‘boost summer trade’ in Aboyne town centre

Cafe owner Alistair Tong believes the change would help Station Square to become "more vibrant".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Outdoor seating could soon be on offer at Spider on a Bicycle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Outdoor seating could soon be on offer at Spider on a Bicycle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Plans to add outdoor seating to the Spider on a Bicycle cafe in Aboyne have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.

Cafe owner Alistair Tong is seeking planning permission for the changes at the popular venue from Aberdeenshire Council.

Under the proposal, two disabled spaces currently outside the building would be moved to make way for the seating area.

Alistair Tong with his son Matthew and Maria Starkey. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The businessman initially unveiled his hopes to create an external area at a licensing meeting back in November.

And now, following discussions with the local authority and other businesses at Station Square, his idea could soon come to fruition.

What would the outdoor area look like?

Mr Tong intends for the changes to be “entirely considerate” to the surrounding area.

Planning documents reveal the outdoor area could be surrounded by wooden planters and decorative chains to ensure it fits in with the historic site.

The Spider on a Bicycle cafe with the proposed outdoor seating and relocated disabled bays. Image: DWR Architecture

The businessman believes the planters would “enhance the character of the area and create a welcoming environment”.

Customers sitting in the new external space would be able to order food and drink from the cafe that would be served in disposable containers.

Cafe staff would serve and clear up the space as they do inside, ensuring the area is kept clean and tidy at all times.

Outdoor area could help Aboyne become ‘more vibrant’

Mr Tong thinks the changes would boost the cafe’s business during the summer but also attract trade to other businesses in Station Square and beyond.

A teaser sketch of the Spider on a Bicycle outdoor area in Aboyne. Image: Supplied by DWR Architecture

He reckons this will be needed once the Royal Mail moves its services to Ballater in the coming months.

He said: “The relocation of the sorting office will increase the need and urgency to ensure the Square remains and becomes more vibrant, as intended by this proposal.”

You can view the plans here.

Read more:

Conversation