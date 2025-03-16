Exclusive: Bungling council in red tape nightmare over Union Terrace turn – while police ‘turn a blind eye’ with ZERO fines issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Bungling council in red tape nightmare over Union Terrace turn – while police ‘turn a blind eye’ with ZERO fines issued

The revelation over the number of fines dished out as a result of the Aberdeen city centre traffic ban was discovered using Freedom of Information legislation.

By Isaac Buchan
Police wait at the Union Terrace junction. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Police wait at the Union Terrace junction. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

The council’s red tape nightmare over the right-turn ban on Union Terrace has been branded a “waste of time” as figures reveal the police have never fined a driver since it began.

Using Freedom of Information legislation, The Press and Journal uncovered that not one motorist has been caught out by the contentious traffic measure introduced in July 2023.

The restriction came into place alongside the city’s much-bemoaned bus gates.

Councillors desperate to appease disgruntled citizens voted to lift it in October.

However, they had to scramble to undo that decision in a meeting in December after it emerged that it was not “legally competent” under strict road regulations.

At the same time, they made another vote to keep the ban in place.

The Press and Journal are yet to find an example of the rule being enforced. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Press and Journal are yet to find an example of the rule being enforced. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It has now emerged that drivers have been free to flout the ban since the day it was launched, with police failing to act on any offenders.

This recent discovery left flabbergasted opposition councillors blasting the “cloud of chaos” surrounding the “complete waste of time” Union Terrace ban.

How many drivers flaunted Union Terrace right turn ban?

Aberdeen City Council has raked in millions from bus gate fines since traffic was banned on stretches on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street in the summer of 2023.

But despite being part of the same roads overhaul, any cash raised from Union Terrace fines would go to the police – if there were any.

The Press and Journal watched motorists coming from Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct this past week, and crunched the numbers to see how many drivers were making the illegal turn.

Signs warn drivers against turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

We found that out of a total of 103 drivers, 12 ignored the restriction by turning right and heading east, during vigils between 10am-11am on Tuesday and from 1pm to 2pm on Thursday.

Even non-exempt council vehicles were seen turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct.

That’s 11% of drivers turning at the junction.

Back in September 2023, we spent 60 minutes watching 30 drivers break the rule.

How do the police monitor Union Terrace right turn?

There are no CCTV cameras monitoring motorists at the Union Terrace junction.

A spokesperson for the police told us that “proactive foot patrols” are carried out in the area, with the hope that the police presence will deter people from breaking the ban.

Police say regular patrols take place on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police say regular patrols take place on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And the force representative also said it’s possible that “education and warnings” will have been given out rather than slapping motorists with a fine for turning right.

The police spokesperson added: “If any contraventions are witnessed by officers, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

Union Terrace right hand turn ban ‘a waste of time’

Opposition councillors were quick to put the boot in after learning of the figures.

Labour Leader M. Tauqeer Malik told us the revelation was “no surprise” as “what the council proposed would not stand up in court should anybody have been fined”.

Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik has pledged £300m for a Pittodrie and George Street revamp - including a new stadium akin to the Old Trafford regeneration project in Greater Manchester. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik feels the ban is a “waste of time”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Lower Deeside member added: “It is obvious Police Scotland did the right thing and turned a blind eye to any indiscretions.

“The waste of public money and public confidence in the ban shows that the 2023 order was and is a complete waste of time.”

Tory chief Richard Brooks pointed out that this information wasn’t given to councillors during any of countless bus gate debates over the past year.

Tory group leader Councillor Richard Brooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Tory group leader Councillor Richard Brooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What do you think of the Union Terrace right turn ban? Let us know in our comments section below

There is now a legal challenge being spearheaded by veteran retailer Norman Esslemont to remove all of the measures permanently.

The Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor said: “Throughout this process, councillors opposing the bus gates have been blind to such information.

“It constantly feels like decisions are railroaded through for the benefit of the bus companies and not the public or the business community.”

Council co-leader Christian Allard told The Press and Journal he couldn’t comment on the matter due to the ongoing bus gates legal challenge.

Read more:

Conversation