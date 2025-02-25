Inverurie charity boss ‘horrified’ by £232k council cut threat as ‘vulnerable children will suffer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie charity boss ‘horrified’ by £232k council cut threat as ‘vulnerable children will suffer’

The charity, which helps hundreds of families across Aberdeenshire, will be forced to scale down its operation if the cuts go ahead.

Homestart Garioch manager Mhairi Philip with fundraising chairwoman Tracey Skene.
Mhairi Philip (L) warned Home-Start's services may have to be scaled back if council cuts go ahead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

A “horrified” charity boss has made an 11th-hour plea to Aberdeenshire Council not to leave hundreds of vulnerable children out to dry.

Home-Start Garioch manager Mhairi Philip fears they might be forced to slash their services if the local authority cuts funding later this week.

The charity, which helps more than 1,200 struggling families every year, is facing a huge cash blow as council chiefs aim to plug a £26 million funding gap.

Home-Start could lose out on £232,000 over the next three years under the proposals.

Ms Philip fears the impact of such a decision at a time when demand is on the rise…

Homestart Garioch could soon find themselves without council support. Picture: Chairwoman of fundraising committee, Tracey Skene, and scheme manager, Mhairi Philip. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘We are busier than ever’

The Inverurie-based charity currently helps around 100 families every week, with volunteers providing home-based support to children and parents facing difficulties.

It covers the whole Garioch and Formartine areas – including Newburgh, Westhill, Huntly, Ellon, Insch, Turriff and Inverurie.

Ms Philip said: “I am absolutely horrified because we are busier than ever, and things are getting worse for families.

“If the proposals go ahead, it means we will have to reduce our services as we will be unable to support as many families as we currently do.”

‘We might not be able to cover such a large area and people will suffer’

According to Ms Philip, council funding made up 95% of the budget when the service was launched about 30 years ago.

However, this has gradually decreased – with this cash now amounting to a third of their income.

The rest is made up from fundraisers and donations, as well as match-funding.

Home-Start helps hundreds of families and children per week. Image: Home-Start.

But Ms Philip said this could become even more difficult without the council’s annual support.

And as a result, they might have to skew their outreach to balance the books.

Ms Philip added: “Young people with autism, adults with learning difficulties, and the elderly are all going to be impacted by this.

“We may have to be more strategic because we can no longer spread ourselves over such a large geographical area.

“It also means we cannot support vulnerable families for as long as they need.”

Homestart Garioch could see their council support withdrawn. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Homestart Garioch could see their council support withdrawn. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

She added: “We are not a six-week service. If you have a child with a life-limiting illness, we could be assisting them for several years.

“Nothing is set in stone, but we may need to ask ourselves: ‘How can we deliver a service on a smaller scale?’”

Do you think Aberdeenshire Council should spare Home-Start from the budget cuts? Let us know in our comments section below.

Last-minute plea to reconsider Home-Start budget cuts

While she understands the council’s “impossible position”, she has made a last-minute plea for the funding to be maintained.

She said: “They are over-budget and I know cuts have to be made, but what are they going to put in place of Home-Start if we are gone?

“What are these families and these children going to do?

What else is on the council’s chopping block?

Aberdeenshire Council is proposing sweeping cuts to many services, as well as an eye-watering 10% council tax hike for residents.

Flood defences could be axed, along with school meals for younger children.

Streetlights on the chopping block for aberdeenshire council cuts.
Streetlights could soon be turned off in the early hours. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

There are also discussions around switching off street lighting between 1am and 5am, which could save £500,000.

The proposed council cuts could save £14 million over the next financial year.

Councillors will meet at Woodhill House this Thursday to consider the proposals and set the budget.

