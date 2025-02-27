Stonehaven chipper wins best chips in UK award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven chipper wins best chips in UK award

Redcloak Fish Bar won the Field to Frier accolade at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

By Jamie Sinclair
Jamie Russo of the Redcloak Fish Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie Russo of the Redcloak Fish Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Redcloak Fishbar in Stonehaven has won an award for making the best chips in the UK.

The chipper was hailed for using high-quality potatoes as it took home the Field to Frier accolade at the National Fish & Chip Awards in London yesterday.

It comes a year after the Redcloak won ‘Best Newcomer’ and ‘Best Young Fish Frier’.

The award was presented to Redcloak by TV presenter Matt Baker. Image: National Fish & Chip Awards.
Redcloak took home a pair of awards at the 2024 event.

Owner Jamie Russo said: “It is an incredible honour to win the Field to Frier award this year.

“We are extremely passionate about sourcing great quality potatoes to make our chips, and we are glad that the judges acknowledged that.

“We are grateful to have a fantastic potato merchant, Jon at WM Fraser who always ensures we have the best quality potatoes so a huge thanks has to go to him and the team!

“It is a massive testament to the hard work from the team and the support from our fantastic customers, without which we couldn’t do what we do!”

Stonehaven chipper has the UK’s tastiest chips

Will you be stopping by for some award-winning chips? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The chipper was assessed and interviewed alongside the other finalists for months before it was determined they were worthy winners.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), explained the significance of the category.

He said: “Field to Frier is one of the most difficult to enter as the level of inspection at every juncture from the experts is unlike anything the challengers will have experienced before.

“The questioning around potato selection and prep alone is very intense.

Redcloak Fishbar can now boast they have the UK”s tastiest chips. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Then comes further scrutiny of oil usage, frying techniques and sustainable practices, to name a few of the additional assessments.

“Redcloak Fish Bar has impressed to no end and has set the gold standard for chip cookery in the industry.

“This is a wonderful moment for Jamie and the team. We’re sure customers old and new will be flocking through the doors to enjoy the tastiest chips in the UK.”

Conversation