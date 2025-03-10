‘We don’t want a drive-thru to be first impression people get of Inverurie’

A planned drive-thru at the Morrisons in Inverurie is attracting objections, while efforts to celebrate an Aberdeen-born football legend move forward.

Floral arch planned as Stonehaven shop is resurrected

Spring is finally in the air, and a Stonehaven florist is making plans to brighten up a town centre shop as they bring it back to life.

The 62 Allardice Street premises has been empty since the Orchid Flower Shop closed last year.

It was later offered up to rent for £12,000 per year, with agents hailing its location a stone’s throw from Market Square.

Now, Emily Hicks of Blush Flowers wants to rejuvenate the spot.

As well as reopening it as a florist, she intends to put up a removable floral arch above the door – featuring faux flowers.

The applicant also wants to paint the unit a satin shade of white too, while putting up a sign with the Blush Blooms logo.

Farmer building new house for son as business expands

Over in the countryside near Lumphanan, the owners of Tillylair Farm are building a house for their son.

The business a few miles north of the Loch of Aboyne has been in the same family since 1999.

It features grassland for grazing, crops, turnips, artichokes and bird seeds which all keep workers busy throughout the year.

There are also 1,000 sheep and plans to “increase their numbers in pedigree breed in future”.

But a few years ago, owner Steven Hunter diversified by starting the Tillylair Sporting shooting operation there.

For this, 7,000 pheasants and 5,000 partridges are bred annually.

And due to its popularity, the task of rearing the wild fowl while managing the habitat is a full-time job in itself.

‘Son Bailey is a key worker on the farm’

Documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that the farm opened the Hunters Cabin hunting shop alongside this venture.

And now, owners have been given permission for this new house after explaining the need for it.

The planning papers state: “A new dwelling is required for the farmer’s son, Bailey, who is a key worker on the farm.

“It will allow for the planned succession of the farm business from the current farmer to his son and will allow the occupant to oversee livestock on the grazing pastures.

“The new property will also allow the occupant to oversee the approach to

the shoot hill, an important operation consideration.”

A crumbling steading will be converted as part of the project.

St Nicholas Kirk becoming new ‘community hub’

Last week, we had a look at an ancient treasure being rescued from Foveran Kirk ahead of going on display at the north-east’s newest museum in Peterhead.

In Aberdeen, the new owners of a large section of historic St Nicholas Kirk are forging fresh plans to make the most of the city centre landmark.

Initial plans for the church were lodged by Edinburgh Palette last summer when they took the keys to the building after the Church of Scotland offloaded it.

They want to turn the West Kirk (the section off Back Wynd) into a tourist hotspot by shining a light on more than 100 historical artifacts.

But it will also serve as a community space, to be used by charities to distribute food parcels among other things.

The organisation has now put in fresh plans for a string of internal alterations – including removing doors and partitions while ripping out or relocating pews.

The fresh documents detail how old doors will be upgraded to meet modern fire regulations.

Existing “inadequate” heating and lighting will be improved, with a “Halo chandelier” to be installed.

This type of chandelier is used in St Paul’s Cathedral in Melbourne:

Edinburgh Palette also say new Vodafone telecoms planned present an “increased fire risk” at the Drum Aisle section of the church, so they want to install “fire suppression nozzles” to deal with any potential blaze.

CCTV will be installed to boost security too.

Denis Law trail moves forward

Meanwhile more plans to celebrate local history are under way – with a trail dedicated to football legend Denis Law making progress.

Many will have spotted the recent work on a massive mural of the late Manchester United star which has recently appeared on a block at Printfield.

This is just one part of the Denis Law Trail though.

And now the council has rubber-stamped plans for a series of signs in the Printfield area pointing visitors along the route.

It will take folk on a virtual journey through The Lawman’s early years growing up as the youngest of seven children in his family, to his time playing for Huddersfield, Manchester United and Scotland.

The plans for the series of new signs needed for the trail have now been sealed by the council.

Sainsbury’s security boost in Aberdeen

The Sainsbury’s on Aberdeen’s Union Street looks poised to add some security measures.

A building warrant reveals plans to spend £18,000 on a new “security enclosure” at the checkout area.

This will require adjustments to the existing checkout to allow for its installation.

Inverurie Morrisons drive-thru objections revealed

Back in January, we revealed plans for Inverurie’s first drive-thru at the Morrisons on Blackhall Road.

Drawings detailed how dozens of parking spaces could be wiped out to make way for a fast food restaurant and an “EV charging zone”.

The applicant, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), say the drive-thru diner would boost “linked trips” with people visiting the supermarket while popping out to pick up some grub.

MFG operate hundreds of petrol stations across the country – running a host of garages and charging stations all over the north-east.

And they argue that installing the electric chargers “supports the area’s transition to cleaner transportation, improving air quality in the local area”.

But not everyone in the Garioch town is a fan of the idea…

‘Junk food’ drive-thru will create traffic mayhem

Locals have voiced their fury at the proposals, with many worried that the new eatery would ruin the town’s image and create traffic chaos.

Vivien Milne wrote to the council to voice her dismay, saying that a takeaway being the first thing visitors see won’t “encourage people to visit or go further into the town centre”.

Another resident pleading with planning chiefs to reject the idea is Vince Hepburn, who stated that “Inverurie was better than this”.

He said: “This is only going to make the traffic worse. Like all drive-thru operations, there are cars everywhere.”

Morrisons drive-thru ‘should be rejected’

Jamie Herron’s letter to the council read: “Morrisons is one of the worst places possible to put a drive-thru.

“Traffic is already bad enough without added traffic because of a junk food drive-thru.”

At this point in time, the potential operator of this proposed drive-thru has not been confirmed.

Inverurie Community Council has also expressed doubts over the new eatery.

Despite welcoming the “sought after” development, the local group fears that littering could become a big problem for the supermarket car park.

They said that drive-thru owners “hopelessly underestimate” the amount of rubbish from their restaurants, and that a litter management plan must be put in place.

Aberdeenshire Council will mull over the pros and cons before reaching a decision.

