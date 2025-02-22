Teenager charged with 13 number plate thefts in Elgin

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with number plate thefts in Elgin.

The teenager was charged by Police Scotland following 13 incidents in the Bishopmill area.

The man has not been named by police.

The incidents took place between Friday, February 14, and Sunday, February 16.

A police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with theft after number plates were stolen from 13 vehicles in the Bishopmill area of Elgin between Friday, 14 February, and Sunday, 16 February 2025.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Constable Muir Duthie of Police Scotland said: “Thank you to the local community for their continued support and cooperation during this inquiry.”