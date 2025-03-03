Exclusive: M&S reveals closing date for St Nicholas food hall AND opening of revamped Union Square replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: M&S reveals closing date for St Nicholas food hall AND opening of revamped Union Square replacement

Retail bosses last year announced they will close the flagship city centre branch and invest £15 million into expanding the one at the shopping centre.

Marks and Spencer store at St Nicholas Square, Aberdeen.
Marks and Spencer on St Nicholas Street will be closed in phases over the next few months. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

Marks and Spencer shoppers have only weeks left to pick up their groceries from the food department at Aberdeen’s flagship St Nicholas store – with the closure date announced.

This section of the store will close next month as bosses press on with the £15 million expansion of their Union Square venue.

The retail giant last year announced plans to close their long-standing branch in St Nicholas Square and extend its premises at the shopping mall.

They say this will boost their offering in the north-east, with the new venue boasting a cafe, a dedicated flower shop, a wine shop and a hot chicken counter.

The new Union Square M&S will have a much bigger bakery.
The new Union Square M&S will have a much bigger bakery. Image: Marks and Spencer

Expanding into the former TK Maxx unit next door, it will be double in size and feature a market-style food hall with a fresh veg stand and an “extra large bakery”.

And as they “count down the days” until the grand opening of their spruced up store, M&S bosses have revealed more details about the closure of their flagship branch.

When will Marks and Spencer store in St Nicholas Square close?

The St Nicholas branch will be closed in stages over the next few months.

The food hall will be the first to go on April 10, with the other departments expected to shut in the summer.

Nearly 100 retired M&S employees gathered at the St Nicholas store to say farewell to the popular branch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the Union Square branch will be opened up simultaneously so Aberdeen shoppers still have access to all M&S products throughout the phased-out move.

The Marks and Spencer cafe at the shopping mall will be closed from today until April 11, when the brand new food hall will welcome its first customers. During this time, the cafe at St Nicholas will remain open.

The rest of the transformed premises will open in summer.

New store to be ‘game-changer’ for shoppers

Residents have previously said the move was “bittersweet”.

The department store has been a popular mainstay since opening on St Nicholas Street in 1944, and a firm favourite for generations of Aberdonians.

But M&S bosses say the expansion will only improve their offering, giving their customers a lot more options.

The transformed store, which is expected to fully open in summer, will have popular M&S brands like GoodMove, Per Una, Autograph, and Apothecary. Image: Marks and Spencer.

Are you excited about the changes? Let us know in our comments section below

M&S store manager, Luke Smith, said they are counting down the days until the new expanded store in Union Square opens to customers.

He said: “This is a game-changer for shoppers, offering customers an exciting new food hall with delicious, great quality food and the trusted value they expect from M&S.”

M&S regional manager, Rachel Rankine, added: “This flagship store represents a significant investment in Aberdeen and underscores our commitment to the region.”

Read more:

Conversation