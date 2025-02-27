Inverurie man named UK’s best young fish fryer of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie man named UK’s best young fish fryer of the year

It was a win for Glen Morrison of the Garioch Fish Bar at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

By Chris Cromar
Glen Morrison.
Glen is looking to the future. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

An Inverurie man has been named the UK’s best young fish fryer of the year.

25-year-old Glen Morrison is taking the coveted title back to Aberdeenshire after his victory at the National Fish and Chip Awards in London last night.

‘The Glenzer’ works at the Garioch Fish Bar on the town’s Burghmuir Drive, which is owned by his dad  Murray Morrison.

Glen Morrison at the National Fish and Chip Awards.
Glen Morrison was victorious at this year’s National Fish and Chip Awards. Image: National Fish and Chip Awards.

Glen beat three competitors from Chester, Devon and Yorkshire to win the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year, which celebrates the exceptional skills, passion and dedication of the next generation of fish and chip professionals in the early phases of their careers.

Not one to ‘fry’ away from a challenge, Glen faced months of elimination rounds set by sector specialists to assess his frying expertise, product knowledge, wider industry knowledge and more.

Glen said: “Winning the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year is an unbelievable achievement for me but also for my family, my team and everyone who has supported me along the way.

“This award is a testament to the passion, hard work and commitment that go into running a top-quality fish and chip shop.

“The recognition we’ve received through these awards has helped more than double our turnover, proving that quality, consistency and a drive for excellence can truly transform a business, something that has become more than essential in today’s challenging climate.”

Glen Morrison.
Glen Morrison works at Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie. Image: Supplied.

And the winner is looking to the future, adding: “For me, this is just the beginning, I want to keep learning, innovating and helping to shape the future of this incredible industry.

“Fish and chips is more than just food, it’s tradition, community and a craft that deserves to be preserved and protected.

“The competition started in 1995 in memory of Malcolm Lee who always encouraged young people into the industry and that’s exactly what it’s doing.

“I hope my journey also inspires other young friers to embrace the challenge, learn from the best and never stop striving for excellence.”

‘Glen is well on the way to being an absolute powerhouse’

President of award organisers National Federation of Fish Fryers Andrew Crook added: “All the signs are there that Glen is well on the way to being an absolute powerhouse in the fish and chip sector and we are proud of their brilliant achievements to date.”

Last month Glen told The P&J how he got thrown into the role.

“He never had a back-up fryer so I kind of got chucked into the deep end on a Friday night,” he said, adding: “Originally, I never really knew I was going to work at the shop.

“But when I started frying, I just fell in love with it.”

