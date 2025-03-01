Gallery: Shoppers flock to Huntly Farmers Market

Huntly burst into life as the Farmers’ Market returned, showcasing the best local produce on offer

The market this month took place indoors, upstairs at Number 30, providing a comfortable warm area for customers.

The event takes place on the first Saturday of every month and attracts large numbers of visitors and locals who are keen to support local vendors.

Despite the indoor setting, visitors enjoyed a lively atmosphere as they browsed a diverse selection of stalls featuring fresh produce, crafts and much more.

Photographer Ethan Williams went along to catch a glimpse of the day