Revealed: Total raised for charities at this year’s P&J Charity Gala

Almost £57,000 was raised for two local charities backed by the Press and Journal at this year’s charity gala.

Hundreds of guests from across the north and north-east business community came together at P&J Live in support of The P&J Community Fund on February 21.

The event – in association with Cala Homes – was hosted by TV star Ben Hanlin who brought the laughs and a touch of magic to the evening.

It has now been revealed that a total of £56,913.99 was raised as local businesses united to generously support the charities transforming lives in the north and north-east.

Two causes backed at P&J Charity Gala

The event raised funds for our newly appointed charity partners Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Last month, the charities’ bosses were “blown away” when they found out they were selected in a surprise video call.

These causes were selected from hundreds of charities who nominated themselves across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

They were backed by more than 4,000 readers in a public vote.

The P&J will support these charities for the next two years.

On the night itself, £20,000 of the final total was presented to the charities, as a means to kick off the partnership.

Guests took part in a live and silent auction as well as a game of heads and tails that got the whole room involved.

Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker said: “The P&J Charity Gala was a fantastic night.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our charity partners Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support and raise lots of money for two great causes at the same time.

“We’re looking forward to working with the two charities to highlight what they do and, hopefully, increase awareness and support.”

Funds raised for ‘inspiring’ charities

Speaking after the event, Fraser Carr, managing director of headline sponsor Cala Homes (North), said: “The P&J Charity Gala was once again a fantastic evening, bringing the community together to support two truly inspiring charities.”

“We look forward to seeing how the funds raised through The P&J Community Fund will provide invaluable support over the next two years.”

You can support the Press and Journal Community Fund here.

All the best pictures from The P&J Charity Gala 2025