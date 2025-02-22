Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know about shock 11% council tax rise, threat to CLOSE Beach Ballroom and much more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know about shock 11% council tax rise, threat to CLOSE Beach Ballroom and much more

Bodies like Aberdeen Performing Arts and Sport Aberdeen could see their funding slashed if a series of proposed Aberdeen budget cuts for 2025/26 are voted through.

By Ben Hendry & Denny Andonova
The Beach Ballroom has come under threat in the Aberdeen budget 2025.
The Beach Ballroom has come under threat in the Aberdeen budget 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s historic Beach Ballroom could be mothballed as the council rolls out its proposed 2025 budget cuts.

Meanwhile, theatres and swimming pools could come under threat as bodies like Aberdeen Performing Arts and Sport Aberdeen face the prospect of major cash blows.

Grit bins could go unfilled during winter, people could have to pay to park at the seafront and parking permit charges could rocket again.

Chief finance officer Jonathan Belford. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Chief finance officer Jonathan Belford has put forward the plans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Residents will also see their council tax payments soar by 11% under drastic action plans drawn up by senior local authority accountants.

And streetlights could be left off to save £1.2m in energy costs.

Finance chiefs have revealed a list of potential savings to be decided at a crunch meeting on Wednesday, March 5, as they battle to plug an £18 million black hole.

Aberdeen budget 2025: What could happen to the Beach Ballroom?

The iconic Beach Ballroom is a few years year shy of its centenary, and has hosted bands as legendary as The Beatles in its near-century at the seafront.

But councillors are being asked to consider three options for its future, each of which would save £150,000.

A view of the Beach Ballroom from 1948, with the sea and harbour in the background..

They could either “transfer or sell” the venue, or outsource its operations to an external provider to run it for the council.

The other option would be to mothball the beloved facility, meaning it would close for an undetermined spell.

The neighbouring centre is soon to be torn down. Image: Kenny Elrick

It comes following fears that the council’s decision to waylay future spending on its multi-million-pound beach masterplan could leave the Beach Ballroom “marooned” as it sits next to the flattened site of the demolished Beach Leisure Centre.

The tenured entertainment complex had previously been tipped for a glitzy makeover as part of the seaside spending spree…

How the venue could have been spruced up. Image: Aberdeen City Council

What about council tax?

Officials say an 11% council tax rise is needed in Aberdeen, now that the Scottish Government has lifted any limits on the levy.

Finance boss Jonathan Belford says “consideration must be given to exercising discretion over council tax to address unexpected cost pressures and financial risks”.

As well as inflation, these include increasing healthcare costs and National Insurance contribution increases.

City councillors could soon vote to increase council tax. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Like its counterparts in Aberdeenshire, the Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership is in dire need of financial assistance – after draining all its savings over the last year.

The body is funded by the council and NHS Grampian, and Mr Belford is keen for the local authority to set aside at least £2.5m to help redress the cash crisis.

Meanwhile the increased National Insurance contributions could set the council back by as much as £8m.

Mr Belford says the 11% rise would “generate sufficient funding to meet the additional costs”.

How does Aberdeen council tax rise compare to the rest of Scotland?

The proposed 11% rise in Aberdeen council tax is currently the highest that has been put forward across the country.

North Lanarkshire, East Lothian and Scottish Borders councils voted for 10% increases, while Fife went for 8.2% and councillors in Edinburgh backed an 8% hike.

From the big cities that have rubber-stamped the council tax increase, Glasgow is currently the lowest with 7.5%.

The council’s Marischal College HQ. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council yesterday announced they want to take rates up by 10% too. This will go before elected members for approval on Thursday.

And Highland Council is expected to raise council tax by between 5% and 7%.

Councillors in several other local authorities are yet to release their budget proposals for the year ahead, with Dundee projecting the highest possible one of 29% rise.

But as things stands at the minute, Aberdeen residents might be the ones hit the hardest by the lifting of the national freeze…

Here is how much each bill will change if the 11% increase is approved:

Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Streets could become icier if grit bins are abandoned

Following a cold snap at the turn of the year, several streets across Aberdeen were left in a hazardous state as the cash-strapped council adopted a “minimal” approach to gritting.

Bombarded by angry residents, the authority’s SNP co-leader Christian Allard urged people to make more use of the communal grit bins in their areas.

A grit bin in Kittybrewster during the latest cold spell. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

However, these too come under threat in the latest list of proposed cutbacks.

The option to remove salt bags and bins across Aberdeen would save £50,000 in the 2025 budget.

Would it cost more to park?

Parking fees, both for parts of the city centre where charges apply and at car parks, could rise to recoup £89,000.

Permits for residents could go up again, after a few increases in recent years, to bring in £207,000 across the year ahead.

The council is also threatening to impose parking charges at Aberdeen Beach – which would raise £200,000.

Aberdeen Beach as seen from above. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How would arts sector be hit?

Aberdeen Performing Arts, which is still doing its best to recover from the pulverising impact of the pandemic, could be hit by funding cuts of £46,000 across each of the next three years.

Alongside that, there is another more immediately harmful option… Which would see £700,000 snatched away for the year ahead.

The cast of last year’s His Majesty’s Theatre Jack and the Beanstalk panto at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, councillors will be asked to ponder the “phased reduction” of funding to culural programmes – which would claw back £420,000.

And the Tolbooth Museum and Provost Skene’s House could have their opening times cut to save £10,000.

Entry fees could be charged at the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park to amass £500,000.

And what about swimming pools?

Two years ago, Aberdeen City Council sparked outcry by slashing its grant to Sport Aberdeen – despite warnings that this blow would leave the body no option but to shutter Bucksburn Swimming Pool and the Beach Leisure Centre.

The SNP’s finance convener Alex McLellan at the pool in Bucksburn this past December – as the council works to reopen it following the massive backlash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There is now a fresh £450,000 cut being proposed for the year ahead.

Aberdeen Sports Village funding could also have its grant slashed by £62,000.

Could workers be left out of pocket too?

The proposed savings have been made public more than a week before the crunch meeting, which is something of a change from the norm.

Their early release left protesting workers and union leaders surprised as they staged a demonstration against the council’s controversial “last resort” threat to fire and rehire workers to save on its staff bill on Saturday.

Staff are already at loggerheads with bosses. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And workers already at odds with their employer will be further dismayed to see some of the ways they could be targeted to claw back millions of pounds.

The papers suggest that £3m could be secured in the years ahead by rolling out a “workplace parking levy” – meaning staff would have to pay to park at their workplace.

A “staff and elected member parking charge” at ALL city centre properties is also mooted – which would claw back £500,000.

‘That’s disgusting’

News of the proposed council tax rise and other budget measures left many at Saturday’s demonstration dismayed.

“How can they justify that?” Tess Stuart said.

“I’ve been employed with the council for over 20 years. It’s getting worse.

“Reducing our pay will affect our annual leave, our pensions, everything.  And then this rise and all other bills increasing too has a knock-on effect.”

Aberdeen council tax rates will be agreed on March 1. A 10% council tax rise has been ruled out after The P&J exclusively revealed the recommendation outlined in a leaked dossier. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen council tax rates will be agreed on March 5. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Mel Watson, Aberdeen city branch secretary for Unison, said the proposed figure was higher than she had expected.

“That’s disgusting,” she said.

“Our members are all going to be worse off.  It’s all shocking.”

Will I have to pay for my brown bin AGAIN?

There has been something of a saga around Aberdeen’s brown bin fees for the past few years.

Newspaper clipping about garden waste scheme.
Councillor Ian Yuill had been campaigning for the charge to be scrapped for years. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

The controversial £30 “garden tax” was finally axed in 2024, more than a year after its main detractors from the Liberal Democrat group came into a power-sharing agreement at the helm of the council.

Members had been accused of hypocrisy the year prior when they voted to keep it in place after campaigning against it. 

Now, the Lib Dems and their Aberdeen SNP colleagues are being asked to think about reinstating it in the 2025 budget – to raise £570,000 in 2025.

Schools could become dirtier…

Schools all over Aberdeen could be hit in the 2025 budget too.

For one thing, they could be getting a bit grimier.

A reduction in cleaning hours at all buildings would save £600,000.

Cults Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

But the cuts wouldn’t stop there, with counselling services at risk in a £233,000 savings suggestion.

A reduction in speech and language therapy, which caused uproar in Aberdeenshire last year, is being put forward too.

This would save £200,000.

Meanwhile, the Fairer Aberdeen Fund – which was set up especially “to tackle poverty and deprivation” – could endure a £757,000 cut under the proposals.

What do you think of the proposals? Let us know in our comments section below

Could tourism cash be cut in Aberdeen budget for 2025?

Funding to the VisitAberdeenshire tourism body could be reduced by £130,000 in the year ahead.

Tourists enjoying a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A sum of £93,000 “allocated to the promotion of the city” could be axed too.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen tourist tax recently agreed is expected to start raking in £700,000 per annum – but only from 2027 onwards.

Why are all these cuts needed?

In his report, Mr Belfod warns: “It has never been as important to be financially resilient as it is now.

“It is even more important that the council remain vigilant and proactive in the
management of these financial risks, ensuring the council is prepared to
address what is continuing to be a very volatile and complex financial environment.

The finance guru also blames a “massive rise in inflation and a cycle of market and
price volatility and shortages across many commodities”.

Jonathan Belford takes his seat next to Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott ahead of March's budget meeting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jonathan Belford takes his seat next to Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott ahead of last March’s budget meeting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He says this is still “having a negative impact on the delivery of capital projects”.

All of the savings options presented by officials would save £19m. It is likely councillors will spare many items from the chopping block, but Mr Belford is urging members to consider all options.

He states: “If the entirety of options were accepted as presented, plus an increase in council tax as recommended, then a balanced budget would be achieved, with a surplus assisting in the delivery of future year saving requirements.”

You can see the full Aberdeen budget papers for 2025/26 on the council’s website. 

