Aberdeen Comic Con: Fans go all out for return of annual convention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Comic Con: Fans go all out for return of annual convention

Thousands of fans gathered at P&J Live this weekend to relish in their love for comic books, superheroes and video games. 

Aberdeen Comic Con returns tomorrow at P&J Live on Sunday March 2 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM! Don’t miss out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Comic Con returns tomorrow at P&J Live on Sunday March 2 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM! Don’t miss out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson & Katherine Ferries

Bold costumes, comic books and star-studded guests could only mean one thing – the return of Aberdeen Comic Con

Thousands of fans gathered at P&J Live this weekend to relish in their love for comic books, superheroes and video games

Some fans truly went all out, donning bold and creative costumes of their favourite characters, adding to the vibrant energy of the event

To accommodate the growing crowd, the venue expanded its floor space by 50% for its fourth year, offering even more space to explore the wonders of the con

A host of celebrities gathered for the popular event, including stars from hit shows such as The Walking Dead, Doctor Who, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Matilda and Game of Thrones.

Aberdeen Comic Con continues tomorrow at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday, March 2 from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM! It’s your chance to enjoy a full day of excitement, with amazing guests, incredible cosplay, and more. For all the details, check out our article here.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture all the best moments from this year’s Comic Con.

Alex Kingston receives a heartfelt birthday gift – a Moll Flanders doll made by fan Karis M. – at Aberdeen Comic Con, making the moment even more special at P&J Live!
Maisie and Hollie-Mae Mitchell proudly show off their signed pictures at Aberdeen Comic Con!
From intense roles in Aliens to The Shawshank Redemption, Mark Rolston continues to captivate fans at Aberdeen Comic Con with his iconic presence!
One Harley, two Jokers – double the mischief, triple the fun at Aberdeen Comic Con!
Exterminate the boredom! Kids take on the Dalek at Aberdeen Comic Con – proving that even the Dalek can’t scare off these young heroes
Charlotte Clarke as Pyramid Head from Silent Hill.
From The Walking Dead to Shazam!, Cooper Andrews brings his larger-than-life personality to Aberdeen Comic Con, making every fan interaction unforgettable!
From The Shawshank Redemption to Aliens, Mark Rolston’s unforgettable performances have left a lasting impression on fans at Aberdeen Comic Con
From unique collectables to one-of-a-kind creations, the stalls at Aberdeen Comic Con have something for every fan to discover!

Scarecrow from Batman Arkham Knight
From Aliens to Terminator 2, Jenette Goldstein’s iconic roles continue to inspire fans at Aberdeen Comic Con – a true legend of sci-fi and action!
Jack Currie and Charlie Walker enjoy Aberdeen Comic Con at the P&J Live.
Whovians unite! Doctor Who fans are travelling through time and space at Aberdeen Comic Con!
Mara Wilson with fans Maisie and Hollie-Mae Mitchell. Aberdeen Comic Con at the P&J Live.
From Shaun of the Dead to Hot Fuzz, Nick Frost brings his signature humour and charm to Aberdeen Comic Con – making every fan photo a masterpiece!
From Red Dead Redemption to Aberdeen Comic Con – Rob Weithoff brings the spirit of John Marston to life, one unforgettable moment at a time!

An unforgettable moment with Laurie Holden, Hayley May, and Maya Rennie – making memories and sharing the love at Aberdeen Comic Con!
From the Gremlins to Aberdeen Comic Con – Zach Galligan and Gizmo are here to spread some furry fun and mischievous magic!

Fans lined up to meet their favourite stars, with Nick Frost and Cooper Andrews among the exciting lineup

Another year, another epic gathering of geeks and creators!
Fans gathered at P&J Live for an unforgettable weekend of comic books, superheroes, and video games!
Fans come together
From Shaun of the Dead to Hot Fuzz, Nick Frost brings his unique charm and humour to Aberdeen Comic Con
From Assassin’s Creed to Constantine, Matt Ryan brings iconic characters to life – and his presence at Aberdeen Comic Con is nothing short of legendary
A weekend full of incredible costumes, characters, and memories!
Arthur Darvill is well known for portraying Rory Williams, a companion of the Eleventh Doctor in the television series Doctor Who, as well as Rip Hunter in Legends of Tomorrow and Rev. Paul Coates in Broadchurch.
Where creativity shines and every fan finds their community
David and Brad
Meet Peggy, AKA Dogpool – the cutest mercenary in the multiverse!
Cosplay brings the stories we love to life – see it in action at Aberdeen Comic Con
Double the masks, double the mystery – these two are screaming for Aberdeen Comic Con!
From classic comics to modern fandom, Aberdeen Comic Con has it all
Dean Allen with Darth Vader at Aberdeen Comic Con at the P&J Live.
A weekend filled with unforgettable moments and epic cosplay
Dan Gillespie as Sgt Nicholas Angel from Hot Fuzz
From costumes to characters, kids are loving every moment at Aberdeen Comic Con!
Leighton MacMillan has been captured by an alien!
When Dogpool meets Gabriela Del Rosario, magic happens! Aberdeen Comic Con at P&J Live was unforgettable!
From superheroes to villains, cosplayers rule the scene at Aberdeen Comic Con
Posing with a Wookiee
The winners of the Cosplay competition
Aberdeen Comic Con at the P&J Live
The Force is strong at Aberdeen Comic Con!
Incredible attention to detail – the cosplay at Aberdeen Comic Con is out of this world
The Empire won’t know what hit them – take your shot at Blast a Trooper!

Conversation