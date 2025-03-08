Pictures: Let Women Speak event in Aberdeen confronted by group of masked trans activists

Today’s Let Women Speak event in Aberdeen was confronted by a group of masked trans activists.

The rally, led by Kellie-Jay Keen, took place outside Marischal College at 1pm.

According to its website, Let Women Speak campaigns for the word “woman” to retain the meaning of “adult human female” only.

As expected, the rally was confronted by a group of trans activists.

Dozens of masked trans activists were kept behind a police cordon.

They were seeing carrying banners reading “Trans girls are girls” and “Stop the hate.”

Multiple police officers were outside Marischal College today to ensure counter-protesters did not breach the cordon.

Let Women Speak organises several events across the UK.

Its website reads: “We are a global constituency of women. We focus specifically on the word “woman”, and other female language that clearly defines us, and our rights.

“The purpose of our campaign is to raise funds in order to promote the fight back against this global assault of women.

“Throughout the legal framework of women’s sex based rights and protections we use the word “woman”.

“It is essential that this word is retained to mean “adult human female” only.