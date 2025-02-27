Stonehaven chipper wins best chips in UK award

Redcloak Fishbar in Stonehaven has won an award for making the best chips in the UK.

The chipper was hailed for using high-quality potatoes as it took home the Field to Frier accolade at the National Fish & Chip Awards in London yesterday.

It comes a year after the Redcloak won ‘Best Newcomer’ and ‘Best Young Fish Frier’.

Owner Jamie Russo said: “It is an incredible honour to win the Field to Frier award this year.

“We are extremely passionate about sourcing great quality potatoes to make our chips, and we are glad that the judges acknowledged that.

“We are grateful to have a fantastic potato merchant, Jon at WM Fraser who always ensures we have the best quality potatoes so a huge thanks has to go to him and the team!

“It is a massive testament to the hard work from the team and the support from our fantastic customers, without which we couldn’t do what we do!”

The chipper was assessed and interviewed alongside the other finalists for months before it was determined they were worthy winners.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), explained the significance of the category.

He said: “Field to Frier is one of the most difficult to enter as the level of inspection at every juncture from the experts is unlike anything the challengers will have experienced before.

“The questioning around potato selection and prep alone is very intense.

“Then comes further scrutiny of oil usage, frying techniques and sustainable practices, to name a few of the additional assessments.

“Redcloak Fish Bar has impressed to no end and has set the gold standard for chip cookery in the industry.

“This is a wonderful moment for Jamie and the team. We’re sure customers old and new will be flocking through the doors to enjoy the tastiest chips in the UK.”