Skull found off Peterhead coast belongs to woman under 50

A human skull discovered off the coast of Peterhead last year belongs to a woman under 50 years old, police have revealed.

The human remains were found by a fishing boat in the North Sea, approximately 150 miles from the coast of Peterhead, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The woman’s death is being treated as “unexplained”, and an extensive investigation is ongoing.

Detectives have issued a new facial reconstruction of the person in collaboration with the University of Dundee.

They have now released the image in the hope someone may recognise her.

Police issue appeal to identify woman found off Peterhead coast

Detective Sergeant Emma Wright said: “Enquiries continue to identify this woman and establish what happened to her.

“We hope sharing this facial reconstruction will assist in with our investigations and help reunite her with her family.

“If you recognise the woman’s face, or any of the other details mentioned, please get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1830 of Wednesday, 15 May, 2024.”