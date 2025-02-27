Inverurie man named UK’s best young fish fryer of the year

An Inverurie man has been named the UK’s best young fish fryer of the year.

25-year-old Glen Morrison is taking the coveted title back to Aberdeenshire after his victory at the National Fish and Chip Awards in London last night.

‘The Glenzer’ works at the Garioch Fish Bar on the town’s Burghmuir Drive, which is owned by his dad Murray Morrison.

Glen beat three competitors from Chester, Devon and Yorkshire to win the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year, which celebrates the exceptional skills, passion and dedication of the next generation of fish and chip professionals in the early phases of their careers.

Not one to ‘fry’ away from a challenge, Glen faced months of elimination rounds set by sector specialists to assess his frying expertise, product knowledge, wider industry knowledge and more.

Glen said: “Winning the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year is an unbelievable achievement for me but also for my family, my team and everyone who has supported me along the way.

“This award is a testament to the passion, hard work and commitment that go into running a top-quality fish and chip shop.

“The recognition we’ve received through these awards has helped more than double our turnover, proving that quality, consistency and a drive for excellence can truly transform a business, something that has become more than essential in today’s challenging climate.”

And the winner is looking to the future, adding: “For me, this is just the beginning, I want to keep learning, innovating and helping to shape the future of this incredible industry.

“Fish and chips is more than just food, it’s tradition, community and a craft that deserves to be preserved and protected.

“The competition started in 1995 in memory of Malcolm Lee who always encouraged young people into the industry and that’s exactly what it’s doing.

“I hope my journey also inspires other young friers to embrace the challenge, learn from the best and never stop striving for excellence.”

‘Glen is well on the way to being an absolute powerhouse’

President of award organisers National Federation of Fish Fryers Andrew Crook added: “All the signs are there that Glen is well on the way to being an absolute powerhouse in the fish and chip sector and we are proud of their brilliant achievements to date.”

Last month Glen told The P&J how he got thrown into the role.

“He never had a back-up fryer so I kind of got chucked into the deep end on a Friday night,” he said, adding: “Originally, I never really knew I was going to work at the shop.

“But when I started frying, I just fell in love with it.”