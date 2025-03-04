Revealed: Total raised for charities at this year’s P&J Charity Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: Total raised for charities at this year’s P&J Charity Gala

The event kicked off the fundraising for the Press and Journal's new charity partners.

By Reporter
Presenter Ben Hanlin brought the magic to the P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Presenter Ben Hanlin brought the magic to the P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Almost £57,000 was raised for two local charities backed by the Press and Journal at this year’s charity gala.

Hundreds of guests from across the north and north-east business community came together at P&J Live in support of The P&J Community Fund on February 21.

The event – in association with Cala Homes – was hosted by TV star Ben Hanlin who brought the laughs and a touch of magic to the evening.

It has now been revealed that a total of £56,913.99 was raised as local businesses united to generously support the charities transforming lives in the north and north-east.

Craig Walker with charity partners on stage
Charity cheques to Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation with P&J editor Craig Walker and host Ben Hanlin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Two causes backed at P&J Charity Gala

The event raised funds for our newly appointed charity partners Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Last month, the charities’ bosses were “blown away” when they found out they were selected in a surprise video call.

These causes were selected from hundreds of charities who nominated themselves across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

They were backed by more than 4,000 readers in a public vote.

The P&J will support these charities for the next two years.

Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker at the P&J Charity Gala. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

On the night itself, £20,000 of the final total was presented to the charities, as a means to kick off the partnership.

Guests took part in a live and silent auction as well as a game of heads and tails that got the whole room involved.

Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker said: “The P&J Charity Gala was a fantastic night.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our charity partners Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support and raise lots of money for two great causes at the same time.

“We’re looking forward to working with the two charities to highlight what they do and, hopefully, increase awareness and support.”

Funds raised for ‘inspiring’ charities

Speaking after the event, Fraser Carr, managing director of headline sponsor Cala Homes (North), said: “The P&J Charity Gala was once again a fantastic evening, bringing the community together to support two truly inspiring charities.”

“We look forward to seeing how the funds raised through The P&J Community Fund will provide invaluable support over the next two years.”

You can support the Press and Journal Community Fund here.

All the best pictures from The P&J Charity Gala 2025

Conversation