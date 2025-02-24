Spider on a Bicycle outdoor seating plans could ‘boost summer trade’ in Aboyne town centre

Plans to add outdoor seating to the Spider on a Bicycle cafe in Aboyne have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.

Cafe owner Alistair Tong is seeking planning permission for the changes at the popular venue from Aberdeenshire Council.

Under the proposal, two disabled spaces currently outside the building would be moved to make way for the seating area.

The businessman initially unveiled his hopes to create an external area at a licensing meeting back in November.

And now, following discussions with the local authority and other businesses at Station Square, his idea could soon come to fruition.

What would the outdoor area look like?

Mr Tong intends for the changes to be “entirely considerate” to the surrounding area.

Planning documents reveal the outdoor area could be surrounded by wooden planters and decorative chains to ensure it fits in with the historic site.

The businessman believes the planters would “enhance the character of the area and create a welcoming environment”.

Customers sitting in the new external space would be able to order food and drink from the cafe that would be served in disposable containers.

Cafe staff would serve and clear up the space as they do inside, ensuring the area is kept clean and tidy at all times.

Outdoor area could help Aboyne become ‘more vibrant’

Mr Tong thinks the changes would boost the cafe’s business during the summer but also attract trade to other businesses in Station Square and beyond.

He reckons this will be needed once the Royal Mail moves its services to Ballater in the coming months.

He said: “The relocation of the sorting office will increase the need and urgency to ensure the Square remains and becomes more vibrant, as intended by this proposal.”

You can view the plans here.

Read more: