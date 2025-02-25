Police chase down bus in Aberdeen in bid to return violent domestic abuser to prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police chase down bus in Aberdeen in bid to return violent domestic abuser to prison

The court heard the bus made it all the way to Bridge of Don - some 30 miles - before police pulled it over to the side of the road.

By Dale Haslam
John Hendry has been sentenced for domestic abuse. Image: DCT Design Team/Facebook
A criminal mistakenly released from prison – then returned by police – has been jailed for carrying out a terrifying catalogue of abuse upon his former partner.

John Hendry appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted being in the midst of a cocaine-addled rage at his former partner.

He pulled a large knife from the kitchen drawer and uttered the chilling words: “You are going to die today”.

Hendry, 30, variously assaulted the frightened woman in front of her child before informing her one of them was going to die, and that she would have to choose.

Bizarre misunderstanding

The court was also told about a bizarre misunderstanding at HMP Grampian,

Hendry had been released from prison at the end of his sentence last October – but he had outstanding matters which meant that he should have been remanded.

However, nobody told the Scottish Prison Service about that and so they had no reason not to let him go.

Hendry was given a travel pass to Aberdeen.

HMP Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media

However, when it became apparent that he should have been remanded in custody, a police car was sent to chase down the bus.

The court heard the bus made it all the way to Bridge of Don – some 30 miles – before police pulled it over to the side of the road.

They removed Hendry and took him back to prison.

Relationship deteriorated

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that Hendry and his then-partner had been in a long-term relationship, but it deteriorate.

Following a family funeral, at which a lot of alcohol had been consumed at an address in Cove, Hendry dragged her across the ground by her hair, before assaulting her.

He then began to cry and stated that he was “not a real man as a real man doesn’t do that to a woman”.

On July 1 2023, Hendry grabbed the woman by the throat after a man asked her for lighter.

Arriving home, Hendry then seized her by the hair and dragged her onto a staircase before going to fetch a large knife from the kitchen.

As the woman begged Hendry to stop, he continued the assault for half an hour.

On March 21 2024, Hendry had stayed up all night drinking alcohol and taking cocaine, which annoyed his partner the following morning as their child was present.

‘One of you must die’

During an argument, and without warning, Hendry struck out at the woman, hitting her repeatedly on the back of the head, which caused their child to become “hysterical”.

Hendry then placed his hand over the woman’s mouth, causing her to struggle to breath and believe he was trying to kill her.

He then went to the kitchen where he again retrieved a large kitchen knife before telling the woman: “You are going to die today.”

Looking at his partner and the child on the couch, Hendry told the woman, “One of you needs to go, one of you needs to die today”.

Hendry then gave her three options and told his partner to decide “which one”.

He then counted down from three before lunging at the woman with the knife – doing this several times without making contact.

The woman then fled with the child with the help of a good Samaritan who took her to police.

She had suffered injuries to her eyes, wrists and fingers.

‘He accepts what he did’

Hendry admitting being abusive to the woman, two counts of assaulting a police officer and a further count of cocaine possession.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn said: “He makes no attempt to minimise his offending and accepts full responsibility.

“He accepts the relationship between him and the complainer is at an end.”

Mr Burn claimed Hendry had told him he had suffered “psychological difficulties” by being told he was being released, only to find out he wasn’t.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Hendry he had a “very serious record for violence” for which he has received “numerous prison sentences”.

“This is a horrific course of violence against your former partner,” he said, adding that it was “among the worst kind of domestic violence that we see in these courts.”

“It is fortunate that you did not kill your partner, you are a danger to her and all women.”

Sheriff Wallace said that it was his “duty” to protect the public from people like Hendry and jailed him for a total of four years and six months, with an additional two years where he will be on licence in the community.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Hendry cannot approach his former partner for 15 years.

