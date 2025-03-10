Auchenblae childminder told to take down ‘rogue shed’ in row with neighbours

An Auchenblae childminder will have to dismantle a rogue shed and garden fence after neighbours complained about a parking space being blocked off by the “unsightly” additions.

Marie Gibson lives on 6 Chapelbank on Burnett Street in the village near Laurencekirk.

After moving in, she erected a 1.8m fence at the rear of her home, along with a new shed, without getting the permission required.

The childminder, who runs her business from the property, claims she didn’t know this was needed and only sought consent after enforcement action was launched.

As the council deliberated whether to let her keep it in place, some neighbours sent letters of objection calling for this shed to be torn down.

The argument centred on the fact Ms Gibson had enclosed what was a communal parking space with the fence and built a shed on a spot where her neighbours could be leaving their cars…

Why did childminder put up Auchenblae shed at the heart of neighbourhood row?

The childminder says she closed off the parking space to the rear of her home to “provide essential additional space” for her business.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “I started my childminding business in 2022 after purchasing the house at 6 Chapelbank.

“This business offers much-needed childcare services in the community, addressing a significant local shortage.

“The outdoor space created by the repositioning of the fence is used daily by the children, enhancing their learning experience.

“The change has no effect on neighbors.”

‘I was shocked when I was told shed wasn’t allowed’

Ms Gibson said it was “a shock” when a council official turned up at her door.

She added: “As I explained to the gentleman who visited, moving the fence affects no one else but makes a significant difference to the children in my care.

“Both I and the families of the children I care for believe that my childcare service and the outside space greatly outweigh the conservation area regulations and any other planning concerns.”

Why were neighbours unhappy about unauthorised shed?

Naomi Caie, who lives next door, objected to the Auchenblae shed, saying it makes the turning space in the car park “extremely little”.

She says: “The car park has significantly become tighter and can now no longer accommodate 13 other cars, which in turn is forcing us to park on the main road more often than not.”

Caroline Madden argued that this was making the limited parking situation in the village worse.

And Helen Castles said: “Parking is a problem in our village already!!!

“It’s probably annoying direct neighbours with how it’s situated in the development parking site.

“People just can’t do things and hoping because it’s gone to a retrospective appeal that it would be passed.”

What did the council make of Auchenblae shed row?

Aberdeenshire Council refused permission for the shed to remain outside the Auchenblae home in October.

But the owner recently launched an appeal against that decision.

She insisted: “The removed space was underutilized, and its loss does not adversely impact parking availability or road safety.”

The appeal was unanimously rejected by the local review body, however.

You can see the plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

