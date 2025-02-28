Bird of prey shot dead in Cairngorms National Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bird of prey shot dead in Cairngorms National Park

It was discovered by a member of the public on Wednesday.

By Michelle Henderson
The red kite was found to have been shot after an investigation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
A bird of prey has been shot and killed in the Cairngorms National Park.

The red kite was discovered by a member of the public in the Glenbuchet area near Strathdon on Wednesday.

Staff from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) attended to recover the bird.

However, officials stressed there were no obvious clues to indicate the cause.

Following a series of tests, experts concluded the bird had been shot, prompting a call to the police.

The bird of prey is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, making it illegal for them to be killed.

Officers believe the bird was shot down between Monday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 4.

Investigation launched after red kite shot in Cairngorms

An investigation has now been launched to establish the events leading up to the crime, and trace those responsible.

Detective Constable Danny Crilley of the Wildlife Crime Unit is urging anyone with vital information to come forward.

He said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are working with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation to contact us. Your information could be vital in in establishing what has happened.

“If you were in the Glenbuchat area on Monday, 3 or Tuesday, February 4, and saw anything suspicious or have any information about shooting activity in the area, please contact us.”

