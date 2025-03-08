8 inspirational local women’s stories to mark International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 inspirational local women’s stories to mark International Women’s Day

We've highlighted eight inspirational women from across the north and north-east of Scotland. Read their stories below.

Outside Skye's oldest pub, the Stein Inn is owner Charlie Haddock. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Kieran Beattie

Today marks International Women’s Day, and to celebrate it we’re shining the spotlight on eight inspirational local women and telling their stories.

From succeeding in traditionally male-dominated fields to spending their lives dedicated to helping the vulnerable, and even putting killers behind bars, there are countless amazing women living in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands.

Here’s just some of them as we mark International Women’s Day 2025…

1. Nan Shepherd, the Aberdeenshire writer on the fiver in your pocket

Nan Shepherd's image on the RBS £5 note.
Image: DCT Design/Roddie Reid

Aberdeen-born Nan Shepherd (1893-1981) became the first ever female writer to appear on a British bank note, on the £5 notes issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2016.

Born in Cults, she’s celebrated for her career of writing poetry, novels, and non-fiction.

Her magnum opus, The Living Mountain, has been a treasured piece of writing for lovers of Scotland’s mountains for generations.

Find out more about Nan, her life, and legacy in this article here. 

2. Bodybuilder, marathon runner and mum: Stonehaven PT Jen, a wonder woman of fitness

Jen Coventry, pictured at a bodybuilding competition, says losing her mum to cancer inspired her to take on fitness challenges.
Jen Coventry, pictured at a bodybuilding competition, says losing her mum to cancer inspired her to take on fitness challenges. Image: Jen Coventry

When Stonehaven personal trainer Jen Coventry puts her mind to something there’s absolutely no stopping her.

From marathons and bodybuilding competitions to international Hyrox fitness races and weightlifting, the go-getting mum-of-one thrives off pushing herself outside her comfort zone.

You can read the inspirational 35-year-old’s story here. 

3. The Newburgh woman that dives with sharks

Lauren Smith diving off the coast of the Bahamas, getting up close with tiger sharks,
Lauren Smith was diving off the coast of the Bahamas to get up close with tiger sharks, but also loves diving in local north-east waters. Image: Epic Diving

Newburgh’s Lauren Smith, a scuba diver, marine biologist and beach cleaner, lives a life dedicated to the health of our seas.

You can read about her trips diving with sharks in the Bahamas, as well as other underwater adventures closer to home, here. 

4. The Aberdeen woman running Sky Sports F1 coverage, thriving in male-dominated world

Erin Cornwell working as a production co-ordinator for Sky Sports F1 coverage
Erin Cornwell works as a production co-ordinator for Sky Sports, planning and delivering global coverage of each F1 race. Image: Shutterstock/Erin Cornwell

Formula 1 is a very male-dominated world, but that didn’t stop this Aberdeen woman from heading full speed into a successful career in it.

Erin Cornwell works as a production co-ordinator for the broadcaster, planning and delivering global coverage of each F1 race.

You can read her story here. 

5. ‘I turned the worst experience of my life into a positive one’: Meet the Kingswells menopause campaigner who is empowering women

Karen Farquharson is supporting and empowering women through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page.
Karen Farquharson is supporting and empowering women through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Karen Farquharson successfully sued her former employer for unfair dismissal and harassment after being told she used the menopause as an ‘excuse for everything’.

Now she is on a mission to support other women.

You can read Karen’s story here. 

6. Mary Esslemont, who blazed a trail in the NHS and earned the Freedom of Aberdeen

Mary Esslemont, one of the driving forces behind the NHS, was given the Freedom of Aberdeen in 1981
Mary Esslemont, one of the driving forces behind the NHS, was given the Freedom of Aberdeen in 1981 Pic: AJL

She was one of the most remarkable woman ever to emerge from Aberdeen and stamp her mark all over the creation of the National Health Service.

Mary Esslemont’s commitment to championing young people, education and tackling prejudice helped her gain the Freedom of Aberdeen in 1981.

You can read Dr Mary’s story here. 

7. Professor Lorna Dawson, the forensic soil scientist who helps snare killers

Professor Lorna Dawson at work
Professor Lorna Dawson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Aberdeen forensic soil scientist Professor Lorna Dawson and her team have used their expertise to help crack some of the highest-profile murder cases in history.

Professor Dawson, who was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2018, and the scientists at the Aberdeen campus of the James Hutton Institute have been involved in more than 100 cases.

You can read her story here. 

8. Meet the hardworking mum behind celebrity favourite Skye hotel, the Stein Inn

Outside Skye's oldest pub, the Stein Inn is owner Charlie Haddock
Outside Skye’s oldest pub, the Stein Inn is owner Charlie Haddock. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Charlie Haddock left behind London for a new life in the Hebrides but her plans didn’t go the way she hoped… they turned out better.

You can read her story of swapping stilettos and the corporate ladder for running Skye’s oldest pub, the Stein Inn, here. 

