‘Childish act’: Police in Aberdeenshire step up patrols at Trump International Golf Links after Turnberry attack

Police in Aberdeenshire will be carrying out increased patrols around Donald Trump’s Trump International Golf Links following an attack on Trump Turnberry.

Earlier today, police confirmed that the golf course at Turnberry in Ayrshire had been vandalised.

Pro-Palestinian campaigners have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Extent of the damage

Red paint has been smeared across the front of the Turnberry clubhouse, large letters spelling out “Gaza is not for sale” have been painted on the green, and greens have been dug up.

Concerns have been raised that a similar act would happen at Trump International.

A Pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action said it was responsible for the attack that happened around 4am this morning at the Open Championship host venue.

In a statement, the group said its action was “a direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza.”

‘Direct response to treatment of Gaza’

A spokesperson from Palestine Action added: “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance. We will continue to take action against US-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland.”

In response, Police Scotland have confirmed it is increasing patrols in Aberdeenshire at the Trump International Golf Links.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area.”

The spokesperson added: “Around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 March, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0636 of 8 March, 2025.”

Earlier this week, a shop in Stornoway placed a notice outside its business saying “Shame on you, Donald John.”

‘A childish, criminal act’ at Trump Turnberry

A spokesman for Trump Turnberry condemned the actions of the Pro-Palestinian group.

He said: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.

“Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf.”

The Trump estate in Aberdeenshire is the Trump International Golf Links, located at Menie Estate, near Balmedie, about 10 miles north of Aberdeen.

The estate includes a championship golf course, a luxury hotel, MacLeod House and Lodge, and plans for further development, including homes and a second course.