Asda Bridge of Don forced to close after blaze

A supermarket in Bridge of Don has been forced to close due to an early morning fire.

Asda Middleton Park suffered smoke damage following a fire, which began before 5am on Monday, March 3.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out at 4.55am, deploying four appliances to the superstore.

Fire crews worked to bring the fire under control using thermal imaging cameras, breathing masks and hose reel jets.

The last fire appliance left the scene at 7am.

The fire caused smoke damage inside, which has forced the store’s closure until further notice.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We’ve had to temporarily close our Middleton Park Superstore this morning and will let the community know when the store re-opens.

“In the meantime, customers can be assured that our fantastic colleagues are ready to serve them at our Aberdeen Beach Superstore, which remains open.”

Signs up at the store apologise for the closure.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

