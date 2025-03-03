Man in court on assault and animal-injury charges after police incident in Aberdeen last Friday

A man has appeared accused of multiple assaults and harming an animal after a police incident in Aberdeen last Friday.

Dozens of police officers were called to Park Road near Pittodrie on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of a man acting aggressively.

Linas Loupas appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon on the day of his 28th birthday.

He faces eight charges.

They include three counts of assault and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Luopas is also charged with possession of a knife, vandalism and two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Eight charges against accused

The accused man, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea to any of the charges.

His case was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

Luopas is due to appear in court at some point within the next eight days.

During Friday’s incident, a police dog named Zeus, a six-year-old Belgian Malinois, was injured.

However, Zeus was taken to a vet and released following treatment.

‘Valuable resource’

Seaforth Road was closed at the junction with Park Road for around 20 hours while police investigated.

Superintendent Ross Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with PD Zeus and his handler and we are hoping for a speedy recovery.

“Police dogs are an important and valuable resource.

“Our dog branch plays a crucial role in keeping people safe and we cannot overstate the value that these highly skilled animals bring to policing.”