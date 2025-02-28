Bird of prey shot dead in Cairngorms National Park

A bird of prey has been shot and killed in the Cairngorms National Park.

The red kite was discovered by a member of the public in the Glenbuchet area near Strathdon on Wednesday.

Staff from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) attended to recover the bird.

However, officials stressed there were no obvious clues to indicate the cause.

Following a series of tests, experts concluded the bird had been shot, prompting a call to the police.

The bird of prey is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, making it illegal for them to be killed.

Officers believe the bird was shot down between Monday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 4.

An investigation has now been launched to establish the events leading up to the crime, and trace those responsible.

Detective Constable Danny Crilley of the Wildlife Crime Unit is urging anyone with vital information to come forward.

He said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are working with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation to contact us. Your information could be vital in in establishing what has happened.

“If you were in the Glenbuchat area on Monday, 3 or Tuesday, February 4, and saw anything suspicious or have any information about shooting activity in the area, please contact us.”