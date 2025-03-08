‘Childish act’: Police in Aberdeenshire step up patrols at Trump International Golf Links after Turnberry attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Childish act’: Police in Aberdeenshire step up patrols at Trump International Golf Links after Turnberry attack

Pro-Palestinian campaigners daubed Trump's Turnberry clubhouse.

By Louise Glen
Donald Trump Turnberry International
Trump Turnberry has been vandalised by activists. Image:: Milo Chandler/PA Wire

Police in Aberdeenshire will be carrying out increased patrols around Donald Trump’s Trump International Golf Links following an attack on Trump Turnberry.

Earlier today, police confirmed that the golf course at Turnberry in Ayrshire had been vandalised.

Pro-Palestinian campaigners have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Extent of the damage

Donald Trump Turnberry International
‘GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE’ is sprayed across the lawn and the golf course’s holes are dug up. Image: Palestine Action/ X.

Red paint has been smeared across the front of the Turnberry clubhouse, large letters spelling out “Gaza is not for sale” have been painted on the green, and greens have been dug up.

Concerns have been raised that a similar act would happen at Trump International.

A Pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action said it was responsible for the attack that happened around 4am this morning at the Open Championship host venue.

In a statement, the group said its action was “a direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza.”

‘Direct response to treatment of Gaza’

A spokesperson from Palestine Action added: “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance. We will continue to take action against US-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland.”

Donald Trump Turnberry International
Palestine Action described the attack as a ‘direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza’. Image: Milo Chandler/PA Wire

In response, Police Scotland have confirmed it is increasing patrols in Aberdeenshire at the Trump International Golf Links.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area.”

The spokesperson added: “Around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 March, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0636 of 8 March, 2025.”

Earlier this week, a shop in Stornoway placed a notice outside its business saying “Shame on you, Donald John.”

‘A childish, criminal act’ at Trump Turnberry

The golf course in South Ayrshire, owned by the US president, was targeted overnight, with activists damaging the greens including the course’s most prestigious hole, used in Open Championships. Image: Milo Chandler/PA Wire.

A spokesman for Trump Turnberry condemned the actions of the Pro-Palestinian group.

He said: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.

“Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf.”

The Trump estate in Aberdeenshire is the Trump International Golf Links, located at Menie Estate, near Balmedie, about 10 miles north of Aberdeen.

The estate includes a championship golf course, a luxury hotel, MacLeod House and Lodge, and plans for further development, including homes and a second course.

