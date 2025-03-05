Work on cycle-friendly changes to Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on cycle-friendly changes to Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard to begin

Cash has been found to reinvent a stretch of the road between Links Road and the Esplanade.

By Ben Hendry
The stretch of Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard currently closed to motorists will undergo a major “active travel” reinvention before reopening.

This part of the council’s Beach Masterplan vision was unveiled a few years ago, with designs showing how the route leading down to the shore would be made more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists.

But the road scheme has had a question mark hanging over it since future spending on the seafront overhaul was booted into the long grass last summer.

In a speech at today’s crunch council budget meeting, the SNP’s finance boss revealed the fresh progress on this part of the project.

What will happen to stretch of Beach Boulevard?

The stretch of road has been closed off for several months now, as work to transform the fields on each side into an events space, ampitheatre and playparks takes shape.

Now the council has confirmed that plans to reimagine this central “spine” will take place while it is closed.

This section of the coastal road would be reduced from four lanes of traffic to just two.

Segregated cycle lanes will be created, along with bigger pavements to make it a more attractive proposition for pedestrians.

The plans are part of a wider shift in attitudes, as city chiefs try to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and other active travel over motor traffic.

Contract talks saved council money to kick-start road changes

Mr McLellan told the budget meeting about progress on the futuristic playpark being constructed at the seafront – saying it will be “a key destination for families within the region and nationally”.

And he explained that the recent culmination of contract talks on this phase had seen the work come in under budget.

The SNP councillor told the chamber this would free up the cash to turn this stretch of the Beach Boulevard into an “active travel route”.

That means the road will never reopen as it was before.

