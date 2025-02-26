Images reveal how new £120 million Hazlehead Academy will look

New design images have been revealed showing how a multi-million pound replacement Hazlehead Academy will look.

The project is progressing with fresh talks with parents now arranged, and interested parties been afforded a glimpse at what the new school campus could look like.

Hazlehead Academy was built in 1970 and the current building is approaching maximum capacity at over 95%.

In what is expected to be the current school’s final year, 2027, the capacity will be at 118%.

The new £120 million building will have space for 1,600 children.

Plans for a new school have been in the works for years, and new designs of the school reveal details of the layout.

The school will be built to the rear of the current building, and be set over three floors.

Ground Floor

Assembly

Dining hall

Support for learners

Physical education

Music

Drama

Craft, design and technology

First Floor

English

Modern languages

Graphic design

Social subjects

Home economics

Library

Second Floor

Mathematics

Science

Business and IT

Art and design

Following the first consultation, the design was praised by people for having everything under one roof.

Hazlehead Academy’s sporting facilities will be open to the community for use, and the design reflects the desire to close off the rest of the school after hours.

The sporting facilities include a sports hall, two gymnasiums, a dance studio, a fitness studio and changing rooms.

The second consultation will run until March before a planning application is submitted to the council in April.

Developers hope to have boots on the ground and work started by next year, with an estimated opening of 2028.

