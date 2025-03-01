Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Shoppers flock to Huntly Farmers Market Held on the first Saturday each month, the event draws crowds of locals and tourists alike. This month's Huntly Farmers’ Market was a great success, bringing together locals and visitors to enjoy the best of local produce. Image: Ethan Williams By Katherine Ferries March 1 2025, 2:52 pm March 1 2025, 2:52 pm Share Gallery: Shoppers flock to Huntly Farmers Market Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6704419/huntly-farmers-market-draws-the-crowds-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Huntly burst into life as the Farmers’ Market returned, showcasing the best local produce on offer The market this month took place indoors, upstairs at Number 30, providing a comfortable warm area for customers. The event takes place on the first Saturday of every month and attracts large numbers of visitors and locals who are keen to support local vendors. Despite the indoor setting, visitors enjoyed a lively atmosphere as they browsed a diverse selection of stalls featuring fresh produce, crafts and much more. Photographer Ethan Williams went along to catch a glimpse of the day Russel, Bethany and Megan. Image: Ethan Williams The Liddle family children soak up the lively atmosphere at the Huntly Farmers’ Market. Image: Ethan Williams All smiles from the Lewtas Family. Image: Ethan Williams Sue at her “Sewn Scotland’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams Sam and with mum Claire Kneale. Image: Ethan Williams Busy indoor market. Image: Ethan Williams The ‘Dropsanddachs’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams Event coordinators Liz Cardan and Kay Thomson of ‘Your Vibe Events Management’ ensure everything runs smoothly at the Huntly Farmers’ Market. Image: Ethan Williams The Pies ‘n’ pieces stall looks delish. Image: Ethan Williams The Riddoch Family. Image: Ethan Williams Evie and Peter explore the fantastic local produce on offer at the Huntly Farmers’ Market. Image: Ethan Williams The Allardyce family enjoying a day out at the Huntly Farmers’ Market, browsing the best local produce. Image: Ethan Williams Steven Woods and Zoe King. Image: Ethan Williams Andrew Brooksbank at his ‘Bitsfromtheshed’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams A stall showcasing ‘Neptune Coffee’ and ‘Barking Mad Textiles’. Image: Ethan Williams Susan Grode and Jenna Christie at the ‘Christie’s Cake Creations’ Stall. Image: Ethan Williams A photography stall by Eoghain Maclean. Image: Ethan Williams Angela Robson with her son and Jimi at their ‘Angelic Alternatives’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams Sandra Smith at her ‘Snochery Jock’s’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams
