CONFIRMED: Aberdeen council tax to rise by 9.85% as finance boss ‘knocks off 0.15% in failed bid to trick public’

The SNP and Lib Dem group were dragged over the coals over the move...

By Isaac Buchan
The decision was made during today's crunch council meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen finance bosses have cemented a 9.85% council tax rise, while being accused of “playing with the figures so it doesn’t look huge”.

The near double-digit surge was tabled on Tuesday, with the council’s SNP and Lib Dem leading group blaming National Insurance rises for the need to hike the fee.

This unusual figure was seized upon by rival politicians, who argued the administration was trying to “fool the public”.

The 9.85% rise is still the highest of any city in Scotland, and will see people living in every band paying more than £1,000 per year for the first time ever.

Administration ‘not fooling anyone’ with Aberdeen council tax rise

The meeting kicked off with the local authority’s finance boss presenting his budget plan to the chamber – which he said “protects the most vulnerable” in the city.

Increasing the levy, he argued, would mean the council can continue projects to help people living in poverty – and will allow the local authority to plough extra money into healthcare.

Finance boss Alex McLellan Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Following Mr McLellan’s opening salvo, in which he listed all of the more positive aspects of the administration’s 2025/26 spending plan, opposition councillors were quick to scrutinise.

They hit out at the ruling group for the council tax surge – accusing them of “playing with the figures”.

Labour member Kate Blake said: “You’re not fooling anyone by knocking off 0.15% so you can pretend Aberdeen doesn’t have a double-digit council tax rise.

“The fact is that a 10% increase in council tax is huge.”

Labour councillor Kate Blake. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
She continued: “And what will the people of Aberdeen get for the increased council tax? Cuts to public services, including sports organisations.”

‘The only thing not getting cut is the grass’

Further criticism came from Labour’s Gordon Graham, whose made a wisecrack about plans to scale back on cutting grass.

He said: “There is no doubt about it that this is a ‘tax and cut’ budget.

“The only thing that isn’t getting cut is the grass.”

Protestors gathered outside the chambers before the debate over the "fire and rehire" scandal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Residents will now be faced with “reduced service standards” and this “redesign” of the council’s grass cutting efforts is intended to save £50,000.

This will coincide with reductions in street-cleaning and grounds maintenance as “modern technologies” are used instead.

What else did the opposition say about Aberdeen council tax rise?

Conservative group leader Richard Brooks has been one of the most vocal opponents to the administration’s budget.

He previously told The Press and Journal that he believes the council should put a new Aberdeen FC stadium at the forefront of the beach masterplan.

And the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor voiced his anger that the ruling group continue to “raise taxes and deliver less”.

Richard Brooks accused the administration of "playing with figures". Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Address the chamber, Mr Brooks said: “I see the SNP-Lib Dems have risen council tax by 10%.

“You can frame that however you want but £9.99 is a tenner in my language.

“And 9.85 is 10%, come on, you’re playing with figures.”

He continued: “I am not sure how the administration managed to fleece the Aberdeen public with a 10% hike in council tax.”

How does Aberdeen council tax rise compare to rest of Scotland?

Despite Aberdeen’s council tax hike being the highest of any city in the country, Lib Dem councillor Desmond Bouse was quick to point to other local authorities with similar increases – many run by Labour and Tory groups.

Lib Dem councillor Desmond Bouse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North Lanarkshire, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Shetland and Midlothian all voted for a 10% rise in council tax.

Mr Bouse said: “I won’t name every local authority in Scotland but administrations across the country, made up of councillors from all parties, are making similar decisions.

“This really is an example of the Labour group existing on another planet, it really is.

“As a council we have very few levers to raise the funds to protect those services.”

The proposed council tax increase for 2025/26. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
What was the result of the meeting?

Once the dust had settled, the administration’s budget was passed with 23 votes, beating out Labour’s proposals – which received 12 votes.

This means that the 9.85% council tax rise will come into effect on Tuesday 1 April, along with the swathes of cuts made by the ruling group.

You can view the full meeting here. Our round-up revealed many of the cuts voted through in the meeting. 

