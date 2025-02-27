Wendy’s bosses say two-storey Union Street diner will ‘enhance the area and boost city centre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wendy’s bosses say two-storey Union Street diner will ‘enhance the area and boost city centre’

The American burger chain has revealed more about its proposal to turn an Aberdeen sports shop into a new branch.

By Ben Hendry
Wendy's has revealed more about its Union Street plans in Aberdeen.
Wendy's has revealed more about its Union Street plans in Aberdeen. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Wendy’s bosses have pledged that a new Aberdeen branch of the American burger chain will “enhance Union Street”.

The 57-year-old firm is plotting its first UK branches since 2000, with one pencilled in for a prime Granite Mile spot.

A few weeks ago, we revealed the plans to spend £450,000 renovating the JD Sport at 107-109 Union Street.

Now, bosses have detailed their proposals for the B-listed building – which will see seating areas created on both the ground and first floors.

And they vow to “contribute positively” to the struggling high street.

How the new diner would look. Image: Wendy’s

How will Union Street building be changed as new Aberdeen Wendy’s?

Wendy’s says its plans for the new Aberdeen branch will be “sympathetic” to the Union Street building.

Documents sent to the council say: “Union Street is a prominent commercial thoroughfare, and the proposed development seeks to contribute positively to its
streetscape.”

The Wendy’s will “blend the traditional architectural character” of the street with “contemporary branding and design elements”.

Blueprints show how the basement would be used for back of house operations, while the ground and first floors would be transformed into dining areas. Image: Wendy’s

The team behind the new branch say “particular attention” has been given to how signs will be designed, while vents will be positioned “discreetly” at the rear.

New burger restaurant will add to city centre ‘vitality’

The plans have been driven forward as Union Street undergoes a bit of a foodie reinvention – with more dining establishments and takeaways lining the mile than shops.

Some of our readers complained that the city centre didn’t need another food venue – warning that they “tend to look scruffy and definitely bring down the tone”.

A look at how the branch would be designed. Image: Wendy’s

But Wendy’s says its plans will “deliver a high quality development that enhances the local area”.

They say the branch will “provide a welcoming dining experience, and support the city centre’s vitality”.

Are you looking forward to the new Wendy’s branch opening? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen plan is just one of several new Wendy’s in the pipeline

The planning application is a further step in the drive to bring a Wendy’s to Aberdeen, and work can begin if the council approves these papers.

And the documents add: “Wendy’s is a well-known burger chain making a return to the United Kingdom after an absence since 2000.

“This site is part of a nationwide programme delivering new units, a number of which
are now open and trading successfully.”

This section of Union Street is currently being revamped. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Papers continue: “The unit is located on Union Street, a prominent commercial street in the heart of Aberdeen’s city centre, and benefits from significant pedestrian and vehicular footfall.

“This development will ensure the long-term upkeep of the unit and contribute positively to the vitality and viability of Union Street.”

You can see the new Aberdeen Wendy’s plans on the council website.

