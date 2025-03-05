Revealed: World Rally Championship in talks for three-year events deal in Aberdeen

The World Rally Championship (WRC) organisation is in talks with Aberdeen City Council over bringing a series of major races to the north-east.

The negotiations with Motorsport UK were revealed by council finance convener Alex McLellan.

Local authority chiefs are looking to bring the event’s fast-paced thrills to the north-east for three years, starting in 2026.

It would be the first time that the WRC has came to Scotland since 2011, and Mr McLellan reckons the event could bring more than £80 million to the city.

What is the WRC?

The WRC is the world’s premier international rallying series, with more than 800 million cumulative viewers tuning in last year.

A season typically consists of 13 three-to-four-day rally events driven on surfaces ranging from gravel and tarmac to snow and ice.

The calendar takes in drivers all over the globe; from the likes of Kenya and Chile, to Estonia and Japan.

The WRC has never held a stage in the north-east.

Scotland has a strong rallying pedigree – with one of the all time greats Colin McRae hailing from Lanark.

What will WRC Aberdeen look like?

The north-east has a long history of rally cars flying through the countryside.

The Grampian Forrest Rally has run outside of the Granite City since 1989, and WRC bigwigs could look to take inspiration from this in plotting out the stages.

The premier Aberdeenshire event sees drivers take to the forests just outside Stonehaven and Alford.

It’s understood there is the potential for the event to stop off at the P&J Live.

WRC could bring £80 million to Aberdeen

Addressing the chamber, Mr McLellan said: “We have been in discussion with Motorsport UK with the aim to securing a three-year deal for an event based around the city of Aberdeen.”

Are you excited about the prospect of the fast-paced event coming to Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

He added: “It is our ambition to work with them to see if Aberdeen can host the World Rally Championships which would drive international investment, generate substantial local economic activity, and create jobs…

“This would potentially produce more than £80 million of economic impact across our initial three-year period.”

Read more: