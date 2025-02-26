Skull found off Peterhead coast belongs to woman under 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skull found off Peterhead coast belongs to woman under 50

Officers have launched an appeal to identify the woman after issuing a new facial reconstruction.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The skull belongs to a woman under the age of 50. Image: Police Scotland/University of Dundee Date; 26/02/2025
A human skull discovered off the coast of Peterhead last year belongs to a woman under 50 years old, police have revealed.

The human remains were found by a fishing boat in the North Sea, approximately 150 miles from the coast of Peterhead, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The woman’s death is being treated as “unexplained”, and an extensive investigation is ongoing.

Detectives have issued a new facial reconstruction of the person in collaboration with the University of Dundee.

Police are hoping someone will be able to identify the woman. Image: Police Scotland/University of Dundee

They have now released the image in the hope someone may recognise her.

Police issue appeal to identify woman found off Peterhead coast

Detective Sergeant Emma Wright said: “Enquiries continue to identify this woman and establish what happened to her.

“We hope sharing this facial reconstruction will assist in with our investigations and help reunite her with her family.

“If you recognise the woman’s face, or any of the other details mentioned, please get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1830 of Wednesday, 15 May, 2024.”

