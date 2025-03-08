8 inspirational local women’s stories to mark International Women’s Day

Today marks International Women’s Day, and to celebrate it we’re shining the spotlight on eight inspirational local women and telling their stories.

From succeeding in traditionally male-dominated fields to spending their lives dedicated to helping the vulnerable, and even putting killers behind bars, there are countless amazing women living in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands.

Here’s just some of them as we mark International Women’s Day 2025…

1. Nan Shepherd, the Aberdeenshire writer on the fiver in your pocket

Aberdeen-born Nan Shepherd (1893-1981) became the first ever female writer to appear on a British bank note, on the £5 notes issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2016.

Born in Cults, she’s celebrated for her career of writing poetry, novels, and non-fiction.

Her magnum opus, The Living Mountain, has been a treasured piece of writing for lovers of Scotland’s mountains for generations.

Find out more about Nan, her life, and legacy in this article here.

2. Bodybuilder, marathon runner and mum: Stonehaven PT Jen, a wonder woman of fitness

When Stonehaven personal trainer Jen Coventry puts her mind to something there’s absolutely no stopping her.

From marathons and bodybuilding competitions to international Hyrox fitness races and weightlifting, the go-getting mum-of-one thrives off pushing herself outside her comfort zone.

You can read the inspirational 35-year-old’s story here.

3. The Newburgh woman that dives with sharks

Newburgh’s Lauren Smith, a scuba diver, marine biologist and beach cleaner, lives a life dedicated to the health of our seas.

You can read about her trips diving with sharks in the Bahamas, as well as other underwater adventures closer to home, here.

4. The Aberdeen woman running Sky Sports F1 coverage, thriving in male-dominated world

Formula 1 is a very male-dominated world, but that didn’t stop this Aberdeen woman from heading full speed into a successful career in it.

Erin Cornwell works as a production co-ordinator for the broadcaster, planning and delivering global coverage of each F1 race.

You can read her story here.

5. ‘I turned the worst experience of my life into a positive one’: Meet the Kingswells menopause campaigner who is empowering women

Karen Farquharson successfully sued her former employer for unfair dismissal and harassment after being told she used the menopause as an ‘excuse for everything’.

Now she is on a mission to support other women.

You can read Karen’s story here.

6. Mary Esslemont, who blazed a trail in the NHS and earned the Freedom of Aberdeen

She was one of the most remarkable woman ever to emerge from Aberdeen and stamp her mark all over the creation of the National Health Service.

Mary Esslemont’s commitment to championing young people, education and tackling prejudice helped her gain the Freedom of Aberdeen in 1981.

You can read Dr Mary’s story here.

7. Professor Lorna Dawson, the forensic soil scientist who helps snare killers

Aberdeen forensic soil scientist Professor Lorna Dawson and her team have used their expertise to help crack some of the highest-profile murder cases in history.

Professor Dawson, who was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2018, and the scientists at the Aberdeen campus of the James Hutton Institute have been involved in more than 100 cases.

You can read her story here.

8. Meet the hardworking mum behind celebrity favourite Skye hotel, the Stein Inn

Charlie Haddock left behind London for a new life in the Hebrides but her plans didn’t go the way she hoped… they turned out better.

You can read her story of swapping stilettos and the corporate ladder for running Skye’s oldest pub, the Stein Inn, here.