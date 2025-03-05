How robot will help get prescriptions to patients faster as Porter Pharmacy plans new centre at Portlethen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How robot will help get prescriptions to patients faster as Porter Pharmacy plans new centre at Portlethen

The new venture will also have a private clinic for patients.

Andy Porter has been mulling over the transition to a hub-and-spoke model for the business for some time. Image: Porter Pharmacy.
By Ross Hempseed

Porter Pharmacy has unveiled plans to create an ultra-modern centre near Portlethen – which will mean patients receive prescriptions much faster.

Andy and Lynne Porter, who run Porter Pharmacy, are eyeing a new site close to the A92 road between the town and Aberdeen.

The couple have eight branches including Westhill, Bridge of Don, Cove Bay and Holburn Street – and now want to keep up with rocketing demand.

Nestled within City South Business Park, the proposed new centre would make sure prescriptions reach patients faster than ever.

Andy and Lynne Porter who are preparing to future proof their business with their newest venture. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Porter Pharmacy boss on how new Portlethen plans will make a difference

Andy told us how important the Portlethen location would be, near the road into Aberdeen and the AWPR.

He said: “We want to provide a good and timely service for getting prescriptions to patients, so that’s why we chose that site.

“All of the pharmacies we have are within a 15-minute drive.”

The move is expected to reduce backlogs at each pharmacy, which currently fill hundreds of prescriptions daily.

The new hub and clinic will be based at City South Business Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Andy said they will be investing heavily in the future of their service, including a state-of-the-art automated robot to help prevent medication mix-ups….

What’s this about a robot?

A prescription will be scanned at a Porter Pharmacy branch and sent to the distribution site, where the advanced robot sorts it.

A driver will collect prescriptions and deliver them to each pharmacy twice daily.

Pharmacies will still dispense urgent medication.

However, the new site will handle most repeat prescriptions, which account for 80% of their total.

Would you prefer talking to a GP or a pharmacist if it meant being seen faster? Let us know in our comments section below

How will this benefit patients?

Porter Pharmacy has been looking to transition to this sort of model for several years, with increased demand accelerating the process.

Andy said eliminating the time-consuming task of assembling repeat prescriptions will free up pharmacists to assist patients with health concerns.

Porter Pharmacies are looking to move into one of the new units at City South Business Park. Image: Dandara
He added: “The pharmacies in the communities are going to be much more freely available to help those who need it, because the NHS is transferring more services over to pharmacies.

“We can now prescribe for issues like chest infections and minor ailments.

“The way the NHS is going, more and more people are coming to their local pharmacist, who now has more free time as opposed to processing prescriptions.”

‘Demand has more than doubled’

Over the last two years, the NHS has given pharmacies greater powers to help ease pressure on hospitals and health clinics.

Andy said: “Within the last 24 months, the number of people coming to us at each of our pharmacies has more than doubled.

“I can only see it increasing further in the future.”

Work on the new Portlethen site is due to begin soon, if the plans are approved, with Andy predicting a three-month timeframe.

And what else is planned for the new centre?

Alongside the new distribution hub, there will be a private clinic offering services like weight loss management, women’s health services and ear wax removal.

And the couple are just getting started.

They plan to open up to four more pharmacies across the north-east by 2025.

