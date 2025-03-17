Loirston House offices in Aberdeen could be turned into flats and new plans for site of demolished west end mansion

Former Loirston House offices in Aberdeen could become flats for obese people, while new west end homes could soon be built on the site of a demolished mansion.

RAF Buchan site could be taken over by caravan park

The Mains of Boddam Caravan Park is planning to expand by taking over a remnant of the region’s military past.

Bosses want to create room for more residential caravans at the former RAF Buchan site outside Peterhead.

The space has “remained largely untouched for several years” as housing plans for the area never materialised despite being approved.

These new proposals come after the Boddam tourist site was bought by Park Home Living.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council state: “The redevelopment of the former MOD site would provide a sense of identity and a welcoming site within the centre of

Boddam.”

What happened to RAF Buchan?

RAF Buchan opened at the spot in 1952, to monitor any unwanted aircraft entering UK airspace.

When the Cold War ended, it became a Control and Reporting Centre (CRC) responsible for UK airspace north of Newcastle.

In May 2000, RAF Buchan was downgraded from a manned station to a remote radar head – resulting in the loss of 55 civilian jobs and the transfer of over 200 RAF personnel.

The radar head operation ceased four years later.

Efforts to celebrate Peterhead’s history are ramping up at the moment, with plans for a new museum in the town centre taking shape.

Planning Ahead recently featured an ancient relic that could be rescued from a closed kirk and put on display in the building.

Plan to demolish crumbling farm building

David and Kathleen Collie have put in plans to demolish a derelict bothy at Midmar to make way for a new two-bedroom home.

The former farm building dates back more than 100 years. It has a collapsed roof and “overgrown and uneven floors”.

Architects say the proposal “will provide a distinct, safe and pleasant replacement

dwelling” that would be “adaptable to cater for the future needs of the occupants”.

Deliveries to Blackburn could be made easier…

A new parcel locker could be built at Kinellar Hall on Blackburn’s Fintray Road.

The structure would be used by delivery firms like Amazon to deposit parcels for residents who may not be at home to answer the door.

Applicants InPost say it would mean people “can collect, send and return parcels at a time which suits them, eliminating the need for door-to-door journeys and repeat deliveries”.

Closed Oldmeldrum takeaway is fit for new lease of life

Meanwhile, in Oldmeldrum, a closed Thai restaurant could get a makeover as a new gym.

The owners cited rising costs as they shut the diner last summer.

New plans to turn it into a gym and a pilates studio have been submitted by locally based Andrew Cowie.

Blueprints show how the fitness venue would be spread across the ground and mezzanine levels.

Plans to spruce up rooftop terrace as ‘unique selling point’ for student flats

The weather has been showing occasional signs of improvement in the past few weeks, and the owners of some Aberdeen student flats want to ensure their residents can make the most of the odd sunny day.

Plans have been lodged to add a pergola to the roof terrace of the Student Roost complex on Pittodrie Street.

A glazed balustrade would be installed too, along with plants to make it a more pleasant environment.

Architects working on the plans say this would “attract residents and act as the student

accommodation’s unique selling point”.

They add: “With a variety of spaces undercover or on open air, different seating arrangements and varied planting, the proposal provides quality amenity areas for residents to use for study or socialising.”

It comes amid increased competition among Aberdeen student flats providers in recent months – with plans lodged on King Street, fresh proposals to convert the Northern Hotel approved and various other hotels transformed.

How much will glass dome venue cost Marcliffe Hotel?

Speaking of unique selling points…

We recently revealed that the Marcliffe Hotel intended to turn its courtyard into a glass-domed brasserie.

It forms part of major refurbishment efforts at the five-star venue.

Hotel owner Sir Jim Milne said the dome would “add a completely new dimension to the Marcliffe experience, offering a unique space for Aberdeen”.

Now, a building warrant sent to Aberdeen City Council reveals the cost of this project as £2.1 million.

It explains that the huge sum will be spent on forming the function area in the courtyard, creating male and female toilets, and of course building the “glazed rooflight”.

Designers from THE Architecture and Planning say the existing courtyard is mostly used in association with the function room – particularly for weddings.

They add: “The new courtyard will enhance this space and allow use of this area by the hotel in all weather.

“The glazing will rise to a point 1m above the height of the east elevation, but from street level will not be visible.

“Internally the courtyard will create a bright and impressive internal space.”

New plans for site of demolished Aberdeen mansion

Fresh plans have been lodged for the former Kepplestone Mansion site on Aberdeen’s Viewfield Road.

The once-grand building was frequently targeted by vandals and destroyed in a fire about a decade ago.

The west end home was built by local granite merchant Alexander McDonald.

It dated back to the 19th century and was listed by heritage bosses, but the damage was so bad it had to be demolished.

Plans to turn the site into housing were later formed by Stewart Milne Homes but never made it off the drawing board.

What are the new plans for west end site?

Developers D&K Clark are now looking into building two homes at the long-empty spot.

MAC Architects say positive talks have already taken place with the council, and permission has already been granted to demolish a wall to allow work to begin.

‘Anti-climb fencing’ to be installed at Cornhill

Last month, The Press and Journal revealed £1m plans to improve what health bosses had declared one of the worst wards in the north-east.

The plans for the “neglected” Blair Unit at Cornhill followed concerns it is not up to current standards, with various “ligature” points available and windows that won’t open.

A pair of planning applications have now been sent to Aberdeen City Council outlining some of the specific changes to be rolled out.

There is one proposal to wrap the facility in “anti-climb fencing”, which would be 3.2m high.

The “fortress” fencing suggested is described as “reliable perimeter security fencing system ideal for mental health environments”.

A plan has also been lodged to replace the windows at the unit.

Metal-framed, clear and opaque glazed windows – including sliding units with mesh insets for security – would be put in.

Offices could become Aberdeen flats

Finally, we look at some plans for new flats – some of which would be specifically designed for obese residents – on the southern outskirts of Aberdeen.

Proposals to demolish the empty Loirston House offices, at Altens, were put forward last year – a long time after the final energy workers left the building.

But developers were tight-lipped about their plans for the site beyond that.

Though the council granted permission to knock it down, it looks like the developers have had a change of heart about what to do with it.

Rather than spend £80,000 to raze the site, they instead want to convert the existing structure.

So what are the new plans?

Documents sent to the council by Bradley Craig Architects reveal how it would be turned into a block of 24 affordable flats.

His client, CTL Estates, aims to include nine flats “with specialist bariatric provision” in the complex.

This means the new Aberdeen flats would be suitable for people who are obese.

Bariatric issues can include those with genetic conditions, or those suffering from mental health problems.

Mr Craig says the project will “offset a shortage of specialist social housing, while providing a new use for a site unable to secure a commercial tenant for several years”.

He added: “A conversion into social housing will prevent the building from becoming a derelict unit, on a desirable and spacious corner site.

“This will meet an urgent requirement for wheelchair accessible bariatric accommodation, with further units that are fully flexible for specialist use.”

The architect reckons that, if rubber-stamped, the development could “become operational within a rapid timescale”.

‘There is an immediate need for Aberdeen flats for obese residents’

There would also be a lawn created for residents, along with sensory planting, communal and storage areas for residents and “unparalleled views towards the city centre”.

He adds: “There will not be the carbon emissions caused by a major demolition.

“The re-use of this existing structure will offer a significant cost and timescale saving in the delivery of bariatric suitable housing.

“Bariatric housing has proven to be cost-prohibitive and there is an immediate need for this type in the city, as well as in Scotland as a whole.

“The project meets an urgent demand for specialist affordable housing.”

Housing chiefs have already backed the idea, noting that this sort of accommodation “is needed in the city”.

