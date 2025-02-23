Cannibalism in the Cowdray Hall: Horror expert on why fascination with scary films is much more than a ‘sick thrill’

“I would love to talk about cannibalism…”

This is not your typical Sunday tea-time conversation, and I wonder if it’s the first time such a phrase has been uttered on stage in Aberdeen’s prestigious Cowdray Hall.

But this isn’t an average Sunday afternoon, as dozens of bloodthirsty film fans have turned out to mark the end of crime writing festival Granite Noir with a bit of suitably grisly chat.

The topic at hand is why horror movies continue to fascinate us so much, and whether we should be worried about anyone who finds them enthralling…

And who better to ask about the rise of horror than film critic and author Anna Bogutskaya?

The author was giving a talk at the tail end of days of talks, plays and exhibitions running from Thursday to Sunday at various venues.

The popular festival returned as a general fascination with true crime shows no signs of abating, and horror movies are becoming more mainstream than ever.

And film fans braved a stormy Sunday afternoon to visit the Cowdray Hall for the event.

Now, there might be the idea that those who enjoy seeing Freddy Krueger slashing teens to ribbons with his bladed glove, or who look on rapt at the infamous Psycho shower scene, are maybe not quite right themselves.

Anna couldn’t disagree more.

Sitting in front of an organ bathed in a blood-red glow, the aficionado seemed to relish the gothic setting as she put forth her counter argument.

Anna dismissed the idea that folk who love horror movies derive some “sick titillation” from the suffering of others.

The writer explained: “We all experience fear, anxiety or pain in one way or another – horror film creates those sensations in a safe, contained way.

“They are a generator of empathy.

“We are always trying to keep ourselves under control in everyday life, so horror allows us this sense of release.

“There is an insulting idea that horror fans are in it for the wrong reasons.”

What are the best horror movies for beginners?

The author was later asked to recommend some horror movies “for wusses”.

After some thought, she went with 1961 classic The Innocents and iconic 1980s ghost movie Poltergeist.

And Anna reckons the genre, often looked down on in Hollywood, is now starting to receive the respect it’s owed.

With pride, the critic added that last year’s The Substance is surely the “grossest movie ever nominated for an Oscar”.

How did I rate the event?

After spending my Saturday rifling through Aberdeen City Council’s terror-inducing budget plans for 2025/26, you might think I’d be keen to avoid any talk of slashers for the rest of the weekend.

But as a big film fan, I found the discussion really interesting and insightful – and thought it was a great example of how Granite Noir has evolved over the years.

This was a far cry from the focus on crime writing it is known for, and a very welcome addition to this year’s schedule.

And it was reassuring to learn that there’s nothing wrong with enjoying the odd gory horror from time to time…

After the talk ended, there was a screening of British psychological horror movie Censor from 2021 – a film I last watched in the Belmont Cinema‘s intimate surroundings.

It’s a place where I have fond memories of watching many other scary films, including Halloween screenings of the Blair Witch Project and The Shining.

The movie was presented by the team now working to bring the city centre institution back from the dead.

