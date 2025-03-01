Not one single fine issued for fly-tipping in Aberdeen for four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Not one single fine issued for fly-tipping in Aberdeen for four years

There has been calls for tougher penalties to combat fly-tippers.

By Graham Fleming
Fly-tipping.
No fines have been issued for fly-tippers in four years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Statistics have shown that not a single fine has been issued to fly-tippers despite over 1,400 incidents being observed across Aberdeen.

Since 2021, numbers have shown that 1,411 incidents of illegal rubbish dumping have been recorded in the city, with no recourse for offenders.

The data, sourced from Aberdeen City Council, has also revealed the biggest fly-tipping hotspots in the Granite City.

The most prevalent area for fly-tipping was in Danestone, Bridge of Don, where 28 instances were recorded last year.

In 2024, St Ninian’s Court, near King Street, was the next hotspot for illegal dumping followed by Urquhart Road and Urquhart Street at the beach, Inverdon Court and Jackson Terrace.

It has prompted a response from Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, who has called for new legislation to combat the issue.

Aberdeen fly-tipping ‘irresponsible’ and ‘destructive’

Supporting the bill is his Tory colleague Douglas Lumsden, who said: “It is clear from these alarming figures that robust, new fly-tipping legislation is urgently needed to catch the culprits.

“It’s shocking that since 2021 and despite more than 1,400 incidents of fly-tipping occurring across Aberdeen, no one has been caught.

“Fly-tipping creates huge environmental damage across Scotland, which blights the nation’s landscape in cities like Aberdeen but also in rural areas.

Douglas Lumsden MSP.
North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden has backed calls for new legislation to combat fly-tipping. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The irresponsible, destructive, and criminal dumping of refuse and waste at unauthorised locations leaves councils and landowners with the substantial costs of cleaning up.

“It’s bad enough that such a tiny proportion of fly-tipping cases end up with prosecutions but in Aberdeen’s case, not a single person has even been reported to the Crown Office.

“That is exactly why I support the Scottish Conservatives’ bill to change the law in Scotland so that tougher punishments are put in place to crack down on fly-tipping.”

‘Increased action against offenders’

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “City wardens have been given extra support to help tackle dog fouling and littering following calls from citizens for increased action against offenders.

“Aberdeen City Council has entered into an agreement with National Enforcement Solutions whose staff can issue fixed penalty notices. City wardens can also issue on-the-stop fines for fly-tipping offences. Community safety officers are also going to be using existing investigatory skills to carry out more in-depth investigation into fly tipping incidents to identify potential offenders.

Fly-tipping.
Fly-tipping is a major issue across Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

“We are further strengthening our response to such incidents by establishing a multi-agency group through our community safety partnership which will provide ongoing analysis and direction to frontline services in tackling issues.

“Fly-tipping, littering and not picking up after dog waste are all unsightly, pollutes the environment and can be harmful to people – we would also ask people not to fly-tip and to take litter home with them if nearby bins are full.”

