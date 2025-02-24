Aberdeen finance boss WON’T rule out 11% council tax hike – and admits under-threat Beach Ballroom ‘isn’t making money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen finance boss WON’T rule out 11% council tax hike – and admits under-threat Beach Ballroom ‘isn’t making money’

The council's finance convener lifted the lid on which of the suggested cost-cutting measures are likely to feature in the budget proposals.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan spoke to The P&J ahead of the crunch talks. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
By Isaac Buchan

Aberdeen City Council’s finance chief has refused to rule out an 11% council tax hike ahead of next week’s budget meeting.

Finance convener Alex McLellan warned that “difficult decisions” will have to be made, blaming National Insurance increases for the challenges they are facing.

The SNP councillor also inclined that the Beach Ballroom could be spared in the administration’s budget plans – despite officers’ suggestions to mothball it.

However, he stressed that something will need to be done to turn the venue around so it’s not a “drain on council’s finances”.

Each of the possible options put forward could save the local authority £150,000, they add.

This comes ahead of a crunch meeting on Wednesday, March 5, as the council battles to plug an £18 million black hole in their finances.

Why are council making harsh budget cuts?

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr McLellan was keen to keep his cards close to his chest ahead of the crucial talks.

But he still wanted to give residents some reassurances for their budget proposals.

The finance boss stated: “We don’t want to give our hand away early doors. Our budget will be published the day before the budget meeting.

Alex McLellan blamed the UK Government's National Insurance increases for the need to increase council tax in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
“Elected councillors have incredibly difficult decisions in terms of balancing the books.

“There is that choice between raising the council tax or making reductions to the services that are provided.

“It will be a mix of a council tax rise and a reduction in services to see that happen.”

How likely is the 11% council tax rise?

The Seaton, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen councillor blamed the Labour government’s National Insurance rises for the need to cut costs.

These increased contributions could set the council back by as much £8 million.

Local Authority accountants had previously envisioned a council tax increase of 7%. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Mr McLellan didn’t rule out the possibility of an 11% council tax rise, quoting what other local authorities have done to balance the books.

He continued: “I think it’s fair to say that councils across the country have been proposing a rise in the region of 10% as they look to deal with increased costs.

“It’s quite clear that officials have had to amend their initial proposals to reflect the fact that we have unfunded National Insurance contributions which are going to be hitting the council hard.”

What about the Beach Ballroom?

One curve ball that came from last week’s budget papers was the potential mothballing of the historic Beach Ballroom.

The venue is a few years shy of its centenary, and has hosted bands as legendary as The Beatles and Pink Floyd in its near 100 year stint at the seafront.

The historic Beach Ballroom was also put on the chopping block in last week's budget papers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
However, finance officers are asking councillors to consider offloading it – or closing it for an indefinite period of time – to save cash.

Mr McLellan would not be drawn on what’s next for the Beach Ballroom but he is hopeful it has a long future at the seafront.

He said: “We appreciate that the Beach Ballroom is an iconic building in the city, but we also have to recognise that it’s obviously not making a profit.

“So we need to see what can be done to turn that around, but that asset certainly has a future.

“It’s obviously part of the wider plan, agenda and vision for the beach.

“That asset is obviously part of our long-term vision, and we certainly need to turn it around to make sure it’s making a profit and isn’t being a drain on the council.”

You can see the full Aberdeen budget papers for 2025/26 on the council’s website. 

