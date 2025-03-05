Revealed: World Rally Championship in talks for three-year events deal in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: World Rally Championship in talks for three-year events deal in Aberdeen

The plans were unveiled during Aberdeen City Council's budget meeting.

By Isaac Buchan
The WRC are set to stop off in Aberdeen next year. Image: Shutterstock
The WRC are set to stop off in Aberdeen next year. Image: Shutterstock

The World Rally Championship (WRC) organisation is in talks with Aberdeen City Council over bringing a series of major races to the north-east.

The negotiations with Motorsport UK were revealed by council finance convener Alex McLellan.

Local authority chiefs are looking to bring the event’s fast-paced thrills to the north-east for three years, starting in 2026.

It would be the first time that the WRC has came to Scotland since 2011, and Mr McLellan reckons the event could bring more than £80 million to the city.

What is the WRC?

The WRC is the world’s premier international rallying series, with more than 800 million cumulative viewers tuning in last year.

A season typically consists of 13 three-to-four-day rally events driven on surfaces ranging from gravel and tarmac to snow and ice.

The calendar takes in drivers all over the globe; from the likes of Kenya and Chile, to Estonia and Japan.

The WRC has never held a stage in the north-east.

Scotland has a strong rallying pedigree – with one of the all time greats Colin McRae hailing from Lanark.

What will WRC Aberdeen look like?

The north-east has a long history of rally cars flying through the countryside.

The Grampian Forrest Rally has run outside of the Granite City since 1989, and WRC bigwigs could look to take inspiration from this in plotting out the stages.

Grampian Rally winners Alex Ingram and Alex Kihurani race around the north-east countryside.
Grampian Rally winners Alex Ingram and Alex Kihurani race around the north-east countryside.

The premier Aberdeenshire event sees drivers take to the forests just outside Stonehaven and Alford.

It’s understood there is the potential for the event to stop off at the P&J Live.

WRC could bring £80 million to Aberdeen

Addressing the chamber, Mr McLellan said: “We have been in discussion with Motorsport UK with the aim to securing a three-year deal for an event based around the city of Aberdeen.”

Council finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Council finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “It is our ambition to work with them to see if Aberdeen can host the World Rally Championships which would drive international investment, generate substantial local economic activity, and create jobs…

“This would potentially produce more than £80 million of economic impact across our initial three-year period.”

