Wendy’s bosses say two-storey Union Street diner will ‘enhance the area and boost city centre’

Wendy’s bosses have pledged that a new Aberdeen branch of the American burger chain will “enhance Union Street”.

The 57-year-old firm is plotting its first UK branches since 2000, with one pencilled in for a prime Granite Mile spot.

A few weeks ago, we revealed the plans to spend £450,000 renovating the JD Sport at 107-109 Union Street.

Now, bosses have detailed their proposals for the B-listed building – which will see seating areas created on both the ground and first floors.

And they vow to “contribute positively” to the struggling high street.

How will Union Street building be changed as new Aberdeen Wendy’s?

Wendy’s says its plans for the new Aberdeen branch will be “sympathetic” to the Union Street building.

Documents sent to the council say: “Union Street is a prominent commercial thoroughfare, and the proposed development seeks to contribute positively to its

streetscape.”

The Wendy’s will “blend the traditional architectural character” of the street with “contemporary branding and design elements”.

The team behind the new branch say “particular attention” has been given to how signs will be designed, while vents will be positioned “discreetly” at the rear.

New burger restaurant will add to city centre ‘vitality’

The plans have been driven forward as Union Street undergoes a bit of a foodie reinvention – with more dining establishments and takeaways lining the mile than shops.

Some of our readers complained that the city centre didn’t need another food venue – warning that they “tend to look scruffy and definitely bring down the tone”.

But Wendy’s says its plans will “deliver a high quality development that enhances the local area”.

They say the branch will “provide a welcoming dining experience, and support the city centre’s vitality”.

Aberdeen plan is just one of several new Wendy’s in the pipeline

The planning application is a further step in the drive to bring a Wendy’s to Aberdeen, and work can begin if the council approves these papers.

And the documents add: “Wendy’s is a well-known burger chain making a return to the United Kingdom after an absence since 2000.

“This site is part of a nationwide programme delivering new units, a number of which

are now open and trading successfully.”

Papers continue: “The unit is located on Union Street, a prominent commercial street in the heart of Aberdeen’s city centre, and benefits from significant pedestrian and vehicular footfall.

“This development will ensure the long-term upkeep of the unit and contribute positively to the vitality and viability of Union Street.”

You can see the new Aberdeen Wendy’s plans on the council website.

