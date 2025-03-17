Loirston House offices in Aberdeen could be turned into flats and new plans for site of demolished west end mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Loirston House offices in Aberdeen could be turned into flats and new plans for site of demolished west end mansion

Meanwhile, a caravan site could expand onto the former RAF Buchan and we reveal more details on the brasserie plans taking shape at Aberdeen's Marcliffe Hotel.

By Ben Hendry
Loirston House could be turned into new Aberdeen flats for people who are obese.
Loirston House could be turned into new Aberdeen flats for people who are obese. Image: Kenny Elrick/Clarke Cooper

Former Loirston House offices in Aberdeen could become flats for obese people, while new west end homes could soon be built on the site of a demolished mansion.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

First, we look at plans to turn a former north-east airbase into a caravan site…

RAF Buchan site could be taken over by caravan park

The Mains of Boddam Caravan Park is planning to expand by taking over a remnant of the region’s military past.

Bosses want to create room for more residential caravans at the former RAF Buchan site outside Peterhead.

RAF Buchan was part of the region for decades. Image: DC Thomson
Here is how the site looks now. Image: CM Designs

The space has “remained largely untouched for several years” as housing plans for the area never materialised despite being approved.

These new proposals come after the Boddam tourist site was bought by Park Home Living.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council state: “The redevelopment of the former MOD site would provide a sense of identity and a welcoming site within the centre of
Boddam.”

This shows the planned expansion site. Image: CM Designs

What happened to RAF Buchan?

RAF Buchan opened at the spot in 1952, to monitor any unwanted aircraft entering UK airspace.

When the Cold War ended, it became a Control and Reporting Centre (CRC) responsible for UK airspace north of Newcastle.

In May 2000, RAF Buchan was downgraded from a manned station to a remote radar head – resulting in the loss of 55 civilian jobs and the transfer of over 200 RAF personnel.

The radar head operation ceased four years later.

Efforts to celebrate Peterhead’s history are ramping up at the moment, with plans for a new museum in the town centre taking shape.

Planning Ahead recently featured an ancient relic that could be rescued from a closed kirk and put on display in the building.

Plan to demolish crumbling farm building

David and Kathleen Collie have put in plans to demolish a derelict bothy at Midmar to make way for a new two-bedroom home.

The former farm building dates back more than 100 years. It has a collapsed roof and “overgrown and uneven floors”.

Images showing the dilapidated steading. Image: LAS Architecture

Architects say the proposal “will provide a distinct, safe and pleasant replacement
dwelling” that would be “adaptable to cater for the future needs of the occupants”.

Deliveries to Blackburn could be made easier…

A new parcel locker could be built at Kinellar Hall on Blackburn’s Fintray Road.

The structure would be used by delivery firms like Amazon to deposit parcels for residents who may not be at home to answer the door.

Kinellar Community Hall in Blackburn. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Applicants InPost say it would mean people “can collect, send and return parcels at a time which suits them, eliminating the need for door-to-door journeys and repeat deliveries”.

Closed Oldmeldrum takeaway is fit for new lease of life

Meanwhile, in Oldmeldrum, a closed Thai restaurant could get a makeover as a new gym.

The owners cited rising costs as they shut the diner last summer.

David Sim and his wife Mai had put out a call for people to support their business to help keep it open. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

New plans to turn it into a gym and a pilates studio have been submitted by locally based Andrew Cowie.

Blueprints show how the fitness venue would be spread across the ground and mezzanine levels.

The premises could soon become a haven for fitness fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Plans to spruce up rooftop terrace as ‘unique selling point’ for student flats

The weather has been showing occasional signs of improvement in the past few weeks, and the owners of some Aberdeen student flats want to ensure their residents can make the most of the odd sunny day.

Plans have been lodged to add a pergola to the roof terrace of the Student Roost complex on Pittodrie Street.

The Student Roost complex is a stone’s throw away from the Aberdeen FC ground. Image: 56 Three

A glazed balustrade would be installed too, along with plants to make it a more pleasant environment.

Architects working on the plans say this would “attract residents and act as the student
accommodation’s unique selling point”.

They add: “With a variety of spaces undercover or on open air, different seating arrangements and varied planting, the proposal provides quality amenity areas for residents to use for study or socialising.”

Here is how the rooftop terrace looks just now. Image: 56 Three

It comes amid increased competition among Aberdeen student flats providers in recent months – with plans lodged on King Street, fresh proposals to convert the Northern Hotel approved and various other hotels transformed.

How the new pergola would look. Image: 56 Three
Another view of the “unique selling point”. Image: 56 Three

How much will glass dome venue cost Marcliffe Hotel?

Speaking of unique selling points…

We recently revealed that the Marcliffe Hotel intended to turn its courtyard into a glass-domed brasserie.

The Marcliffe Hotel is to create a new glass dome dining experience. Image: Balmoral Group

It forms part of major refurbishment efforts at the five-star venue.

Hotel owner Sir Jim Milne said the dome would “add a completely new dimension to the Marcliffe experience, offering a unique space for Aberdeen”.

Sir Jim Milne at The Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group

Now, a building warrant sent to Aberdeen City Council reveals the cost of this project as £2.1 million.

It explains that the huge sum will be spent on forming the function area in the courtyard, creating male and female toilets, and of course building the “glazed rooflight”.

The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa. Image: Aspectus

Designers from THE Architecture and Planning say the existing courtyard is mostly used in association with the function room – particularly for weddings.

They add: “The new courtyard will enhance this space and allow use of this area by the hotel in all weather.

“The glazing will rise to a point 1m above the height of the east elevation, but from street level will not be visible.

“Internally the courtyard will create a bright and impressive internal space.”

This shows how the courtyard looks just now. Image: Balmoral Group

New plans for site of demolished Aberdeen mansion

Fresh plans have been lodged for the former Kepplestone Mansion site on Aberdeen’s Viewfield Road.

The once-grand building was frequently targeted by vandals and destroyed in a fire about a decade ago.

Up to 45 firefighters tackled the fire at Kepplestone Manor in 2014. Image: Greig Falconer
The building was left in disrepair. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The west end home was built by local granite merchant Alexander McDonald.

It dated back to the 19th century and was listed by heritage bosses, but the damage was so bad it had to be demolished.

Plans to turn the site into housing were later formed by Stewart Milne Homes but never made it off the drawing board.

Councillor Martin Greig at the site as demolition work took place in 2016. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

What are the new plans for west end site?

Developers D&K Clark are now looking into building two homes at the long-empty spot.

MAC Architects say positive talks have already taken place with the council, and permission has already been granted to demolish a wall to allow work to begin.

An aerial view of the site. Image: Google Earth

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Anti-climb fencing’ to be installed at Cornhill

Last month, The Press and Journal revealed £1m plans to improve what health bosses had declared one of the worst wards in the north-east.

The plans for the “neglected” Blair Unit at Cornhill followed concerns it is not up to current standards, with various “ligature” points available and windows that won’t open.

NHS Grampian will spend £1 million to improve the Blair Unit at Cornhill Hospital. Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A pair of planning applications have now been sent to Aberdeen City Council outlining some of the specific changes to be rolled out.

There is one proposal to wrap the facility in “anti-climb fencing”, which would be 3.2m high.

The Blair Unit, seen from above in the middle of the site. Image: Google Earth

The “fortress” fencing suggested is described as “reliable perimeter security fencing system ideal for mental health environments”.

A plan has also been lodged to replace the windows at the unit.

Metal-framed, clear and opaque glazed windows – including sliding units with mesh insets for security – would be put in.

Offices could become Aberdeen flats

Finally, we look at some plans for new flats – some of which would be specifically designed for obese residents – on the southern outskirts of Aberdeen.

Proposals to demolish the empty Loirston House offices, at Altens, were put forward last year – a long time after the final energy workers left the building.

But developers were tight-lipped about their plans for the site beyond that.

Shell Services International was once based at Loirston House on Wellington Road. The office block on Wellington Road has not been used as a workplace for about a decade.

Though the council granted permission to knock it down, it looks like the developers have had a change of heart about what to do with it.

Rather than spend £80,000 to raze the site, they instead want to convert the existing structure.

So what are the new plans?

Documents sent to the council by Bradley Craig Architects reveal how it would be turned into a block of 24 affordable flats.

His client, CTL Estates, aims to include nine flats “with specialist bariatric provision” in the complex.

Loirston House near Cove
Loirston House near Cove. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This means the new Aberdeen flats would be suitable for people who are obese.

Bariatric issues can include those with genetic conditions, or those suffering from mental health problems.

Mr Craig says the project will “offset a shortage of specialist social housing, while providing a new use for a site unable to secure a commercial tenant for several years”.

He added: “A conversion into social housing will prevent the building from becoming a derelict unit, on a desirable and spacious corner site.

“This will meet an urgent requirement for wheelchair accessible bariatric accommodation, with further units that are fully flexible for specialist use.”

Loirston House could be turned into Aberdeen flats suitable for obese people. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The architect reckons that, if rubber-stamped, the development could “become operational within a rapid timescale”.

‘There is an immediate need for Aberdeen flats for obese residents’

There would also be a lawn created for residents, along with sensory planting, communal and storage areas for residents and “unparalleled views towards the city centre”.

Another view of the site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He adds: “There will not be the carbon emissions caused by a major demolition.

“The re-use of this existing structure will offer a significant cost and timescale saving in the delivery of bariatric suitable housing.

“Bariatric housing has proven to be cost-prohibitive and there is an immediate need for this type in the city, as well as in Scotland as a whole.

“The project meets an urgent demand for specialist affordable housing.”

Housing chiefs have already backed the idea, noting that this sort of accommodation “is needed in the city”.

You can see this week’s plans here:

RAF Buchan takeover

Bothy demolition 

New parcel locker

Thai diner becoming gym 

Student flats pergola

Marcliffe Hotel glass dome costs revealed

Kepplestone mansion proposal 

Cornhill improvements plan

Loirston House flats plan lodged with council

Conversation