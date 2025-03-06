Aberdeen budget 2025: Who were the winners in this year’s council cash talks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget 2025: Who were the winners in this year’s council cash talks?

Culture, education, sport, transport and the city's most vulnerable residents will all receive financial support over the next 12 months.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen City Council has committed to fund Spectra for the next two years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spectra has been guaranteed for the next two years and a fourth Cruyff Court will be built in Kincorth as part of Aberdeen City Council’s 2025 budget.

The announcements came as the SNP and Liberal Democrat leaders put forward their “ambitious but compassionate” spending plan yesterday.

While it included a 9.85% council tax rise and various cuts to plug an £18 million black hole, it also featured welcome funding for groups and exciting new projects across the city.

Despite the doom and gloom for many, there were some glimmers of light.

So, who were the budget winners this year?

Cash for culture secured in spending plan

Finance convener Alex McLellan revealed that Spectra would be back, having drawn huge crowds to the city centre just last month.

Scotland’s Festival of Light attracted thousands of residents and visitors alike as its displays brightened up the Granite City’s dark winter evenings.

While the council will fund the event, officers have been asked to seek sponsorship and apply for other funding opportunities to offset any potential costs.

The Spectra installation brought thousands to Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, £1.5m will be awarded to groups to help promote culture in the city.

This includes £961,000 to Aberdeen Performing Arts and £50,000 to Peacock Visual Arts.

The annual street art festival Nuart will get a cash boost of £88,000, while the project to reopen the beloved Belmont Cinema will benefit from £40,000.

Artist impression of works to be carried out at the Belmont Cinema. Image: Tinto Architecture

Citymoves Dance Agency will receive £100,000 and a sum of £15,000 will go to the Aberdeen Multicultural centre for its Aberdeen Mela festival.

A further £15,000 will be presented to Four Pillars in support of its Grampian Pride event in June, and £20,000 will be awarded to the Grampian Hospital Art Trust.

The Beach Ballroom has come under threat in the Aberdeen budget 2025.
The Beach Ballroom has hosted acts such as The Beatles and Pink Floyd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What about the Beach Ballroom?

And the iconic Beach Ballroom has been secured for the foreseeable future.

Mr McLellan said the venue remains an important part of the ongoing beach masterplan.

However, he noted the “tired” building was in need of refurbishment and asked council officers to draw up an investment plan for it.

He added: “This will ensure it continues to be enjoyed for many generations to come.”

Boost for Aberdeen’s schools

The finance chief told the chamber that £247m would be invested in Aberdeen’s education estate over the next five years.

Pupils will finally move in to the new Riverbank Primary School in Tillydrone after the summer break – a year later than initially expected.

The new Riverbank School currently under-construction in Tillydrone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The coalition is said to be “committed” to delivering a new Hazlehead Academy, with a sum of £121m to be spent on it over the next four years.

And “significant” investment plans have been created to refurbish and expand Harlaw Academy, and upgrade Ferryhill School.

New design images reveal what the new campus could look like.
New design images reveal what the new campus could look like. Image: Ryden

Just under £25m will be spent refurbishing St Peter’s RC Primary School too.

Work will be carried out to upgrade Old Aberdeen House to save pupils from making the move to Tillydrone.

And, a promise was made to progress on the Bucksburn Academy extension.

A whopping £20.7m has been set aside for it over next four years – despite no clear plan on when it will actually be built.

New Kincorth Cruyff Court and pool refurbishments on the cards

Mr McLellan announced a number of key funding awards to ensure the city’s sport offering continues to grow.

Sport Aberdeen will be given £4.1m for the year ahead to help it operate its venues across the city.

The Cruyff Court Willie Miller, named after Aberdeen FC’s legendary captain Willie Miller in Tillydrone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The council will also carry out repairs to the Westburn Tennis Centre to allow further extension work to begin.

Sport Aberdeen welcomed the support from the local authority, and revealed it has “exciting projects” lined up this year.

The North East Senior Indoor Tennis Championship was held at Westburn Tennis Centre in January. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A spokesman said: “Our facilities and services offer wonderful opportunities for everyone to get more active, improve their physical and mental health and make lasting, positive changes.

“Although a cut is always disheartening, we will continue to deliver for the city.”

And, the finance chief revealed a fourth Cruyff Court will be developed in Kincorth.

It will be delivered in partnership with the Denis Law Legacy Trust and Johan Cruyff Foundation.

Bucksburn Swimming Pool will be refurbished ahead of its grand reopening later this year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A sum of £750,000 will be allocated to get the facility built at pitches close to the former Kincorth Academy.

Meanwhile, £1.9m will be spent on the refurbishment of Bucksburn Pool ahead of its reopening – which is expected to be later this year.

Support for the city’s most vulnerable residents

The Fairer Aberdeen Fund will be secured for the tenth year, with £1.54 million to be set aside to tackle poverty and inequality across the city.

Organisations including Cfine, Shmu and Pathways have all benefited from the fund over the last decade.

Meanwhile, £1m will be allocated to the anti-poverty and inequality committee to assist those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

School meal prices in Aberdeen will be frozen for the next year. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Mr McLellan also revealed the partnership would freeze the price of school meals to help families balance their own household budgets.

And, they pledged to give an extra £9.5m to the integration joint board.

The cash will allow the city’s health and social care partnership to continue providing essential services to those who need it.

It is currently facing an overspend for the year of just over £16.5m.

Aberdeen City Council will provide extra cash to the health and social care partnership. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr McLellan said: “The IJB clearly faces immense challenges to balance its books, and that’s one that we the council share with NHS Grampian to fill any shortfall.

“Our partnership does not believe the IJB should be left with no choice but to implement huge budget cuts to care provision in the city.

“It’s simply not acceptable.”

The finance chief stated that the additional cash would help to protect mental health, counselling and housing services, as well as residential care beds.

Transport changes to be made

Year-round night buses will be making a return across five key routes between Aberdeen city centre and Aberdeenshire for the next four years.

The services would run on Friday and Saturday nights to ensure revelers can get to the city centre for a night out but also see them home safely.

Meanwhile, the X14 service to Kingswells will remain in operation at the current cost of £340,000.

It is expected to remain in place until 2029 and will be funded from bus lane fines.

Buses will get people home safely in the city and shire. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

What do you think of the proposals? Share your views in our comments section below

A cycle hire scheme could also return until 2029 at a cost of £200,000 – to be paid for using low emission zone fines.

And, the previously shelved Berryden Corridor project is back on the table too with an aim to be delivered as soon as possible.

Common Good Fund support for charities and groups

Finally, a number of groups across the city will be awarded money from the Common Good Fund.

Home-Start Aberdeen will get £43,000 to fill a projected shortfall to allow the vital service to continue.

It currently supports more than 200 families with young children every year.

Lots of fun for all ages can be found at Aberdeen Science Centre. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Aberdeen Science Centre will receive £42,000 to pay the rent for its building on Constitution Street for another year.

A £20,000 sum will be awarded to the Aberdeen Street Pastors to allow the service to continue.

Street Pastors in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The cash will be used to pay for training, uniforms and a safe space vehicle.

And, an extra £10,000 will be set aside to maintain parks in the city, including Union Terrace Gardens.

