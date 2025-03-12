Plans to stop ‘sewage flooding’ at courtyard in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to stop ‘sewage flooding’ at courtyard in Aberdeen’s west end

New flood-proof doors and a flood barrier could be added to the back of a building on St Swithin Street.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The block on St Swithin's Street. Image: Google Maps
Scottish Water is taking action to stop sewage from flooding a courtyard in Aberdeen’s west end.

The tenement building on St Swithin Street is home to the popular Cafe Cognito and Spar convenience store at the front.

However, the area at the rear has fallen victim to unfortunate flooding on a number of occasions in the last decade.

The flooding mitigation will be in place at these three doors on St Swithin Street. Image: Bell Ingram Design

During heavy spells of rain, overflowing sewage from drains in the courtyard creates a problem by seeping in through three rear communal doors.

So now, plans have been drawn up to add new flood-proof doors and a flood barrier to the rear of the properties at 39, 41 and 45.

What’s the proposed solution?

A “rapid assembly flood barrier” will be installed in front of the existing cellar door.

It can be placed within the frame of the door in minutes and has been proven to keep water out.

Meanwhile, two new replacement flood doors would be installed at the rear communal entrances.

Both measures are expected to help protect the building against any potential flooding events in the future.

The existing doors at the rear of the building on St Swithin Street. Image: Scottish Water

The steel-reinforced uPVC flood doors have an ‘active flood seal’ mechanism that has proved to significantly reduce the risk of water leaking inside.

It is designed to activate on its own automatically during any flood event.

While the businesses have had issues, it is not believed to have had an impact on the day-to-day running of them.

Why is Scottish Water doing this?

Scottish Water has a duty to remove foul and surface water from land surrounding properties.

But, the firm is also responsible for protecting them from sewer flooding.

The firm believes sewer flooding is occurring more often in some areas during periods of heavy rain due to climate change.

Artist impression of the proposed flood gate. Image: StormMeister Flood Protection

Bosses argue the changes are needed to future-proof the building.

In planning documents, they say the anti-flood measures would “ensure that this historic building continues to be fully occupied, used and maintained”.

They also say it would “provide an economically viable long-term future and valid insurance cover for the owners and occupiers”.

Cognito owners were approached for comment.

