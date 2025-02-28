Man arrested and taken to hospital following Aberdeen incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested and taken to hospital following Aberdeen incident

Officers have taped off the area surrounding Trinity Cemetery as inquiries continue.

By Michelle Henderson
Police tape blocks off Park Road as police car and officers stand at the scene.
Seaforth Road has been sealed off by police this evening.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and taken to hospital following an incident in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the city’s Seaforth Road at around 4.50pm on Friday following reports of a man in possession of a knife.

Multiple police crews including a dog unit descended on the area, surrounding Trinity Cemetery.

A 27-year-old man was arrested by officers before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police dog undergoing treatment after Aberdeen incident

Officers have confirmed one police dog was injured during the incident and was taken to a nearby vet for treatment. Its condition is unknown.

The area has been sealed off at the junction with Park Road as inquiries are carried out.

Police cars parked between Trinity Cemetery entrances.
A large police presence has been reported on Seaforth Road, at the junction with Park Road at Trinity Cemetery.
Police van sits behind police tape as a white car sits across the pavement.
The entrances to Trinity Cemetery have been blocked off as inquiries are carried out.

Locals in the Pittodrie area have reported a large police presence.

Pictures taken at the scene show police tape blocking off the entrance to Trinity Cemetery, which lies on both sides of the route.

A white car can be seen parked at an angle across the pavement as police stand guard at the scene.

Police car and blue police tape block the road.
Police remain at the scene on Seaforth Road.

Traffic is currently being diverted away from the area as police remain at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

A statement, released by police on social media, reads: “Seaforth Road is closed at the junction with Park Road and people are asked to avoid the area.

“A police presence will remain in the area while inquiries continue.

“Anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.”

