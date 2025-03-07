‘We’ve lost half a million pounds”: VSA boss ‘upset and angry’ after vital charity misses out on council funding AGAIN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ve lost half a million pounds”: VSA boss ‘upset and angry’ after vital charity misses out on council funding AGAIN

Chief executive Sue Freeth has said the cash-strapped authority's decision "feels very unfair".

By Chris Cromar
Sue Freeth.
VSA chief executive Sue Freeth feels "upset and angry". Image: VSA.

Bosses at an important Aberdeen social care charity say they will have to stage a major fundraising drive after it missed out on council cash for a second year.

The budget decision has left the organisation – which provides vital care and support to vulnerable children and adults – “angry and upset”.

It used to benefit from six-figure annual funding from the council to support its work across the city.

But with local authority budgets stretched to breaking point and councillors facing “highly challenging decisions” VSA chief executive Sue Freeth says it has missed out on about £500,000 over the past two years.

VSA team members.
VSA were founded over 150 years ago. Image: Supplied

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Sue said the decision not to award a corporate donation from the NYOP fund “feels very unfair” and is “extremely disappointing”.

“It is incredibly difficult to provide services for vulnerable people on a continuing basis when every year you don’t know what uplift you’re going to get,” she said.

“We have always and we will continue to do our level best.

“We are a charity and charities absolutely put the people that we support first, so we will continue to subsidise these services as long as we can.”

Easter Anguston Farm.
Easter Anguston Farm is owned and run by VSA. Image: Supplied

VSA charity helps those in need

In addition to the funding blow, the charity says the UK Government’s decision to increase employer National Insurance contribution rates for staff from 13.8% to 15% from next month will leave it facing about £468,000 in additional costs.

Founded in 1870 by former Aberdeen Lord Provost Alexander Nicol, the VSA has been operating out of its Castle Street headquarters since 1899.

It offers care and support to those with learning disabilities, life-long conditions and complex additional learning and support needs.

It also helps people who are recovering from addiction or living in extreme poverty.

Linn Moor School.
VSA runs Linn Moor School. Image: Supplied

VSA also runs the Linn Moor School and Campus Education Service in Peterculter, which gives specialist support and education for children and young people with additional support needs.

The facility provides a transitioning care programme for those aged between 18 to 25 once they have completed their schooling there.

Also situated in Peterculter, VSA runs the 75-acre working Easter Anguston Farm.

It will reopen on March 29 to coincide with the Easter holidays.

To help the charity with increasing costs, visitors will be charged £3 to park at the farm.

More fundraising efforts on the cards for VSA

With council funding withheld once again and the charity running at a deficit this year, VSA will have to do some impress fundraising to help with the tricky financial situation.

Ms Freeth, who has been chief executive since June 2023, said: “We are probably going to have to increase the amount of funds that we raise to support services.”

With 25 services supporting over 2,000 children and adults across the north-east, the VSA boss wants the council and people across the region to “appreciate the value” of the organisation.

It is also a major employer.

Aberdeen City Council debating chamber.
There was no funding again for VSA in this year’s Aberdeen City Council budget. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“The city says it appreciates that, it says it values VSA, but decisions like this don’t reflect that,” she said.

“We provide essential social care services for the city council and despite the its reliance on our services, we continue to face underfunding from the council, leaving VSA to fill the gap ourselves.

“Our charity relies on a diverse range of statutory children and family and adult funding models, complemented by voluntary income, to balance our books, and unrestricted donations such as that from NYOP help us do that and in particular enable us to fill the council’s own shortfall.

“We appreciate that the council faces difficult financial decisions, however, choosing not to support VSA is a disservice to the most vulnerable people in our communities, especially when health and social care services are needed more than ever.”

‘Record’ funding for Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership

In response, a spokesman for Aberdeen City Council’s ruling SNP-Liberal Democrat administration did not directly address the VSA’s concerns.

They said: “Aberdeen City Council set its budget on March 5.

“A number of highly challenging decisions were required to balance the books.

“NYOP funds were allocated to Sport Aberdeen, who operate sport and leisure facilities on behalf of Aberdeen City Council across the city.

“The council’s 2025/26 budget allocated a record £140 million to the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership who deliver vital health and social care services supporting people living in Aberdeen.”

Conversation