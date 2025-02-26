‘I lost myself during cancer’: Chloe’s friends and family became her ‘sunshine’ during treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I lost myself during cancer’: Chloe’s friends and family became her ‘sunshine’ during treatment

Chloe Reid was diagnosed with blood cancer shortly after her 21st birthday.

By Ellie Milne
Chloe Reid and her boyfriend, Jack McGinness
Chloe Reid pictured with her boyfriend, Jack McGinness. Image: Simon Price.

Chloe Reid faced some of the most challenging moments of her life at the age of 21.

She marked her milestone birthday with a big celebration at Carlton Bar in Aberdeen but behind her smile Chloe was hiding fears around the lump in her neck.

Only a few months later, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphona – a cancer of the white blood cells.

All of the future plans she pictured for herself at 21 were quickly replaced with hospital appointments and treatment.

Chloe Redi with her parents at her 21st birthday party
Chloe with her parents, Denise and Nicky, at her 21st birthday party. Image: Supplied.

“When doctors told me I had cancer it felt like I’d walked into someone else’s life, a life much more frightening than mine,” she said.

“It forced me to make a lot of decisions at a young age like, ‘do I want to have kids one day?’ There were days when I cried and life felt cruel.

“I think I will ask why for the rest of my life. But cancer also opened my eyes and made me appreciate the special people in my life.”

Chloe Reid received cancer treatment in Aberdeen

Chloe Reid holding birthday balloon
Chloe was diagnosed with cancer shortly after her 21st birthday. Image: Supplied.

Chloe was diagnosed with cancer, which had spread to some of the lymph nodes under her arm, on March 8, 2023.

Her parents Denise Reid, 44, and Nicky Reid, 43, flew back to Aberdeen from their home in Alicante, Spain to be with her throughout the treatment.

“I sat in the hospital car park and told my parents over the phone that I had cancer,” she said.

“It was the hardest phone call I’ve ever had to make but they were there for me emotionally and financially in the months which followed.”

Chloe Reid scar
Chloe has a scar on her neck after surgery. Image: Supplied.

Chloe, now 23, decided to postpone chemotherapy so she could have hormone treatment to freeze her eggs.

She said: “Suddenly the enormity of what was happening hit me when I went for my first chemotherapy session.

“I sat down in the chair at the clinic and cried. Losing your hair due to the side effects of chemotherapy at 21 is hard. My hair thinned to the point that I needed to shave it and for months I wore a wig.

“The steroids I had to take during treatment meant I put on weight. For a while it felt a bit like I lost myself during cancer.

Chloe Reid and Jack McGinness at his graduation
Chloe and her boyfriend, Jack, at his graduation in 2023. Image: Supplied.

“I hid away and didn’t see many of my friends after diagnosis. I didn’t understand myself what was going on at first so it was hard to answer questions.

“But as time went on I realised there was no reason to hide away and actually it helps often to reach out. And my best friends became my sunshine on my dark days.”

Chloe to launch Race for Life in Aberdeen

After a few setbacks, the former St Machar Academy pupil had her final chemotherapy session on September 27, 2023.

“Almost everybody goes through some hard stuff in their lives,” she said.

“I’ve just been through mine young. That’s the way life is. I have the best family and we’re closer than ever. Life is good.”

Chloe Reid and Jack McGinness wearing Race for Life T-shirts
Jack and Chloe are preparing for Race for Life. Image: Simon Price.

Now in remission, she has been chosen to launch Race for Life in Scotland this year.

Chloe will sound the horn at the start of the Beach Boulevard event alongside her boyfriend Jack McGinness, 25, before the pair take part in the 5K race.

Jack, who also ran the race when Chloe was receiving treatment, said: “Why do I Race for Life? I Race for Life for Chloe.

“After Chloe was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma I wanted to do my bit to support her but also to raise money on behalf of anyone else who is going through cancer.

“I’m proud of Chloe and everything she has achieved.”

Sign up to support Cancer Research

More than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life since it started in 1994 – contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Chloe Reid wearing pink Race for Life story
Chloe, now 23, is in remission from blood cancer. Image: Simon Price.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are grateful to Chloe and Jack for their support and know their story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.”

Aberdeen Race for Life, including a 3K, 5K and 10K race, will take place at Beach Esplanade on Sunday, June 29.

