Man arrested and taken to hospital following Aberdeen incident

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and taken to hospital following an incident in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the city’s Seaforth Road at around 4.50pm on Friday following reports of a man in possession of a knife.

Multiple police crews including a dog unit descended on the area, surrounding Trinity Cemetery.

A 27-year-old man was arrested by officers before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police dog undergoing treatment after Aberdeen incident

Officers have confirmed one police dog was injured during the incident and was taken to a nearby vet for treatment. Its condition is unknown.

The area has been sealed off at the junction with Park Road as inquiries are carried out.

Locals in the Pittodrie area have reported a large police presence.

Pictures taken at the scene show police tape blocking off the entrance to Trinity Cemetery, which lies on both sides of the route.

A white car can be seen parked at an angle across the pavement as police stand guard at the scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted away from the area as police remain at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

A statement, released by police on social media, reads: “Seaforth Road is closed at the junction with Park Road and people are asked to avoid the area.

“A police presence will remain in the area while inquiries continue.

“Anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.”