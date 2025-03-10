Auchenblae childminder told to take down ‘rogue shed’ in row with neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchenblae childminder told to take down ‘rogue shed’ in row with neighbours

The Mearns resident blocked off a space in a shared car park to put up her own fence and shed - much to the chagrin of her neighbours.

By Ben Hendry
Auchenblae shed row
The shed is said to have been built on what should have been a communal parking spot. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

An Auchenblae childminder will have to dismantle a rogue shed and garden fence after neighbours complained about a parking space being blocked off by the “unsightly” additions.

Marie Gibson lives on 6 Chapelbank on Burnett Street in the village near Laurencekirk.

After moving in, she erected a 1.8m fence at the rear of her home, along with a new shed, without getting the permission required.

The childminder, who runs her business from the property, claims she didn’t know this was needed and only sought consent after enforcement action was launched.

This map shows the location of the property with the shed. Image: Aberdeenshire Council. 

As the council deliberated whether to let her keep it in place, some neighbours sent letters of objection calling for this shed to be torn down.

The argument centred on the fact Ms Gibson had enclosed what was a communal parking space with the fence and built a shed on a spot where her neighbours could be leaving their cars…

Why did childminder put up Auchenblae shed at the heart of neighbourhood row?

The childminder says she closed off the parking space to the rear of her home to “provide essential additional space” for her business.

The design plans for the shed. Image: Aberdeenshire Council. 

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “I started my childminding business in 2022 after purchasing the house at 6 Chapelbank.

“This business offers much-needed childcare services in the community, addressing a significant local shortage.

“The outdoor space created by the repositioning of the fence is used daily by the children, enhancing their learning experience.

“The change has no effect on neighbors.”

This shows the use of the enclosed space. Image: Aberdeenshire Council. 

‘I was shocked when I was told shed wasn’t allowed’

Ms Gibson said it was “a shock” when a council official turned up at her door.

She added: “As I explained to the gentleman who visited, moving the fence affects no one else but makes a significant difference to the children in my care.

“Both I and the families of the children I care for believe that my childcare service and the outside space greatly outweigh the conservation area regulations and any other planning concerns.”

Auchenblae shed row
The additional fencing is taking up the space for one parking spot. Image: Aberdeenshire Council. 

Why were neighbours unhappy about unauthorised shed?

Naomi Caie, who lives next door, objected to the Auchenblae shed, saying it makes the turning space in the car park “extremely little”.

She says: “The car park has significantly become tighter and can now no longer accommodate 13 other cars, which in turn is forcing us to park on the main road more often than not.”

Caroline Madden argued that this was making the limited parking situation in the village worse.

Auchenblae shed row
The car park on Chapelbank. Image: Aberdeenshire Council. 

And Helen Castles said: “Parking is a problem in our village already!!!

“It’s probably annoying direct neighbours with how it’s situated in the development parking site.

“People just can’t do things and hoping because it’s gone to a retrospective appeal that it would be passed.”

Do you think councillors should have let the shed remain? Let us know in our comments section below

What did the council make of Auchenblae shed row?

Aberdeenshire Council refused permission for the shed to remain outside the Auchenblae home in October.

But the owner recently launched an appeal against that decision.

She insisted: “The removed space was underutilized, and its loss does not adversely impact parking availability or road safety.”

The appeal was unanimously rejected by the local review body, however.

You can see the plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website. 

