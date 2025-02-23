Woman attacked by man on Inverurie street in broad daylight

A 38-year-old woman was assaulted by a man in broad daylight on an Inverurie street.

The assault took place on Manse Road at its junction with St James’s Place between 9am and 10am on Saturday.

The woman did not require medical treatment and did not attend hospital.

Police are now appealing for information from the public about the incident.

The male attacker is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

He was wearing grey jogging trousers and a grey or green top.

Officers are also appealing for a man and a woman who came to the woman’s aid to get in touch.

They were both wearing fitness clothing at the time.

Sergeant Mark Adam said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the assault to contact us with any information they have.

“I would also ask any motorists with dashcam to check the footage as it could have captured images which would assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3863 of February 22.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.