Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pictures: Let Women Speak event in Aberdeen confronted by group of masked trans activists

Police cordoned off the area outside Marischal College where the event led by Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, was being held.

Let Women Speak protesters
Attendants at the Let Women Speak event in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Today’s Let Women Speak event in Aberdeen was confronted by a group of masked trans activists.

The rally, led by Kellie-Jay Keen, took place outside Marischal College at 1pm.

According to its website, Let Women Speak campaigns for the word “woman” to retain the meaning of “adult human female” only.

As expected, the rally was confronted by a group of trans activists.

Dozens of masked trans activists were kept behind a police cordon.

They were seeing carrying banners reading “Trans girls are girls” and “Stop the hate.”

Multiple police officers were outside Marischal College today to ensure counter-protesters did not breach the cordon.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to take pictures of the event and the counter-demonstration.

Let Women Speak event in Aberdeen confronted by masked trans activists

Let Women Speak organises several events across the UK.

Its website reads: “We are a global constituency of women. We focus specifically on the word “woman”, and other female language that clearly defines us, and our rights.

Several women attended the Let Women Speak in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Several police officers were there to ensure counter-protesters did not access the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked trans activists confronted the Let Women Speak event in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The purpose of our campaign is to raise funds in order to promote the fight back against this global assault of women.

Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, was leading the Let Women Speak rally. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Attendants at the Let Women Speak event in Aberdeen today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Counter-protesters carrying banners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Throughout the legal framework of women’s sex based rights and protections we use the word “woman”.

At least a dozen police officers were at the event. Image: Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image shows Let Women Speak event and counter-protest. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Let Women Speak attendants at Marischal Square. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It is essential that this word is retained to mean “adult human female” only.

