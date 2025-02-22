Aberdeen accountant taking a stand against council bosses’ ‘bully tactics’ in furious ‘fire and rehire’ row

Workers in Aberdeen have described the council’s refusal to rule out a “fire and rehire” process amid an ongoing pay dispute as “abhorrent”.

Members of three different unions gathered outside Aberdeen City Council’s HQ on Saturday to protest proposals to cut the working week.

About 3,500 full-year staff members are being asked to accept “standstill wages” while their hours are reduced from 37 to 35.

“It’s a huge amount,” Unison branch secretary Mel Watson said. “They’re cutting the equivalent of 188 people from their workforce.

“We’ve been given no guidance on how the workflow is going to change. Only that standards will go down – what are the people of Aberdeen going to get?”

As a full-time employee with Aberdeen City Council, Mel is one of the thousands of people directly impacted by the proposed cuts.

She said threats of a fire and rehire process are “hanging over everyone’s heads”.

“It’s bully tactics,” she said. “We’ve asked for it to be taken off the table, but have been told it’s still an option.

“No other options have been put forward.

“This is not the way to treat people – with such little respect and value in their staff who go above and beyond.”

Fire and rehire plans slammed at protest

Members from Unison, GMB and Unite took part in the protest at Marischal College to make Aberdeen citizens aware of what has been proposed.

Organisers took to the mic to lead chants of “Fire!” and “Fight!” while spectators made their views clear with blaring horns and applause.

Speakers highlighted the negative impact reduced hours could have on residents living across the city.

“Reducing hours means reducing services,” social worker Tess Stuart told The Press and Journal.

“When you have a team of eight, adding those hours up over the week or months could be the equivalent of losing a full-time member of staff.

“This will impact families as well as staff.”

The social worker, who has worked for the council for more than 20 years, said staff are “living in limbo” due to a lack of communication from their employer.

“We’re not getting told anything on how it’s working or how anything is supposed to be implemented in April,” she said.

“Are they going to make us resign contracts? How is that going to work?

“We’re all living in limbo.”

“What do we want? Fair pay. When do we want it? Now.”

Sean Robertson, GMB regional organiser for Aberdeen, revealed almost 90% of their members have voted for strike action.

“Unless they take fire and rehire off the table, we’ll look to hold an industrial action ballot,” he said.

“All three unions are working to stop this proposal from being implemented. We’re ready to fight to the very end.”

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal shared accounts of “worried” council workers, including some already accessing foodbanks.

Concerns about the impact of the cuts were echoed by union members in attendance at the protest today.

Vic Fraser, regional officer for Unite the Union in Aberdeen, said: “They know people need to pay their bills and be in employment so they think they can push through a pay freeze.

“The simple truth is workers will have to pay their bills, which went up, with the same amount of money they had last year.

“The year after they’ll have to decide whether to heat their house, feed themselves and their children, or pay their bills on that same wage.”

The three unions are holding a drop-in session from members and non-members to discuss the 35-hour working week.

It will be held at the Beach Ballroom between 10am and 5pm, with speakers scheduled at 1pm and 5pm.

All elected councillors and the chief executive of the council have been invited to attend.

Days ago, councillors would only promise that the “fire and rehire” policy would be a last resort, while stressing the need to restructure the workforce.

