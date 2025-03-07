Police to patrol Aberdeen road to catch ‘danger’ drivers

Staff at an Aberdeen sports centre are facing ‘abuse and aggression’ over concerns over dangerous drivers.

Police are stepping up patrols on Linksfield Road in Aberdeen over concerns for public safety.

The two-week operation was prompted by an outpouring of concern from business owners and residents surrounding Aberdeen Sports Village.

The claims range from dangerous driving to illegal or irresponsible parking.

Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village have been among those bearing the brunt of drivers’ actions, tolerating abuse and aggression from drivers.

‘Keeping our communities safe is a top priority’

Sergeant Tom Allan touched on the situation facing those in the area.

He said: “We have received several reports of local businesses and members of the community facing ongoing issues as a result of the actions of motorists in the Linksfield Road area.

“This has included speeding, ignoring pedestrian crossings and parking on double-yellow lines. Such actions can cause serious risk to pedestrians, in particular children.

“We are also aware that staff from the Aberdeen Sports Village have received aggression and abuse when challenging motorists. This behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Police will educate them on the dangers and deter them from further offences.

He added: “Keeping our communities safe is a top priority and we will continue to work closely with a number of partners whilst urging all road users to ensure they are obeying the law and local parking restrictions.”