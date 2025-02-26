Under-fire health boss says at-risk Aberdeenshire carers ‘spend half their time not working’

Aberdeenshire carers “spend half of their work days doing nothing”, according to an under-fire health boss pressing ahead with plans to axe workers.

Janine Howie is now masterminding a drastic redesign of the carer system across the north-east – covering both care homes and the carers sent out to residents in need.

The move is part of a “brutal” recovery plan aimed at saving the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership £20 million over the next year.

One of the biggest savings – around £11m – could come from slashing the services under Ms Howie’s command.

This could mean the Aberdeenshire Responders for Care at Home (Arch) service is reduced by 70%.

Staff say they are now fearing for their jobs, with no clear idea on how many posts will be axed.

In a recent clash with trade union leader Inez Kirk, Ms Howie explained why they have decided to put this particular service on the chopping block…

Unison leader: ‘Aberdeenshire carers feel they and their work is not valued’

During heated discussions over the budget proposals, the Aberdeenshire Unison representative lashed out at Ms Howie’s approach to this delicate situation.

A whistleblower last week told The Press and Journal Arch responders and home carers were told they might lose their jobs just hours before the papers were made public.

Speaking on behalf of those affected, Ms Kirk said: “It’ll come as no surprise at all that I am – and I’m going to use quite motive language – horrified by the proposals when it comes to the workforce in Aberdeenshire.

“This has come as an absolute shock to the workforce who have been working their socks off for years, supporting the people in the community.

“And what they are seeing is that they are not valued and their work is not valued.”

Ms Kirk went on to say the lack of clarity has left many carers in distress – and wondering whether they will find themselves out of work within months.

The proposals to slash the service do not mention how exactly this 70% reduction will take shape. At this point, officials have agreed only to move forward with this idea.

However, insiders tell us “redundancies are likely”.

Ms Kirk continued: “It’s that lack of involvement of the workforce and discussion with them prior to this point…prior to an assumption being made that a saving can be made here.

“These reports are not quantified, they are not costed and yet we now have 70% of one group of workers thinking they’re going to be out for job in a few months’ time.

“No steps have been taken for that reassurance, and no one has worked with them to try and solve this.

“I can go on and I can go on at length here, but I have to say is that I am deeply concerned about these reports.”

‘We do value our carers – but 50% of Arch hours are not utilised’

In trying to defuse the situation, Ms Howie may have accidentally made it worse.

The partnership manager for south Aberdeenshire was quick to dismiss any claims that the partnership “does not value” its carers.

However, she refuted Ms Kirk’s claim that staff are all “working their socks off”…

She said: “I would like to assure our carers that it’s not that they’re not valued.

“I absolutely appreciate the work that our carers do, and – as I’ve said in my report – we get extremely good externally-verified feedback about the service that we provide.

“However, we do have to work on an evidence basis, and what the evidence is telling me is that there is a lot of unworked hours within that service.

“A recent audit report highlighted that 50% of Arch hours are not utilised, and in a very difficult savings position, it is essential that we take steps to address that situation.

“We cannot have people who are being paid to be at work but are not being utilised.”

Why wasn’t information shared with staff?

In response to Ms Kirk’s criticism about the plans being covered up, Ms Howie argued “they have been engaging very regularly with care home managers”.

This is despite her admitting that managers were not told of the “recovery” plans until the night before they were made public as some of the information was “confidential”.

Ms Howie added: “This report was confidential until very recently, so it’s very difficult for us to then be transparent with home carers.

“But as soon as we knew what was going to be in a public forum, I met with the managers myself and I briefed them thoroughly.

“And I’ve also made a commitment to continue to do that as we as we move along, and that would also involve involvement with the trade unions.”

And it seems like those union talks could be a bit frosty following this showdown in the chambers.

‘They are not sitting about being paid to drink tea’

Ms Kirk, clearly eager to have her say in response, snapped back at the health boss.

“Home carers are not sitting about when they are classed as ‘unworked hours’,” she lamented.

“These people are working, providing support to the same client group or similar client group either in care homes or in community hospitals…

“They are not sitting about being paid to drink tea – they are working, they are on-call during these unworked hours.

“There needs to be a review but it has to be a review involving the workforce.

“We have raised our concerns, and we will keep doing that and will take the steps necessary to protect the workforce.”

What happens next?

Throughout the crunch talks, members of the Integration Joint Board repeatedly stressed that this is “just a draft recovery plan”.

In the following months, officials will carry out various reviews to put together a more detailed report.

This is expected to clarify how under-threat services will be affected exactly.

