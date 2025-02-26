‘I lost myself during cancer’: Chloe’s friends and family became her ‘sunshine’ during treatment

Chloe Reid faced some of the most challenging moments of her life at the age of 21.

She marked her milestone birthday with a big celebration at Carlton Bar in Aberdeen but behind her smile Chloe was hiding fears around the lump in her neck.

Only a few months later, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphona – a cancer of the white blood cells.

All of the future plans she pictured for herself at 21 were quickly replaced with hospital appointments and treatment.

“When doctors told me I had cancer it felt like I’d walked into someone else’s life, a life much more frightening than mine,” she said.

“It forced me to make a lot of decisions at a young age like, ‘do I want to have kids one day?’ There were days when I cried and life felt cruel.

“I think I will ask why for the rest of my life. But cancer also opened my eyes and made me appreciate the special people in my life.”

Chloe Reid received cancer treatment in Aberdeen

Chloe was diagnosed with cancer, which had spread to some of the lymph nodes under her arm, on March 8, 2023.

Her parents Denise Reid, 44, and Nicky Reid, 43, flew back to Aberdeen from their home in Alicante, Spain to be with her throughout the treatment.

“I sat in the hospital car park and told my parents over the phone that I had cancer,” she said.

“It was the hardest phone call I’ve ever had to make but they were there for me emotionally and financially in the months which followed.”

Chloe, now 23, decided to postpone chemotherapy so she could have hormone treatment to freeze her eggs.

She said: “Suddenly the enormity of what was happening hit me when I went for my first chemotherapy session.

“I sat down in the chair at the clinic and cried. Losing your hair due to the side effects of chemotherapy at 21 is hard. My hair thinned to the point that I needed to shave it and for months I wore a wig.

“The steroids I had to take during treatment meant I put on weight. For a while it felt a bit like I lost myself during cancer.

“I hid away and didn’t see many of my friends after diagnosis. I didn’t understand myself what was going on at first so it was hard to answer questions.

“But as time went on I realised there was no reason to hide away and actually it helps often to reach out. And my best friends became my sunshine on my dark days.”

Chloe to launch Race for Life in Aberdeen

After a few setbacks, the former St Machar Academy pupil had her final chemotherapy session on September 27, 2023.

“Almost everybody goes through some hard stuff in their lives,” she said.

“I’ve just been through mine young. That’s the way life is. I have the best family and we’re closer than ever. Life is good.”

Now in remission, she has been chosen to launch Race for Life in Scotland this year.

Chloe will sound the horn at the start of the Beach Boulevard event alongside her boyfriend Jack McGinness, 25, before the pair take part in the 5K race.

Jack, who also ran the race when Chloe was receiving treatment, said: “Why do I Race for Life? I Race for Life for Chloe.

“After Chloe was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma I wanted to do my bit to support her but also to raise money on behalf of anyone else who is going through cancer.

“I’m proud of Chloe and everything she has achieved.”

Sign up to support Cancer Research

More than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life since it started in 1994 – contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are grateful to Chloe and Jack for their support and know their story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.”

Aberdeen Race for Life, including a 3K, 5K and 10K race, will take place at Beach Esplanade on Sunday, June 29.