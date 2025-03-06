Leaked email reveals fate of Aberdeenshire healthcare system to be decided in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Leaked email reveals fate of Aberdeenshire healthcare system to be decided in May

An email sent out to home care and Arch employees outlines the health chiefs' next steps in the coming months as they press on with a major redesign of services.

Image shows a carer with an elderly lady on the back of a calendar to illustrate the timeline for the proposed Aberdeenshire healthcare cuts.
Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership are proposing a string of cuts to services in a bid to save millions. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

The fate of hundreds of home and emergency carers across Aberdeenshire will be decided within months.

Health bosses are undertaking a major overhaul of services across the region as they aim to save £20 million in the next financial year.

The “recovery plan” affects various areas of the healthcare system – including home care and the Aberdeenshire Responders for Care at Home (Arch) service.

Community hospitals and in-house care homes will also come under review.

The drastic savings plan has been put together by the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), the joint board of the local authority and NHS Grampian.

Last week, Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen said the partnership is their “biggest financial drain” amid a growing number of elderly people needing care.

Council leader Gillian Owen pictured ahead of the budget meeting last week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A shock dossier had earlier outlined the body is facing a £26m overspend this year.

And health chiefs hope to recoup a good chunk of that by reducing or reshaping the services they provide, while also increasing the charges for using some of them.

These are just proposals at this stage, and the details of what exactly the looming cuts would mean for employees and those using the services have been vague.

However, a leaked email has now shone some light on what the partnership’s next steps are.

Health chiefs outline next steps after criticism over ‘not involving staff’

The email was sent to home carers and Arch responders, who have previously raised concerns about the lack of consultation prior to the proposals being put forward.

The services are facing a 70% chop, which is “likely to result in some redundancies”.

A whistleblower told The P&J they were “left in shock” when health bosses broke the news that some of them might soon be out of job.

Janine Howie, partnership manager for south Aberdeenshire who is also leading the home care redesign work in the latest healthcare budget cuts.
Janine Howie recently explained how they decided what services could be axed or reduced in the latest Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership budget. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Unison branch secretary Inez Kirk also slammed AHSCP for not involving the workforce during the latest Integration Joint Board meeting.

And now, partnership manager for south Aberdeenshire, Janine Howie, has outlined all of the steps they are taking as part of the first phase of the project.

Timeline of what comes next in Aberdeenshire healthcare overhaul

The chief officer leading the redesign of the home care system reveals in her email that there will be a major consultation process before any final decisions are made.

Essentially, this will last from March 7 until May 2 and include both staff and the community.

Residents will be able to have their say on the proposed cuts from March 10 until April 7. The details of how exactly they can do that, however, are still to be released.

The front page of The Press and Journal after the IJB meeting on February 19.

Meanwhile, health chiefs plan to hold a “service redesign workshop” with staff impacted by the proposed cuts on March 7, where the workforce can also share their views.

This will be followed by talks with home care and Arch teams on March 20.

All of the collated information will then be used to put together more detailed draft proposals, which need to be submitted to IJB for consideration by May 5.

Everything from there depends on whether the IJB committee decides to move forward with the plans or not at their meeting on May 28.

However, the final date for all of the changes to come into force is October 1.

Walking stick
Image: Shutterstock.

Addressing home carers and Arch responders, Ms Howie adds: “As soon as we have an IJB decision, we will be communicating about what happens next.

“HR and trade union representatives are involved and available to you should you require this. All of your line managers will work to support you as best we can.”

Would you be affected by the proposed cuts?

