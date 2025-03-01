Gallery: Shoppers flock to Huntly Farmers Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Shoppers flock to Huntly Farmers Market

Held on the first Saturday each month, the event draws crowds of locals and tourists alike. 

This month's Huntly Farmers’ Market was a great success, bringing together locals and visitors to enjoy the best of local produce. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries

Huntly burst into life as the Farmers’ Market returned, showcasing the best local produce on offer

The market this month took place indoors, upstairs at Number 30, providing a comfortable warm area for customers.

The event takes place on the first Saturday of every month and attracts large numbers of visitors and locals who are keen to support local vendors.

Despite the indoor setting, visitors enjoyed a lively atmosphere as they browsed a diverse selection of stalls featuring fresh produce, crafts and much more.

Photographer Ethan Williams went along to catch a glimpse of the day

Russel, Bethany and Megan. Image: Ethan Williams
The Liddle family children soak up the lively atmosphere at the Huntly Farmers’ Market. Image: Ethan Williams
All smiles from the Lewtas Family. Image: Ethan Williams
Sue at her “Sewn Scotland’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Sam and with mum Claire Kneale. Image: Ethan Williams
Busy indoor market. Image: Ethan Williams
The ‘Dropsanddachs’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Event coordinators Liz Cardan and Kay Thomson of ‘Your Vibe Events Management’ ensure everything runs smoothly at the Huntly Farmers’ Market. Image: Ethan Williams
The Pies ‘n’ pieces stall looks delish. Image: Ethan Williams
The Riddoch Family. Image: Ethan Williams
Evie and Peter explore the fantastic local produce on offer at the Huntly Farmers’ Market. Image: Ethan Williams
The Allardyce family enjoying a day out at the Huntly Farmers’ Market, browsing the best local produce. Image: Ethan Williams
Steven Woods and Zoe King. Image: Ethan Williams
Andrew Brooksbank at his ‘Bitsfromtheshed’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams
A stall showcasing ‘Neptune Coffee’ and ‘Barking Mad Textiles’. Image: Ethan Williams
Susan Grode and Jenna Christie at the ‘Christie’s Cake Creations’ Stall. Image: Ethan Williams
A photography stall by Eoghain Maclean. Image: Ethan Williams
Angela Robson with her son and Jimi at their ‘Angelic Alternatives’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Sandra Smith at her ‘Snochery Jock’s’ stall. Image: Ethan Williams

Conversation