Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen council tax to soar by 9.85% as finance chiefs reveal plan to cash in on city parks with more ‘weddings and events’

The papers were revealed ahead of tomorrow's crunch budget talks.

Union Terrace Gardens could be "further commercialised".
Union Terrace Gardens could be "further commercialised". Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Council tax is poised to rise by 9.85% for Aberdeen residents, as budget papers reveal a string of changes likely to be set in stone at a crunch meeting.

The lengthy dossier details how the SNP-Lib Dem administration plan to scrimp and save wherever they can, as the local authority looks to fill an £18 million black hole.

Parking charges are poised to be raised by 5%, along with a reduction in free parking hours across the city.

Also on the chopping block are the opening hours to the Tolbooth Museum and Provost Skene’s House – despite recent costly renovations.

The cash-boosting changes will be fiercely debated at tomorrow’s crucial budget meeting.

But as these are the proposals put forward by the ruling group, it is expected that this spending plan is most likely to be voted through.

Aberdeen council tax rise biggest for Scottish cities in budget

The stand-out charge from the ruling group’s plans is the proposed 9.85% council tax rise – giving the local authority an extra £13 million to spend.

The proposed council tax increase for 2025/26. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
This will see those with the most valuable properties coughing up over £4,000 per year.

Officers had previously suggested a figure of 11%, which they said was needed to combat inflation and National Insurance contribution increases.

If voted through tomorrow, it will be the largest of any major city in Scotland, with Glasgow and Edinburgh increasing their rates by 7.5% and 8%.

However, neighbouring Aberdeenshire Council put their charge up by 10% last week, citing an ageing population in the north-east.

How could parking fees change in Aberdeen budget?

The local authority are also aiming to boost their coffers through an increase to parking charges.

Across the city, costs are expected to rise by 5% for both on-street and off-street parking.

Along with this, the council will look to squeeze as much as they can from this revenue stream, with free parking on Sundays axed.

This idea had previously been scorned as a “shameful cash grab” as it would mean people attending church have to pay to park nearby.

The parking increases would generate a total of £249,000.

Residents who have to pay for permits to park outside their home will face a 5% increase, in a change tipped to bring in £207,000 extra in 2025/26.

People parking at Greyfriars in Aberdeen, which is next to a church, will no longer be able to do so for free. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

But there could be relief for Garthdee residents locked in parking wrangle

But despite this, local authority bosses will stump up £84,000 over three years to solve a Robert Gordon University parking row which has rumbled on for a year.

Garthdee Residents can breathe a sigh of relief – with their parking permits being covered by the council until at least 2028.

 

Cash strapped RGU had pulled out of the decades long deal with residents, as more than 130 jobs are at risk at the institution.

The council will also stump up cash for Garthdee residents' parking permits. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
What do you think of the council tax rise and parking charges? Let us know in our comments section below

How else might residents be hit in Aberdeen budget?

There are a range of other reductions proposed as the local authority battles to balance the books.

The council is poised to increase costs for bereavement services to claw back £100,000, with a separate £25,000 increase listed for burial costs.

Axing spend on photographers to take school pictures will save £100,000, with images to instead be taken by in-house staff.

Meanwhile, residents are being warned of “reduced service standards” and a “redesign” of the council’s grass cutting efforts in a bid to save £50,000.

Would you take a council tax freeze if it meant grass cutting would cease in Aberdeen? That's what council bosses want to learn with their budget survey. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
There will be a redesign of grass-cutting. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This will coincide with reductions in street-cleaning and grounds maintenance as “modern technologies” are used instead.

Cleaning at “non-school” council buildings will be slashed to recoup £150,000.

And a “review” of school transport could save £100,000.

Could Aberdeen’s parks be turned into money-spinners?

Some of the city’s beauty spots are to be “further commercialised” under the ruling group’s proposals.

This could mean entrance fees are imposed at the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park.

The Winter Gardens in Duthie Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, greenspaces like Hazlehead, Seaton Park and Union Terrace Gardens will be eyed up for their potential to generate income.

The council will look to promote them for events like “weddings, parties and corporate days”.

How could hours change at Aberdeen museums?

The recently refurbished Provost Skene’s House is also in the council’s crosshairs.

Provost Skene's House was reopened last year after renovations. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The administration is proposing to cut the opening hours of the museum, leaving it open for just five days a week.

This comes six years after a pricey facelift costing £3.8 million.

The same changes are expected to be voted through at Tolbooth Museum.

