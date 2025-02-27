Aberdeen private school teacher arrested over ‘online communications offence’

An Aberdeen teacher has been arrested in connection with an “online communications” offence.

Zak Cartney has been suspended from Robert Gordon’s College after a video circulated online.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and police say “inquiries are ongoing”.

Robert Gordon’s College, which charges senior school fees of £18,000-a-year, has also launched an internal investigation.

Mr Cartney’s suspension is related to a video allegedly featuring him.

It was first shared on social media last month and is understood to have been recorded in an Aberdeen park.

Cartney is provisionally registered as a drama teacher with the General Teaching Council for Scotland.

According to his LinkedIn, he is a former Robert Gordon’s College pupil.

Pupils and parents were all informed of the suspension and ongoing investigation via emails, seen by The Press and Journal.

Support offered to pupils after teacher’s arrest

An email to senior pupils states: “I know that many of you are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a member of staff.

“You may have seen or heard things which are upsetting.

“However, it is extremely important to remember that this is a very serious matter, so you should avoid speculation, gossip and rumour.

“It is our responsibility to provide you with a safe and supportive school environment, therefore if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to your guidance teacher or head of year, who are always available to support you.”

Robert Gordon’s College aware of viral video

A spokesperson for Robert Gordon’s College said: “The school has been made aware of a video circulating on social media.

“The temporary staff member involved has been suspended while an internal investigation is carried out and this matter has been referred to Police Scotland.”

Teacher arrested ‘in connection with an online communications offence’

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating social media believed to have been filmed in the Aberdeen area.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson also added: “On Wednesday, February 26, a 23-year-old man from Aberdeen was arrested in connection with an online communications offence.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”