Aberdeen hotel hailed as ‘best stay in seven years’ by secret reviewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen hotel hailed as ‘best stay in seven years’ by secret reviewers

The five-star establishment has been named best in class by Which.

By Graham Fleming
The Marcliffe Hotel has been showered with praise. Image: Aspectus
The Marcliffe Hotel has been showered with praise. Image: Aspectus

Which reviewers have said that Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel was “their best stay in seven years” after a secret inspection.

The travel experts gave the North Deeside Road resort full marks after a recent test, which branded the five-star hotel as “best in class.”

The Which team, which has over 50 years of experience in hotel reviews,  secretly books rooms around the country.

The brand says the clandestine approach ensures fairness – with no “special treatment” from hoteliers.

The hotel has received rave reviews. Image: Aspectus

Their visit to Aberdeen resulted in what they dubbed a “truly exceptional” stay in the Victorian Manor house with “incredible” value.

The report, published last week, gushed over the fair prices offered by the Deeside establishment.

Their final verdict read: “It’s the value that makes this the best UK hotel we’ve stayed at in the UK in the past seven years.

The bedrooms didn’t “wow,” but were spacious. Image: Which

“To be so completely swept off your feet for less than £200 (including breakfast) makes The Marcliffe remarkable.”

Further down the report, examiners explained how they were swept off their feet by the small details which “keep minor royals coming back”.

‘Every minute at the Marcliffe feels special’

One of the major aspects of the stay that came in for praise was the quality of the dining experience.

They were impressed by how guests still dressed up for the occasion and the value meals starting at £25 with excellent taste and presentation.

Meanwhile, they also said that while the spacious bedrooms don’t necessarily “wow,” they lauded the laundry services and other amenities.

The report added: “From the moment you climb the sweeping drive of this Victorian manor house on the outskirts of Aberdeen, to the waistcoated staff who swing open the doors and usher you into a reception warmed by a blazing fire, every minute at the Marcliffe feels special.

The dining came in for praise by reviewers. Image: Which
The value of the hotel was praised by examiners. Image: Which

There is no bling, no gold wallpaper or cocktail-snapping influencers, not even a hot tub in the small spa.

“The tartan carpets, high tea in the drawing room and impeccable service feel almost old-fashioned. But it’s this elegance that appeals and keeps minor royals – who can’t fit into nearby Balmoral – coming back.”

Balmoral Group became owner of The Marcliffe in June last year after acquiring it from the Spence family.

Stewart Spence, who ran the hotel in Pitfodels for almost 30 years, died last month.

The full Which review of the Marcliffe can be read here.

Conversation