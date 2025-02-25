Man jailed after being caught with stun gun disguised as USB device

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man jailed after being caught with stun gun disguised as USB device

Police found a Taser at a house in Huntly that was disguised as a drive used for transferring information from one computer to another.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court.
The High Court in Edinburgh.

A man caught with a stun gun disguised as a USB device in Aberdeenshire has been jailed for five years.

Albert Blackmore left London for a fresh start in the north-east – but things went wrong when police raided his home in Queens Gardens, Huntly.

The 29-year-old was at the property on April 6 last year when police arrested him on other matters.

During a search, officers looked in Blackmore’s rucksack and found a stun gun along with other items.

‘Exceptional circumstances’

The stun gun was disguised as a USB drive used for transferring information from one computer to another.

At a hearing at Edinburgh High Court earlier today,  a judge rejected a plea for a lower sentence.

Lord Young said: “Parliament has set out exceptional circumstances are required.

“They are rarely found in cases like this.”

The judge said Blackmore was aware the weapon was capable of inflicting harm.

He acknowledged that the offender had a difficult childhood and pleaded guilty and ordered that a 13-month sentence for a second firearms offence should run concurrently with the five-year sentence for possession of the stun gun.

At a previous hearing, Blackmore had admitted he was in possession without lawful authority of a firearm disguised as another object, namely a Taser disguised as a USB device.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing the Taser without holding a firearms certificate on the same date at the same address.

Previous offending

Advocate depute Lynsey Rodger said officers were directed to a rucksack belonging to Blackmore, which was found to contain the stun gun along with other items.

The prosecutor said the weapon had a torch function and was found to be in good working order.

She told the court that Blackmore was unemployed at the time and was of no fixed address and has previous convictions for offending in England.

Defence counsel Bill Adam said that before moving to Aberdeenshire Blackmore led “a rather unsettled life” in London and mixed with people involved in criminality.

He added: “He moved to Aberdeenshire to withdraw from that lifestyle.”

Mr Adam said that Blackmore’s actions in taking possession of the weapon were “impulsive” and told the court: “He did not buy it for the purpose of using it offensively.”

Mr Adam said: “He had an extremely challenging childhood. It had a profound effect on him and still does.”

At Edinburgh High Court, the defence counsel said Blackmore’s history of offending was a product of his lifestyle, which he now wanted to move away from.

On his release, he plans to return to London to his family.

