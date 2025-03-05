Work on cycle-friendly changes to Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard to begin

The stretch of Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard currently closed to motorists will undergo a major “active travel” reinvention before reopening.

This part of the council’s Beach Masterplan vision was unveiled a few years ago, with designs showing how the route leading down to the shore would be made more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists.

But the road scheme has had a question mark hanging over it since future spending on the seafront overhaul was booted into the long grass last summer.

In a speech at today’s crunch council budget meeting, the SNP’s finance boss revealed the fresh progress on this part of the project.

What will happen to stretch of Beach Boulevard?

The stretch of road has been closed off for several months now, as work to transform the fields on each side into an events space, ampitheatre and playparks takes shape.

Now the council has confirmed that plans to reimagine this central “spine” will take place while it is closed.

This section of the coastal road would be reduced from four lanes of traffic to just two.

Segregated cycle lanes will be created, along with bigger pavements to make it a more attractive proposition for pedestrians.

The plans are part of a wider shift in attitudes, as city chiefs try to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and other active travel over motor traffic.

Contract talks saved council money to kick-start road changes

Mr McLellan told the budget meeting about progress on the futuristic playpark being constructed at the seafront – saying it will be “a key destination for families within the region and nationally”.

And he explained that the recent culmination of contract talks on this phase had seen the work come in under budget.

The SNP councillor told the chamber this would free up the cash to turn this stretch of the Beach Boulevard into an “active travel route”.

That means the road will never reopen as it was before.

Read more:

‘Aberdeen should follow Old Trafford vision with £300m football stadium mega-project at the beach’

All you need to know about Aberdeen’s beach masterplan as project ramps up with major road closures