Fire breaks out at property in Peterhead

Crews have extinguished a fire at a property in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to Love Lane in the town at about 1pm.

It is understood the blaze broke out in a residential property.

Three appliances were sent to the scene where firefighters successfully brought the flames under control.

The stop message came in shortly before 2pm.

Police and paramedics are also in attendance.

Nearby Maiden Street has been closed to traffic and pedestrians.

