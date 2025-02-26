Images reveal how new £120 million Hazlehead Academy will look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Images reveal how new £120 million Hazlehead Academy will look

The images shows a bright and modern school campus.

By Ross Hempseed
New design images reveal what the new campus could look like.
New design images reveal what the new campus could look like. Image: Ryder.

New design images have been revealed showing how a multi-million pound replacement Hazlehead Academy will look.

The project is progressing with fresh talks with parents now arranged, and interested parties been afforded a glimpse at what the new school campus could look like.

Hazlehead Academy was built in 1970 and the current building is approaching maximum capacity at over 95%.

In what is expected to be the current school’s final year, 2027, the capacity will be at 118%.

One of the images of Hazlehead Academy that have been revealed.
The main entrance to Hazlehead Academy. Image: Ryder.

The new £120 million building will have space for 1,600 children.

Plans for a new school have been in the works for years, and new designs of the school reveal details of the layout.

The school will be built to the rear of the current building, and be set over three floors.

Ground Floor

  • Assembly
  • Dining hall
  • Support for learners
  • Physical education
  • Music
  • Drama
  • Craft, design and technology

First Floor

  • English
  • Modern languages
  • Graphic design
  • Social subjects
  • Home economics
  • Library

Second Floor

  • Mathematics
  • Science
  • Business and IT
  • Art and design
The proposed building layout. Image: Ryder.

Following the first consultation, the design was praised by people for having everything under one roof.

Hazlehead Academy’s sporting facilities will be open to the community for use, and the design reflects the desire to close off the rest of the school after hours.

The dining area in Hazlehead Academy
The spacious dining area. Image: Ryder.

Are you looking forward to the new school opening? Let us know in our comments section below

The sporting facilities include a sports hall, two gymnasiums, a dance studio, a fitness studio and changing rooms.

The second consultation will run until March before a planning application is submitted to the council in April.

Developers hope to have boots on the ground and work started by next year, with an estimated opening of 2028.

Read more

Conversation