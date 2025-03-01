Aberdeen Comic Con: Fans go all out for return of annual convention

Bold costumes, comic books and star-studded guests could only mean one thing – the return of Aberdeen Comic Con

Thousands of fans gathered at P&J Live this weekend to relish in their love for comic books, superheroes and video games

Some fans truly went all out, donning bold and creative costumes of their favourite characters, adding to the vibrant energy of the event

To accommodate the growing crowd, the venue expanded its floor space by 50% for its fourth year, offering even more space to explore the wonders of the con

A host of celebrities gathered for the popular event, including stars from hit shows such as The Walking Dead, Doctor Who, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Matilda and Game of Thrones.

Aberdeen Comic Con continues tomorrow at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday, March 2 from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM! It’s your chance to enjoy a full day of excitement, with amazing guests, incredible cosplay, and more. For all the details, check out our article here.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture all the best moments from this year’s Comic Con.

Fans lined up to meet their favourite stars, with Nick Frost and Cooper Andrews among the exciting lineup