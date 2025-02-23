Woman attacked by man on Inverurie street in broad daylight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman attacked by man on Inverurie street in broad daylight

Police are now searching for the attacker.

By Ellie Milne
Manse Road at St James Place junction
The assault happened on Manse Road near the St James's Place junction. Image: Google Maps.

A 38-year-old woman was assaulted by a man in broad daylight on an Inverurie street.

The assault took place on Manse Road at its junction with St James’s Place between 9am and 10am on Saturday.

The woman did not require medical treatment and did not attend hospital.

Police are now appealing for information from the public about the incident.

The male attacker is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

He was wearing grey jogging trousers and a grey or green top.

Officers are also appealing for a man and a woman who came to the woman’s aid to get in touch.

They were both wearing fitness clothing at the time.

Sergeant Mark Adam said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the assault to contact us with any information they have.

“I would also ask any motorists with dashcam to check the footage as it could have captured images which would assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3863 of February 22.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

