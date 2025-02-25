Aberdeen hotel hailed as ‘best stay in seven years’ by secret reviewers

Which reviewers have said that Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel was “their best stay in seven years” after a secret inspection.

The travel experts gave the North Deeside Road resort full marks after a recent test, which branded the five-star hotel as “best in class.”

The Which team, which has over 50 years of experience in hotel reviews, secretly books rooms around the country.

The brand says the clandestine approach ensures fairness – with no “special treatment” from hoteliers.

Their visit to Aberdeen resulted in what they dubbed a “truly exceptional” stay in the Victorian Manor house with “incredible” value.

The report, published last week, gushed over the fair prices offered by the Deeside establishment.

Their final verdict read: “It’s the value that makes this the best UK hotel we’ve stayed at in the UK in the past seven years.

“To be so completely swept off your feet for less than £200 (including breakfast) makes The Marcliffe remarkable.”

Further down the report, examiners explained how they were swept off their feet by the small details which “keep minor royals coming back”.

‘Every minute at the Marcliffe feels special’

One of the major aspects of the stay that came in for praise was the quality of the dining experience.

They were impressed by how guests still dressed up for the occasion and the value meals starting at £25 with excellent taste and presentation.

Meanwhile, they also said that while the spacious bedrooms don’t necessarily “wow,” they lauded the laundry services and other amenities.

The report added: “From the moment you climb the sweeping drive of this Victorian manor house on the outskirts of Aberdeen, to the waistcoated staff who swing open the doors and usher you into a reception warmed by a blazing fire, every minute at the Marcliffe feels special.

There is no bling, no gold wallpaper or cocktail-snapping influencers, not even a hot tub in the small spa.

“The tartan carpets, high tea in the drawing room and impeccable service feel almost old-fashioned. But it’s this elegance that appeals and keeps minor royals – who can’t fit into nearby Balmoral – coming back.”

Balmoral Group became owner of The Marcliffe in June last year after acquiring it from the Spence family.

Stewart Spence, who ran the hotel in Pitfodels for almost 30 years, died last month.

The full Which review of the Marcliffe can be read here.