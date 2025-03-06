Video reveals future of Aberdeen’s Union Street as project bosses plot out next steps of revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video reveals future of Aberdeen’s Union Street as project bosses plot out next steps of revamp

The Granite Mile is in the midst of its biggest makeover for 200 years and work on the new footpaths is poised to begin next week.

How the revamp of Union Street will take shape
How the revamp of Union Street will take shape. Image: Aberdeen City Council
By Denny Andonova

A futuristic video has given Aberdeen residents a glimpse into how a revamped Union Street is tipped to look by the end of this year.

Morrison Construction, which has been tasked with carrying out the works along the central stretch of the Granite Mile, today lifted the lid on the progress workers have made.

The ballroom at the Douglas Hotel on nearby Market Street was adorned with dozens of information boards outlining the stages of the £20 million scheme.

Project leaders showed residents how the Union Street revamp is going. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Their centrepiece was a freshly made video taking visitors on a swooping journey into the future of the historic high street.

Pavements will be widened, cycle lanes will be added and street furniture will be replaced as a plaza is created outside the new Aberdeen market.

This is also under construction, and will be known as Flint, with the video showcasing its shiny golden entrance at the former BHS department store.

What next for Union Street project?

Work to transform this section of the Granite Mile began last June.

The first stretch, from Market Street to the St Nicholas kirkyard, was supposed to be all spruced up by March.

Workers are making real progress now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, engineers were “surprised” by what they found when they started digging through the surface – uncovering huge pipes and a “spaghetti” of decades-old cables.

Going over an entangled web of red, green and blue lines, Kirstie Golightly explains the challenges they have had to overcome and the reasons behind the delay.

The stakeholder and communications manager for Morrison says it turned out to be more complicated than first thought.

The revamp is being carried out in three 100 metre strips, and the whole project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Another view of how the Granite Mile will be reimagined. Image: Aberdeen City Council

‘We will build a shiny new high street’

And while workers are still catching up with what needs to be done on the first stretch, Kirstie says they are now right on schedule with the next two stages.

She said: “There is no denying that there’s been a slight delay down at the east end of the job – we can all see it.

“And this was the purpose of today – to show people how we mitigated those challenges and what comes next when we do the footpath, because that will have a direct impact.

“The one thing I will stress, though, is that we want to do this right and built a shiny new high street for Aberdeen that is going to last for generations.”

A closer look at the overhaul. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Union Street pavements revamp to start soon

On Monday, work will start on the pavements from the corner with Market Street up to the Attic clothes shop entrance.

This will take six weeks, and once it’s completed the workers will carry on with the rest of the footpaths along this stretch.

And efforts are being made to ensure customers can still get to shops during this time, with new crossings being created leading directly to their doorsteps.

How the next stage of the Union Street revamp will look. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

These will be placed right across to Attic and the record shop just up the road.

Kirstie adds that the work won’t affect trade at these stores, with parts of the project taking shape overnight when they are closed.

She says: “We have been working with business as we go on with the project to make sure they are aware of all details and are fully on board.

“Our main priority is to keep any impact on residents and businesses to a minimum.”

People can find out more about the project and follow the updates as they come here.

Read more:

Conversation