Cash for tourism-boosting Aberdeen marathon could be in the running in budget talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cash for tourism-boosting Aberdeen marathon could be in the running in budget talks

As Aberdeen City Council gets set to decide its spending plan for the year ahead, could £50,000 be set aside for a major running event?

By Isaac Buchan
Could Aberdeen join other cities in Scotland with having its own marathon? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Could Aberdeen join other cities in Scotland with having its own marathon? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Council bosses have been urged to splash tens of thousands on an official “Granite City Marathon” event.

Looking to follow in the fast-paced footsteps of other Scottish cities, Tory leader Richard Brooks is hoping such an event would boost Aberdeen’s economy and “attract many more tourists”.

The Conservatives reckon £50,000 of council cash should be set aside for a study into whether the Granite City Marathon could be a possibility.

Cities such as Edinburgh, Inverness and Perth already host annual races, with Glasgow being the home of the Great Scottish Run every year.

What would an Aberdeen marathon look like?

Aberdeen is the largest city in Scotland without a major running event in the city centre.

But that could all change under the Conservatives’ proposal, which will be debated in budget talks this week.

Councillor Richard Brooks
Councillor Richard Brooks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Brooks outlined a potential route that would take in several of the city’s landmarks.

He said: “Depending on the route, it could take in the beach and the Old Aberdeen King’s College building.

“With some of the hills that could be included, this could be a very tough marathon.

“But I’d always want to see the last mile include Castlegate, finishing in front of the iconic Marischal College building.”

‘It could be a very hard marathon’

And it would by granite by name, and rock-hard by nature…

Mr Brooks said the hilly terrain “could make this a very hard marathon”.

He added: “It could be something that goes with the word ‘granite’ and brings about a lot of interest.

“With marathons, you do get tourists coming in but you also get competitors from all over the world you want to be involved in something that’s a little bit different.”

Large crowds packed Aberdeen city centre for the Tour Series cycling in 2019. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Granite City runners have been asking the question for years now as to why Aberdeen doesn’t have its own marathon.

The closest thing Aberdeen has to a marathon at the moment is the Deeside Way Ultra – a gruelling 33-mile route along the old railway line.

Granite City Marathon could draw hundreds to area

Mr Brooks sees the Granite City Marathon potentially bringing in much-needed cash to council coffers.

Runners at the Loch Ness Marathon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runners at the Loch Ness Marathon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Tory group leader added: “The Granite City Marathon would potentially draw hundreds of people into the city on a yearly basis.

“There is so much that we can learn from other cities that have done this.”

The proposal will be discussed at Wednesday’s crunch budget meeting, in which councillors will lock horns over which services will be funded or cut across the city.

What do you think about the idea? Let us know in our comments section below

 

Read more:

Conversation