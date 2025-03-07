Police to patrol Aberdeen road to catch ‘danger’ drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police to patrol Aberdeen road to catch ‘danger’ drivers

Officers are stepping up their presence after a series of incidents.

By Michelle Henderson
Cars parked on each side of tree lined Linksfield road in Aberdeen.
Police have increased patrols along Linksfield Road in Aberdeen over concerns for dangerous driving. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Staff at an Aberdeen sports centre are facing ‘abuse and aggression’ over concerns over dangerous drivers.

Police are stepping up patrols on Linksfield Road in Aberdeen over concerns for public safety.

The two-week operation was prompted by an outpouring of concern from business owners and residents surrounding Aberdeen Sports Village.

The claims range from dangerous driving to illegal or irresponsible parking.

Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village have been among those bearing the brunt of drivers’ actions, tolerating abuse and aggression from drivers.

Police van
Police have increased patrols along the Aberdeen Street. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

‘Keeping our communities safe is a top priority’

Sergeant Tom Allan touched on the situation facing those in the area.

He said: “We have received several reports of local businesses and members of the community facing ongoing issues as a result of the actions of motorists in the Linksfield Road area.

“This has included speeding, ignoring pedestrian crossings and parking on double-yellow lines. Such actions can cause serious risk to pedestrians, in particular children.

Linksfield Road outside Aberdeen Sports Village.
Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village have been tolerating abuse and aggression from drivers. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

“We are also aware that staff from the Aberdeen Sports Village have received aggression and abuse when challenging motorists. This behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Police will educate them on the dangers and deter them from further offences.

He added: “Keeping our communities safe is a top priority and we will continue to work closely with a number of partners whilst urging all road users to ensure they are obeying the law and local parking restrictions.”

