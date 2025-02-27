Aberdeen private school teacher arrested over ‘online communications offence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen private school teacher arrested over ‘online communications offence’

Zak Cartney has been suspended from Robert Gordon's College after a video circulated online.

Robert Gordon's College, picture from the top of Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Robert Gordon's College. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

An Aberdeen teacher has been arrested in connection with an “online communications” offence.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and police say “inquiries are ongoing”.

Robert Gordon’s College, which charges senior school fees of £18,000-a-year, has also launched an internal investigation.

Email sent to parents of pupils at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen after a viral video led to the arrest of a teacher.
The email was sent to parents and carers of pupils at Robert Gordon’s School in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied

Mr Cartney’s suspension is related to a video allegedly featuring him.

It was first shared on social media last month and is understood to have been recorded in an Aberdeen park.

Cartney is provisionally registered as a drama teacher with the General Teaching Council for Scotland.

According to his LinkedIn, he is a former Robert Gordon’s College pupil.

Pupils and parents were all informed of the suspension and ongoing investigation via emails, seen by The Press and Journal.

Support offered to pupils after teacher’s arrest

An email to senior pupils states: “I know that many of you are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a member of staff.

“You may have seen or heard things which are upsetting.

“However, it is extremely important to remember that this is a very serious matter, so you should avoid speculation, gossip and rumour.

“It is our responsibility to provide you with a safe and supportive school environment, therefore if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to your guidance teacher or head of year, who are always available to support you.”

Robert Gordon’s College aware of viral video

A spokesperson for Robert Gordon’s College said: “The school has been made aware of a video circulating on social media.

“The temporary staff member involved has been suspended while an internal investigation is carried out and this matter has been referred to Police Scotland.”

Teacher arrested ‘in connection with an online communications offence’

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating social media believed to have been filmed in the Aberdeen area.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson also added: “On Wednesday, February 26, a 23-year-old man from Aberdeen was arrested in connection with an online communications offence.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”