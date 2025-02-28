End of an era for Macduff Harbour as council cuts mean ‘death of fishing’ at port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
End of an era for Macduff Harbour as council cuts mean ‘death of fishing’ at port

And councillors have warned that lives are at risk as a result of cutting the nightwatchman post.

By Isaac Buchan
Macduff Harbour's future is up in the air after the decision. Image: Colin Rennie
Macduff Harbour’s days as part of the north-east’s fishing industry could be numbered as the axes spending on the 250-year-old port.

Funding was cut as councillors battled to slash £15 million from the Aberdeenshire budget, at the same time as imposing a 10% council tax hike.

The nightwatchmen service will be abolished, along with an ice factory which only opened five years ago in a bid to bring more business to the town.

Macduff Harbour. Image: Maurice Bennett

But opponents are now warning that the cutbacks will “put lives at risk”, as well as stopping skippers from landing their catch at Macduff.

And less than 24 hours later, one member of the ruling group has already turned mutineer – and vowed to see if the cut can be undone…

What is being axed at Macduff Harbour?

The controversial ice factory which was opened in 2020 will face the chop, with the “white elephant” proving something of a failed experiment.

The ice factory at Macduff Harbour. Image: Duncan Brown
Council chiefs say it’s now running at a loss, with most vessels having their own facilities on board, and smaller boats using the factory at nearby Banff Harbour – which was recently upgraded.

The plant cost £400,000 to build, with the local authority saving just £20,000 by axing it.

But it’s the nightwatchmen service cuts which have provoked the most uproar.

Macduff Harbour nightwatch service to face the chop

The nightwatch role has been a mainstay at Macduff Harbour for more than 40 years.

Their role is to not only make sure the harbour is safe during the early hours, but to assist boats coming in to land their catch.

The nightwatchmen have many roles at the harbour. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
But council chiefs are looking to save where they can, and are axing the service as the port is not “particularly vulnerable to crime”.

Local authority bosses also argue that the harbour has changed drastically since their introduction, saying there has been a “total loss” of cargo and a “substantial reduction” in fishing.

In total, ending the nightwatch service will pocket the council an extra £150,000 per year.

Why are there such concerns about the cut?

The saving schee agreed at the budget meeting has been met with fierce backlash.

Troup councillor Ross Cassie slammed the proposal during the tense debate.

Councillor Ross Cassie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
He pleaded: “This cut does not just effect the harbour, but the town of Macduff, its economy and beyond.

“Fish is still being landed at Macduff. Go through with this and all that stops.”

Mr Cassie also raised the prospect of “a crew member dying after falling into the water… as there is no longer the nightwatch”.

Could Macduff Harbour nightwatch service be saved?

But just one day after the brutal cuts were voted through, one administration councillor who voted for them seems to have had a change of heart.

Richard Menard, whose ward covers Macduff Harbour, spoke to The Press and Journal today.

Councillor Ross Cassie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Mr Menard said: “I was not happy with the decision. I made a representation within the group not to take it.

“To my mind it’s a bad move, I did say that to officers and other councillors but I’m only a small voice in a bigger machine.

“I understand the economics but there could have been other savings made rather than cutting the nightwatchmen.”

He also revealed that he has asked council officers to conduct a review into the possibility of saving the watchmen by finding cash elsewhere.

What do you think of the cuts to Macduff Harbour? Let us know in our comments section below

Councillor wants to ‘put politics aside’ to save harbour

Speaking after the twist in the tale, Troup councillor Mark Findlater said he is hoping to “put politics aside” and save the port.

Councillor Mark Findlater is another who opposes the changes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mr Findlater told The P&J: “Obviously I was hugely disappointed at yesterday’s budget decision on the removal of the nightwatchmen service at Macduff.

“It would be hugely detrimental to the future of the harbour.

“Hopefully common sense will prevail and the service will be retained.

“Me and Richard both agree that we want to put politics aside and retain the services, because at the end of the day we want to preserve the future of Macduff Harbour as a working commercial port.”

