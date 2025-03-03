Exclusive: M&S reveals closing date for St Nicholas food hall AND opening of revamped Union Square replacement

Marks and Spencer shoppers have only weeks left to pick up their groceries from the food department at Aberdeen’s flagship St Nicholas store – with the closure date announced.

This section of the store will close next month as bosses press on with the £15 million expansion of their Union Square venue.

The retail giant last year announced plans to close their long-standing branch in St Nicholas Square and extend its premises at the shopping mall.

They say this will boost their offering in the north-east, with the new venue boasting a cafe, a dedicated flower shop, a wine shop and a hot chicken counter.

Expanding into the former TK Maxx unit next door, it will be double in size and feature a market-style food hall with a fresh veg stand and an “extra large bakery”.

And as they “count down the days” until the grand opening of their spruced up store, M&S bosses have revealed more details about the closure of their flagship branch.

When will Marks and Spencer store in St Nicholas Square close?

The St Nicholas branch will be closed in stages over the next few months.

The food hall will be the first to go on April 10, with the other departments expected to shut in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Union Square branch will be opened up simultaneously so Aberdeen shoppers still have access to all M&S products throughout the phased-out move.

The Marks and Spencer cafe at the shopping mall will be closed from today until April 11, when the brand new food hall will welcome its first customers. During this time, the cafe at St Nicholas will remain open.

The rest of the transformed premises will open in summer.

New store to be ‘game-changer’ for shoppers

Residents have previously said the move was “bittersweet”.

The department store has been a popular mainstay since opening on St Nicholas Street in 1944, and a firm favourite for generations of Aberdonians.

But M&S bosses say the expansion will only improve their offering, giving their customers a lot more options.

Are you excited about the changes? Let us know in our comments section below

M&S store manager, Luke Smith, said they are counting down the days until the new expanded store in Union Square opens to customers.

He said: “This is a game-changer for shoppers, offering customers an exciting new food hall with delicious, great quality food and the trusted value they expect from M&S.”

M&S regional manager, Rachel Rankine, added: “This flagship store represents a significant investment in Aberdeen and underscores our commitment to the region.”

Read more: